Gold's selloff in response to the mere acknowledgement from the Fed that higher inflation would result in minor interest rate hikes over a year from now seems like a huge overreaction. Gold's decline likely has more to do with technical factors rather than fundamental factors. The sharp declines seen in copper, palladium, platinum and silver suggest that the selling was less about assessing the fundamentals and more about getting out at any price due to stop losses and margin calls. Gold has a tendency of shaking out weakly held investors prior to embarking on further gains, and this looks to be one of those occasions.

Metal Prices Crashed Across The Board

Source: Bloomberg

The Link Between Gold And Bond Yields

The negative reaction of gold prices to the Fed’s relatively hawkish statement is particularly noteworthy given that long-term bond yields are now actually below the levels seen before the meeting. Following the initial jump higher in yields, 10-year and the 30-year bond yields are back below where they were prior to the news.

Real bond yields tend to be a much more important driver of gold than nominal bond yields, with the difference being long-term inflation expectations. Ironically, the Fed's mere acknowledgement of rising inflation was enough to cause a sharp disinflationary response, with long-term inflation expectations falling faster than bond yields to put upside pressure on real yields.

Orange Line: 10-Year Inflation Expectations; White Line: 10-Year Bond Yields; Yellow Line: 10-Year Inflation-Linked (Real) Bond Yields.

Source: Bloomberg

That said, the rise in real yields was quite minimal, with the 10-year real yield rising by just 10 basis points following the release of the minutes. The chart below shows the correlation between gold and real 10-year bond yields. The overreaction of gold is clear. While real yields remain close to all-time lows, gold is no higher than it was a year ago.

White Line: 10-Year Inflation-Linked (Real) Bond Yields (Inverted)

Orange Line: Gold Price

Source: Bloomberg

No Repeat Of 2013 Taper Tantrum

In order to see a more sustained drop in gold prices as was the case during the 2013 selloff, we would need to see a substantial increase in real bond yields. Real 10-year yields rose by almost 200 basis points from their low in 2012 to their high in 2013, and I firmly believe the probability of this happening again is almost zero.

The chart below helps to explain why. The orange line shows the average interest rate on U.S. federal government borrowing; the green line shows total government debt as a share of GDP; and the white line shows total government interest payments as a share of revenues. Despite record low interest rates the U.S. government spent almost one quarter of all tax revenues on debt servicing last year. In part this was due to the collapse in revenues, which are set to recover, but even in 2019 interest payments relative to tax revenues were at similar levels to those seen in the mid-2000s, despite interest rates being considerably lower. Furthermore, even if revenues recover U.S. government debt is likely to continue rising, necessitating more borrowing still.

Orange Line: Interest Rate On U.S. Government Debt; Green Line: Total Government/GDP; White Line: Total Government Interest Payments/GDP

Source: Bloomberg

Even if the Fed were not obsessively intent on preventing weakness in the equity market and actually wanted to raise real borrowing costs, it would have to persuade the government to close its fiscal deficit, which is not going to happen. Much more likely is continued high deficits and continued debt monetization that keeps nominal bond yields low and puts gradual upside pressure on inflation, sending real yields deeper into negative territory. As the chart below shows, Germany and the U.K. have substantially lower real bond yields, which maybe a sign of things to come for the U.S.

U.S., Germany, And U.K. 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

Gold's mini crash following the relatively hawkish Fed meeting has merely improved the strong outlook for the metal over the coming years. Fears of a 2013-style selloff are overblown as the fiscal forces that necessitate easy monetary policy are much stronger today, suggesting real bond yields will head even further into negative territory, to the benefit of gold prices.