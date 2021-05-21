Kosal Hor/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) as an investment option at its current market price. As my readers know, I continue to move away from broad market exposure, preferring to buy under-represented sectors, precious metals, and international equities. This is because my U.S. equity exposure had ballooned heading into 2021, with domestic funds soaring on the rebound. While good news, it has heightened my concentration risk, prompting me to find ways to lessen the potential volatility and losses for my portfolio if stocks turn around. XLB fits nicely into this plan for multiple reasons.

One, the fund offers direct exposure to the materials sector, which is under-represented in the S&P 500. Two, partly because of that fact, the sector has a fairly low correlation with the S&P 500, which should help smooth out any forthcoming volatility. Three, investors are renewing their focus on commodity and material funds, which is a trend I am inclined to follow right now.

In fairness, at just over $86/share and yielding only 1.51%, XLB is not cheap, and this is not a "value" option. The fund's year-to-date move of 19% does suggest investors should exercise some caution here on new positions:

However, this story is in line with the rest of the market, and the recent 3% pullback in XLB tells me that we are faced with a reasonable entry point given the broader macro climate.

Why Materials? Portfolio Diversifier

To begin, I want to touch on a fundamental reason why XLB has caught my eye. As I noted, diversification is key for me. With a reluctance to sell many of my existing assets due to the large capital gains they are sitting with, I am forced to get more creative in my new positions. Of course, this is not a "bad" thing, and I am thankful for the gains the broader market has delivered, as the S&P 500's heavy allocation to Tech and other cyclical sectors has been extremely rewarding during the recovery.

However, I do not want to amplify this concentration risk by continuing to add to my broad market funds. Further, the S&P is dominated by a few sectors, such as Tech, Financials, and Consumer-oriented sectors. By contrast, the Materials sector, which XLB offers exposure to, makes up a very small percentage of the S&P 500 index. In fact, its weighting is just under 3%, as shown below:

Source: Wall Street Journal

As you can see, the same is true for Energy, and this story also includes other less flashy sectors, such as Real Estate and Utilities. In fact, if one was to buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) for broad market exposure, they would only be getting roughly 11% exposure to Materials, Energy, Real Estate, and Utilities combined, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

My point here is a simple one. For investors looking for ways to diversify, starting with the sectors that have a small amount of exposure in the S&P 500 index is a good place to start. This is especially true for those investors with a domestic-bias demand, which is most investors. As a result, I see a lot of merit to at least exploring XLB as a choice going forward.

Why Materials? Low Correlation To S&P 500

Expanding on the point above, another reason I like XLB right now has to do with the sector's relatively low correlation to the S&P 500. This is partly due to the lack of inclusion in the index, which again illustrates why it is a good diversifier. Importantly, while Energy and Materials sectors can often be correlated to the S&P on a short-term basis, over a longer stretch of time that correlation smooths out. This is probably due to the more cyclical nature of Energy and Materials, so they have larger swings than more defensive, income-producing sectors like Real Estate and Utilities. However, a longer term correlation for Materials under .50 still looks attractive:

Source: T.Rowe Price

Again, this points to my diversification message. Materials is under-represented in broad indexes, and it also does not exhibit a clear, strong relationship with those indexes either. This is precisely the type of exposure I am looking for as we push into the second half of the year.

Why Materials? Investor Demand Soaring

A third reason I like XLB has to do with the underlying demand for the Materials and Commodities sector, which directly benefits the fund. As investors' mind has shifted to a post-pandemic world, that has meant a focus on economic rebound plays. This has produced a double-whammy for input prices, as the rebound demands construction materials and inputs, while investor interest is simultaneously increasing. This has pushed up prices for metals, textiles, steel, chemicals like copper, and other materials. In fact, investor inflows to commodity/material funds has revved higher in the short term, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that readers can capitalize on this growing trend, getting in now while the momentum appears to be accelerating. While this may seem anti-contrarian, this has not been a long-term trend in one direction. In fact, the trend into commodity-type funds has only begun last month. This tells me there is still time to get in without falling trap to the "fear of missing out" mentality.

