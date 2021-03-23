Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

Thesis

Central banks of many countries are preparing to start tightening monetary policy in the near future, some have already raised rates. The Fed also revised its forecast. Already today we are seeing a decline in capital inflows to emerging markets. There are concerns about a repetition of the 2013 "taper tantrum". Since the 1970s, we have seen a pattern: the tightening of the Fed's policy leads to a wider spread between the MSCI Emerging Markets and the S&P 500. Today, this spread is at its lowest, and the likelihood of a rate hike is high.

MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is one of the most popular exchange traded funds specializing in emerging markets. In our opinion, now is the best time to reduce its share in the balanced portfolio.

Central Banks Started Tightening

After so many years, the world of corporate finance has returned to the days of Paul Walker. For a long time inflation did not worry market participants as much as it does today. However, if in the days of Walker everyone followed the tough actions of the Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, today they are following his words in the hope to receive a hint for the near future. At the last meeting, they received it.

The Fed, as expected, kept the interest rate in the range of 0-0.25% and the volume of asset purchases in the amount of at least $120 billion per month. However, if earlier Jerome Powell did not say anything specific and his words were more like a lullaby to calm heated markets, now there is a feeling that the Fed is ready to act.

The Fed raised its forecasts for GDP growth to 7% and inflation of at least 3% for 2021. The main signal for the market was the expected timing of the rate hike. 13 out of 18 members of the open market committee expect the interest rate to be higher already in 2023, 11 of them believe that the rate will be at least 0.5 percentage points higher than today. A discussion has also begun on reducing the volume of the buyout. These signals turned out to be tougher than the market expected, we saw a strengthening dollar and an increase in the yield of 10-year US Treasuries from 1.49% to 1.58%. In our opinion, such a development of events is natural.

The central banks of New Zealand and South Korea have called time on "emergency monetary policy". The Bank of Canada did just that last month by cutting back on quantitative easing. On Thursday, it became known that the Central Bank of Norway signals 4 rate hikes by 2022. And the central banks of Brazil, Russia and Turkey have already raised interest rates.

No one knows for sure if the current inflationary trend is stable or is temporary. However, in our opinion, there is a high probability that the key rate will be higher in a year than it is now. This fact creates increased risks for equity investors in emerging markets.

Potential Capital Outflow

Most developing countries are facing a slower economic recovery from the pandemic. There are two main reasons: the forced waiting for vaccines and the limitation in the possible financial instruments for incentives. Today we are seeing a decline in capital inflows to emerging markets. There are fears of a repeat of the "taper tantrum" of 2013, when a decline in purchases of US bonds led to an outflow of capital from emerging markets. According to the IMF report, developing countries have real reasons to fear the rise in US rates.

(Source: IMF)

Since the 1970s, we have seen that rising 10-year US Treasury yields are driving capital outflows from emerging markets. Below is a graph of the MSCI Emerging Markets to the S&P 500 ratio.

(Source: Refinitiv)

If we compare the graph with the history of the Fed's interest rate, we will see an interesting pattern: hawkish policy aimed at an instant rate increase leads to an increase in the spread.

(Source: TradingEconomics.com)

The point is that the "bright future" of emerging markets ceases to attract with the growth of the US Treasuries' retention premium. When the term-premium grows, the investor's demand for a risk premium also grows. The growing spread between the indices just expresses this demand for emerging markets.

As you can see from the chart above, today the spread is at its lowest values for many years. For equity investors, this means that if we see an increase in interest rates, we will face a strong capital outflow from emerging markets. We believe that the likelihood of a rise in the interest rate is very high.

Conclusion

13 out of 18 members of the open market committee expect the interest rate to be higher already in 2023, with 11 of them believing that the rate will be at least 0.5 percentage points higher than today. Central banks of many countries have announced the imminent tightening of monetary policy. Since the 1970s, we have seen that rising 10-year US Treasury yields are driving capital outflows from emerging markets. In our opinion, now is the best time to reduce the share of MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs in a balanced portfolio.