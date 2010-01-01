vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What Does AbbVie’s Price Action and Technicals Tell Us?

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) long-term trend analysis (1W timeframe). Source: TradingView

For price-action investors, although it remains clear that ABBV exhibits an uptrend bias over time, the stock has been susceptible to severe bouts of flu in the past, that have threatened its key moving averages support levels multiple times. There was also a clear downtrend slide in the stock between Jan 18 to Aug 19 that came off the bull trap price action we saw between Jun 17 to Jan 18 that essentially weeded out the late buyers to the game in between the period.

We usually hold the view of a bull trap price action as bearish, and therefore extended the stock’s bearish tilt from Jun 17 to Aug 19, forming a two-year horizon. The silver lining here is that ABBV's price has a tendency to mean-revert, and also exhibited “double-bottom” signals in its past major bottoms. Those were great opportunities for investors to get in, even though the ride has been highly volatile, which generally affects Biotech / Pharma stocks. As of now, from the 1W timeframe, we don’t see any optimal entry point and believe that the investors should wait for ABBV to do a major retracement before initiating on or adding to their positions.

ABBV long-term trend analysis (1M timeframe). Source: TradingView

Perhaps, a clearer view for investors to better appreciate what we meant is to refer to its monthly chart which has arguably “less noise”. The long term uptrend bias is clearly supported along its 50M moving average, which has acted as a key support level a number of times in the past. ABBV’s tendency to mean-revert to the 50M MA is also clearly shown here. Investors could then use the 1M timeframe to evaluate the price action, and plan their entries with the 1W timeframe when the opportunity arrives in the future. As of now, it should be clear that the stock looks well extended beyond all its moving averages for a safe entry point.

V long-term trend analysis. Source: TradingView

In order for us to clear out some doubts on what we usually refer to as a strong long-term uptrend, we could use Visa’s (V) chart as a reference. By now, it should be clear that investors should be able to see the superb long term trend health that V exhibited over the long term, as the stock has always been supported along its 20M MA. The only time over the last 10 years where it broke the 20M MA momentarily to appear to close in on the 50M MA was during last year’s COVID-19 bear market.

Even that proved to be a false break to the downside that was meant to trap the bears and also to shake out weak V holders as the stock resumed its regular uptrend service shortly after. Therefore V is a very strong stock, while the same cannot be said for ABBV from the price action and technical perspective.

Looking at ABBV's Key Products

ABBV revenue from 2010 to 2020. Data Source: Company Filings

ABBV key product revenues in 2019 and 2020. Data Source: Company Filings

A quick recap here on ABBV's key product segments. The company's revenue has been growing at a normalized CAGR of about 8.5% from FY 10 to FY 20. As FY 20's reported revenue also included $10.3B of revenue contributed from the Allergan acquisition, we normalized ABBV’s FY 20 revenue by excluding that contribution in order to arrive at the aforementioned CAGR. From the charts above, it should be clear that Humira, Imbruvica and Mavyret were the main contributors to FY 20 revenue.

ABBV FY 20 revenue by therapy area. Data Source: Company Filings

ABBV Immunology and Hematologic Oncology products. Source: ABBV

The company’s main revenue segments by therapy area were focused on Immunology (48.4%) and Hematologic Oncology (14.5%). The largest revenue risk area facing ABBV is obviously the impending Humira's loss of exclusivity [LOE] and the emergence of biosimilars that are also attempting to have their share in the pie of the key growth driver that ABBV had been enjoying for a while.

In Q1’21, multiple companies have already launched their biosimilars in the EU, Canada, Australia Japan and Korea, as well as at least 8 biosimilars that are due to be launched in the U.S. by the end of 2023. For a key product that has contributed between 40% to 65% of the company’s revenue over the last 10 years, the competition against Humira is only going to get more intensive with “evidence from Europe suggesting that biosimilar companies are likely to take a significant portion of Humira’s market share with aggressive discounting.”

The intense pressure exerted on Humira from ABBV’s worldwide competitors need no second guessing. Humira wasn’t just ABBV’s top selling product by a huge margin for many years, it has been among the top selling products worldwide for many years, and in 2020 it was also the No.1 seller worldwide, outperforming second-placed Keytruda by $5.4B.

Leading pharma products by revenue worldwide. Data Source: Nature; EvaluatePharma

Humira revenue as a percentage of ABBV total revenue. Data Source: Company Filings

Therefore, investors would need to look into the key growth drivers that the company has set up to replace the impact to Humira’s revenue contribution in the foreseeable future as the competition heats up in its most important product.

Projected revenue of Rinvoq and Skyrizi. Source: ABBV

The company has forecasted that Rinvoq and Skyrizi (Humira’s peers in the Immunology segment) would account for about $15B in combined sales by 2025, which is quite impressive. Investors should take note that Humira would still be expected to generate a decent amount of revenue for the company although its share and its scale would be largely reduced.

Forecasted revenue for Humira by 2024. Data Source: EvaluatePharma

Top 15 drugs in 2025. Source: Evaluate Vantage

As we can see from the 2 charts above Humira’s revenue is expected to fall over time to $7.8B by 2026, which would represent a CAGR of -14.3% from 2020, a really dramatic decline. In addition, another forecast from EvaluatePharma projected Rinvoq revenue to be worth only $4.26B by 2026, a far cry from management’s forecast of $8B in sales by 2025.

Furthermore, when considering the dynamics from the decline in sales attributed to Humira and the increase in sales from Rinvoq and Skyrizi, EvalutePharma projected a -13% point decrease in revenue for products above ten years old from 2020 to 2026. Therefore, Evaluate is not sharing similar optimism as ABBV’s management in their internal forecasts.

ABBV had also projected that the company is expecting to return to YoY revenue growth in FY 24 after the initial drop off in FY 23 due to Humira LOE and biosimilars competition, and expecting “strong top-line growth in 2025, with high single-digit CAGR through remainder of decade.”

Projected Revenue Mean Consensus & Projected Revenue YoY Growth. Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

However, when we pulled up the consensus estimates, we realised that the Street was also not in agreement with the management’s estimates for “high single-digit CAGR” from 2025, after the initial YoY drop of -6.5% from FY 22 to FY 23 as consensus estimates pointed to a -1.34% CAGR between 2025 and 2030 in revenue, a far cry from ABBY’s internal estimates.

ABBV's Silver Lining: Its Strong FCF Profitability

Unlevered FCF Margin Metrics. Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Dividend Yield and CFO Dividend Coverage Ratio [DCR]. Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Perhaps one silver lining among all these misaligned projections of its future revenues would be its strong FCF profitability. The company is still expected to generate lots of FCF from its operations which should give investors a lot of confidence for the company to continue paying its dividends, that currently provides a yield of 4.5%, and is very well covered by its CFO DCR of 2.3x.

Risk Metrics. Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Although the company’s debt load may look unsustainable on first look, the company’s strong FCF profitability has managed to support its debt load very well over time as both its CFO / Debt metric and its interest coverage ratio were well in the safe zone. Moreover, the company has also committed to reducing its debt load through FY 22 even while it continues to retain the flexibility to make further necessary acquisitions. Therefore we believe that the company’s strong FCF profitability certainly allows them to both of these.

Wrapping it all up

While AbbVie has dominated the Pharma scene with the world’s best-selling product: Humira, it is now facing an uncertain future even as it has lined up its replacements to cushion the impact from its LOE and biosimilars competition. ABBV looks to be a victim of its own tremendous success with Humira, and with industry and consensus estimates so far from ABBV’s internal forecasts, investors should continue to take heed and be ready for value compressions if the thesis doesn’t play out in ABBV’s favor.