The latest numbers from Cree (CREE) don't look all that appetizing. Losses per share, for instance, increased significantly. People may look at these losses and conclude that Cree is a company they need to stay away from. While that's not necessarily wrong, there's a case to be made for the exact opposite. Cree is a lot more compelling than it appears to be based on the headline numbers. Why will be covered next.

Cree ends another quarter in the red

Q3 FY2021 will likely go down in history as the quarter in which Cree officially parted ways with its light-emitting diode or LED unit. Cree was long known for its LEDs and the business remained an important part of the company until very recently. The LED unit still accounted for 47.9% of revenue in FY2020 according to the latest Form 10-K.

It's therefore not surprising that the loss of a big chunk of the company has far-reaching consequences. The latest quarterly numbers are a testament to this. A year ago, the LED unit contributed $101.6M to Q3 FY2020 revenue of $215.5M. The other business unit, Wolfspeed, contributed the remaining $113.9M.

Q3 FY2021 revenue dropped by 36.3% YoY to $137.3M. But if the LED unit is excluded, Q3 FY2021 revenue increased by 20.5% YoY to $137.3M. Still, Cree ended the quarter with bigger losses. Non-GAAP loss was $24.7M or $0.22 per share in Q3 FY2021, up from $18.4M or $0.17 per share in Q3 FY2020. In terms of GAAP, net loss from continuing operations was $66.5M or $0.59 per share. If losses from discontinued operations are included, then GAAP net loss was $108.9M or $0.96 per share. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue from continuing operations $137.3M $127.0M $113.9M 8.11% 20.54% Gross margin 32% 33% 36% (100bps) (400bps) Operating margin (45%) (45%) (42%) - Operating income (loss) ($61.4M) ($57.6M) ($48.0M) - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($66.5M) ($54.3M) ($56.2M) - - Net income (loss) ($108.9M) ($83.0M) ($60.1M) - - EPS from continuing operations ($0.59) ($0.49) ($0.52) - - EPS ($0.96) ($0.75) ($0.56) - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue from continuing operations $137.3M $127.0M $113.9M 8.11% 20.54% Gross margin 35% 35% 39% - (400bps) Operating margin (23%) (26%) (24%) - - Operating income (loss) ($32.0M) ($33.4M) ($26.8M) - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($24.7M) ($26.6M) ($18.4M) - - EPS from continuing operations ($0.22) ($0.24) ($0.17) - -

The Wolfspeed unit showed strength in Q3 and that's expected to continue. On the other hand, losses are also expected to increase. Guidance calls for Q4 FY2021 revenue of $142-148M and a non-GAAP loss of $0.22-0.26 per share. Note that the sale of the LED unit came after Q4 FY2020, which means the quarterly numbers include the contributions from that unit.

Q4 FY2020 revenue was $205.7M, $108.4M from Wolfspeed and $97.3M from LED. Q4 FY2021 revenue may shrink by 39.7% YoY with LED included. On an apples to apples comparison, it's expected to increase by 33.76% YoY. Losses, though, are expected to get worse regardless. The table below shows the latest forecast.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 (guidance) Q4 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $142-148M $205.7M (39.68%) Net income (loss) ($68-73M) ($39.5M) - EPS ($0.59-0.63) ($0.36) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $142-148M $205.7M (39.68%) Net income (loss) ($25-30M) ($20.0M) - EPS ($0.22-0.26) ($0.18) -

Q4 FY2021 guidance looks soft at best. Keep in mind that it's just the Wolfspeed unit from now on with the exit of the LED unit. The former is the stronger of the two and the general belief is that the quarterly numbers from Cree will improve with the absence of the latter. Yet the forecast sees an increase in losses. Not just QoQ, but also YoY when Cree was held back by the LED unit.

Why losses are on the rise at Cree

A big reason why losses have increased is because expenses are going up, even though they're at an already high level. For instance, operating expenses totaled $105.4M in Q3 FY2021, up from $89.3M in Q3 FY2020. Research and development or R&D was the biggest component. Spending on R&D increased by 19.2% YoY to $46.0M.

Some of the expenses are related to recent divestments. However, most of it is driven by the need to invests heavily if Cree is to achieve its goals with silicon carbide or SiC. Cree has high hopes for SiC due to the benefits it can deliver as a next-generation semiconductor. A previous article covers some of the advantages SiC has to offer and how Cree has benefited due to it, even if the numbers warrant the opposite.

Demand for SiC is widely expected to go up. There are many applications for SiC, but the one that could have the most potential is electrical vehicles or EVs due to the sheer size of the market opportunity. For example, according to a recent industry report, sales of EVs could grow at a CAGR of 52% from 2.4M units in 2020 to 12.2M in 2025. In 2021 alone, sales could grow by 70% YoY. Other reports are even more optimistic.