Demand Driven By Inflation Potential

Through this point, I have discussed a few key reasons why XLB had originally entered my mind - low exposure in the S&P 500, relatively low correlation to the S&P 500, and following the "trend is your friend" adage. However, I have not yet touched on the most fundamental reason for wanting this exposure at the present moment. That is, of course, inflation. With inflation worries mounting and making headlines since the year started, readers are likely wondering how best to position themselves. Of course, the Fed's message has been that inflation is "transient" and not something to worry about. Markets first did not appear to buy that message, but the 10-year yield has been smoothing out over the past few months, suggesting investors are not concerned with current inflation readings:

Source: CNBC

With this in mind, should readers be worried about inflation?

I think the answer is a clear yes, and I will admit I do not trust the Fed's analysis on this metric in the slightest. Inflation, especially in the immediate term, has been accelerating rapidly. Further, the economic rebound is global, pushing up demand for materials and prices at the same time. The end result has been a dramatic increase in underlying inflation, as shown below:

Source: Osterweis Capital Management

Personally, I think prices are going to continue to rise. With this belief, a clear hedge for inflation is having some commodity and materials exposure. These are inputs to global products that can pass on their rising prices to the next buyers. As a result, those who own those commodities, metals, and materials, whether it is the miners, producers, or, importantly, investors, can protect themselves against a general rise in prices. In sum, ETFs holding this exposure, such as XLB, are well-positioned to move higher along with inflation.

A Point On XLB - Lot Of Chemicals Exposure

A final word on XLB concerns what this fund is actually holding. To this point, I have painted "materials" broadly, and readers may figure they already have enough exposure to this sector. In fairness, I had the same thought. I own the Energy sector through the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), I have gold and silver exposure through Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), and I even own some Bitcoin. Therefore, it was possible to surmise I already own enough "materials" already.

However, XLB, and the Materials sector, is actually more focused on chemicals. While the fund has metals and mining exposure, as well as materials specific to construction, it is predominantly a chemicals play, as shown below:

Source: State Street

In fact, the ETF is actually quite top-heavy, with the top holding being Linde Plc (LIN), which is an Irish chemicals/gas company:

Source: State Street

With this in mind, how does it impact my opinion of XLB?

Fortunately, it impacts it in a positive way. Chemicals is an area I otherwise lack exposure to, so this reverts back to the diversification/under-represented theme I mentioned earlier. Further, chemical demand rises along with the broader materials market, especially during periods of economic growth.

Furthermore, this is a big play on the Chinese recovery, which has been quite strong since coming out of lockdown. In fact, the Chinese economy relies quite heavily on foreign imports for its chemical needs, which has been a multi-year trend for a number of popular chemicals:

Source: S&P Global

I like this concept, because it offers investors an investment in domestic and developed companies, but at the same time is a play on growing international and Chinese demand. This strikes me as a prudent way to diversify into the global recovery.

Further, we could see a pick-up in M&A activity in the chemicals sector, which could be a bullish tailwind for XLB. With the uncertainty in 2020, total deals within this sector fell dramatically, in terms of value and volume throughout the entirety of last year:

Source: PwC

To me, this represents an opportunity. If deal volume moves back towards normal ranges, we could see a boost in underlying asset prices as acquiring companies pay up for takeovers. Similarly, if mergers occur, that is another tailwind, as it should boost efficiencies within the combined company, improving profitability for the companies within XLB. While deals could stay low, the sector has proven it can deliver impressive returns even under that scenario. Seeing a rise in M&A could push things even higher.

Bottom line

Diversification is the name of the game for me in the second half of 2021, and XLB delivers on that objective. The fund offers me exposure in a key area I am lacking, and expands on the commodities/input theme that I already have in place with my Energy and precious metals holdings. With growing demand for chemicals around the world, notably China, I see plenty of upside left in this sector. As a result, I have initiated a position in XLB, and will look to expand on it in the months ahead. Therefore, I suggest readers give this ETF some consideration at this time.