The switch to EVs opens up opportunities for SiC. For instance, car manufacturers need to increase the efficiency of power electronics in EVs. SiC devices can be made smaller, lighter, all the while giving better mileage. SiC is therefore the preferred solution over silicon.

If Cree is to meet the increased demand, then it will have to increase its supply of SiC. Cree is therefore building the world's first 8-inch fab for SiC wafers. But this requires lots of spending. The good news is that FY2021 is expected to be the peak year in terms of capex spending at $550M. Less capex should boost the bottom line in subsequent quarters. From the Q3 earnings call:

"We continue to expect fiscal 2021 to be our peak investment year with capital expenditures of approximately $550 million to support our capacity expansion plan, including the launch of our Mohawk Valley Fab at 200 millimeter."

In addition, the 8-inch fab is scheduled to start production in early 2022. This should boost top line growth and likely earnings as well.

"And importantly, we're on track with our investment plans to begin production in Mohawk Valley's 200-millimeter fab in early 2022, which will support increased adoption across a wide range of industry sectors. We are very pleased with the strong progress we've made in our R&D projects that are fueling our 200-millimeter development as well."

Bottom line, the quarterly numbers may look bad right now, but there is every reason to believe Cree could be due for better days.

What's likely to keep people away from Cree

Automotive applications are an important part of Cree. They're already driving Cree forward. For instance, according to the second-to-last earnings call, roughly half of Cree's design wins came from automotive. So when new broke of an industry shortage of automotive chips in late 2020, Cree's stock rallied. It doubled in three months, from mid-November to mid-February as shown in the chart below.

The stock was up 21% at one point in 2021, but it has fallen off. It's now down 9% YTD. Yet despite surrendering a big chunk of its recent gains, the stock still trades at lofty levels. The table below shows the multiples for Cree. Remember that these multiples are for a company without any earnings, GAAP or non-GAAP.

CREE Market cap $11.10B Enterprise value $11.09B Revenue ("ttm") $921.4M EBITDA ($48.0M) Forward P/E (139.33) PEG ratio 3.94 P/S 12.05 P/B 4.94 EV/revenue 12.04 EV/EBITDA (231.04)

While it may be true that Cree offers an opportunity to tap into a rapidly growing market like EVs, it's also true that it does so at a very steep price. Not everyone may be willing to pay such a price, no matter how much potential EVs may have. Cree will have to deliver and then some if betting big on Cree is to prove worthwhile. That may or may not happen.

Investor takeaways

While EVs are by no means the only application for SiC, it's arguably the one that grabs the most attention. A lot is expected of SiC. So much so that the market has been willing to set aside some of the obvious flaws in Cree. The stock has done remarkably well, especially considering all the losses it has racked up. Lately though, it's been a bit different as the stock has started to struggle.

Cree itself has placed its bets on SiC, whether its materials or devices. It expects to produce 8-inch SiC wafers early next year, which should vastly improve its ability to take advantage of the numerous opportunities out there. That could improve the quarterly numbers. Cree's current run rate stands at $549M with Q3 FY2021 revenue of $137.3M. If Cree is to hit its target of $1.5B in revenue and 50% gross margin in 2024, then making sure that the 8-inch fab is a success will go a long way towards determining the outcome.

Cree is essentially an EV play, which is a good attribute to have in today's market. Many EV stocks trade at extremely high valuations due to the potential payoff they offer down the road. Similarly, important suppliers like Cree are benefiting from all the attention given to EVs. It's unlikely the stock would have done as well if there was no exposure to the EV market, especially not with the industry facing a shortage of automotive chips.

Having said that, it's important to point out that Cree is not alone in targeting the SiC market. Cree is likely to face growing competition as the EV market heats up. And it would not be the first time that stiff competition has led to all sorts of problems at Cree. Cree once intended to sell the Wolfspeed unit to focus on the LED unit, the exact opposite of what has now happened. If cheaper alternatives spelled doom for the LED unit, then something similar could also happen to the Wolfspeed unit. Cree may have a headstart in the race for third-generation semiconductors like SiC, but that does not necessarily mean it will be the dominant player in the future.

I am neutral on Cree. The headline numbers don't tell the whole story. The recent losses are for the most part due to the need to invest. Once spending goes down, the numbers are likely to get better, especially if SiC takes off like Cree thinks it will. There's little doubt that EVs and the need for SiC are here to stay. Betting on Cree makes sense from that viewpoint.

However, Cree is still very much a speculative bet. The stock rose thanks to the automotive shortage, but any easing there could bring it down just as much, especially with multiples as elevated as they are. Cree may be well-positioned in SiC, but the winner in that race has yet to be determined. It's assumed Cree will be the ultimate winner in SiC, but an assumption is not a fact. Wolfspeed could lose out to the competition, just like what happened to the LED unit. In the end, Cree is simply ahead of everyone else when it comes to SiC. That does not mean someone else cannot come from behind and overtake it.