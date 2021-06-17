CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating for Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCPK:SUHJY)[16:HK] from Neutral to Bullish.

The company's stock price has increased by +21% from HK$98.50 as of October 29, 2020 to HK$119.40 as of June 17, 2021, after my earlier article on Sun Hung Kai Properties that was published on November 1 2020.

The Hong Kong residential property market has been more resilient than expected despite multiple headwinds in the last few years, and this is positive for Sun Hung Kai Properties, the city's largest property company. Also, Sun Hung Kai Properties have been making new investments recently to drive future growth, and it has the financial capacity for additional investments in the future.

The market values Sun Hung Kai Properties at 10.8 times consensus forward FY 2022 (YE June 30) P/E and a trailing P/B multiple of 0.59 times, and it boasts a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 4.3%. The stock's relatively attractive valuations (as compared to historical averages) justify a Bullish rating for the stock.

Hong Kong Residential Market Has Performed Above Expectations

In my March 16, 2020 initiation article on the company, I had referred to Sun Hung Kai Properties as "a proxy for the Hong Kong property market (more specifically the residential segment), due to its market capitalization and land bank (the largest as compared to peers)." Therefore, it is important to examine the performance of the Hong Kong residential property market to determine the outlook for Sun Hung Kai Properties' future earnings and potential for share price appreciation.

For years, certain investors have painted a doomsday scenario for the Hong Kong residential property market, seeing an eventual crash (and plunge in selling prices of homes) as inevitable due to its status as "the most expensive housing market" in the world. Furthermore, there has been a series of negative events that happened in the past few years, which included the onset of US-China trade tensions in 2018, social unrest in Hong Kong in 2019, and the global coronavirus pandemic outbreak in 2020. Despite these headwinds, residential property prices in Hong Kong have remained relatively stable since 2018 and have recently approached their historical peak again, based on The Centa-City Leading Index, "a weekly index based on current contract prices (for secondary market) in Centaline Property Agency Ltd. transactions."

Historical Home Prices In Hong Kong As Measured By The Centa-City Leading Index

Source: Bloomberg article dated June 17, 2021

There are also other indicators that suggest that the Hong Kong residential property market is much healthier than what most investors will expect it to be.

The volume of primary market real estate transactions in Hong Kong has increased significantly last month. According to a June 2, 2021 South China Morning Post article, primary home sales volume in the city rose by approximately +48% MoM to 1,558 in May 2021, and this also set a new two-year high in terms of sales value.

New residential property launches have also been met with keen interest by buyers. In early-June 2021, Hong Kong property developer New World Development Company Limited (OTC:NDVLF) (OTCPK:NDVLY) [17:HK] had an average of 89 buyers bidding for each of the 308 units for The Pavilia Farm III project that were put up for sale. Earlier in late-May 2021, another real estate company, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCPK:HLDCY) (OTCPK:HLDVF) [12:HK], sold 91% of the initial units launched for The Upper South residential property project on the first day of launch.

It is not merely strong sales volume, as there has been price increases as well. Mainland China real estate developer China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHVKF) (OTCPK:CHVKY) (OTCPK:CVKEY) [2202:HK] decided to price the initial launch of its new Hong Kong property project Vau Residence at a 3% premium over comparable secondary market prices. This goes against the usual practice of discounting the initial batch of residential units launched, and then raising prices in subsequent batches. It is another sign of developers having confidence in future Hong Kong residential property demand.

For Sun Hung Kai Properties, the company sold approximately 90% of the 129 units it launched for its Tuen Mun Regency Bay Phase II project in April 2021. This strong sell-through percentage was achieved even though the company increased average selling prices by around +6% as compared to prices for the Tuen Mun Regency Bay Phase I project that was launched in 2020.

Looking forward, I have a positive outlook for the Hong Kong residential property market for the rest of 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been well-contained in Hong Kong, with daily COVID-19 cases dropping to the single-digit range in the past one and half months, as per the chart below. Based on a June 17, 2021 Bloomberg article, Hong Kong plans to "shorten hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers from most places to seven days as long as they pass an antibody test." This could see a return of Mainland China property buyers to Hong Kong in a significant manner, and help to drive stronger demand for Hong Kong residential properties.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Hong Kong

Source: Worldometer

A key downside risk for the residential property market in Hong Kong is a new wave of locals in the city emigrating due to political differences and dissatisfaction with the introduction of the new security law. As a proxy for the number of Hong Kong residents leaving the city, Mandatory Provident Fund pension accounts withdrawals grew +49.1% YoY to HK$1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021, while the number of withdrawal claims for the Mandatory Provident Fund pension accounts increased by slightly by +1% from 7,600 in 1Q 2020 to 7,700 in 1Q 2021. Bloomberg has previously estimated in April 2021 that "13,100 to 16,300 households" could leave for the UK and total associated property sales in Hong Kong might be as high as "HK$150 billion."

As it stands now, the worst case scenario has yet to materialize, as evidenced by the strong sales volume and resilient prices for the Hong Kong housing market highlighted earlier. More importantly, the easing of restrictions & limits for Mainland Chinese buying property in Hong Kong and the granting of residency status in Hong Kong to more Mainland Chinese are some of the measures that can potentially taken by the authorities to boost housing demand in Hong Kong, if needed.

Spotlight On New Investments And Strong Balance Sheet

Besides the good prospects for the Hong Kong residential property market as outlined in the preceding section of this article, it is worth noting Sun Hung Kai's new investments and its strong financial position.

In late-April 2021, Sun Hung Kai Properties made its first land bank acquisition via a tender process in the last two years. The company acquired a residential site in Kwu Tung, New Territories with a winning bid of HK$8.61 billion, which was about +44% higher than the reference market valuation for this specific land bank. This signifies the company's confidence in the future long-term prospects of the Hong Kong housing market.

In the same month, the company also spent RMB7.08 billion to win the rights to develop a mixed-used property project that is next to the Guangzhou South Railway Station. In its press release, Sun Hung Kai Properties specifically mentioned that it is planning to construct a "Guangzhou South Railway Station New Town" with the aim to "attract more young people from Hong Kong and Macao to study, work, start businesses and reside in the mainland." Notably, Sun Hung Kai Properties' new mixed-used property project is a "bet" on the eventual success of the Greater Bay Area Project, a project for which the Chinese authorities are trying to push for greater economic integration between Hong Kong and other adjacent Chinese cities. If the Greater Bay Area Project does turn to be successful, it will be positive for the Hong Kong real estate market in the medium to long run as well.

Looking ahead, Sun Hung Kai Properties has the financial capacity for new investments in the future, as it is in an enviable financial position. As of end-FY 2020, the company's net debt-to-equity ratio was a mere 14.4%. Even if I adjust Sun Hung Kai Properties' net gearing for the new investments outlined above, its net debt-to-equity ratio should be still comfortably below 20%. In other words, Sun Hung Kai Properties has the financial strength to ride out a prolonged pandemic (assuming that happens), and the debt headroom to pursue accretive investments going forward.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Sun Hung Kai Properties at 0.59 times trailing P/B, according to the company's stock price of HK$119.40 as of June 17, 2021. It also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE June 30) and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 11.1 times and 10.8 times, respectively.

It is worthy to note that Sun Hung Kai Properties' current valuations are close to or below its historical averages. Sun Hung Kai Properties' five-year and 10-year average P/B ratios are relatively higher at 0.63 times and 0.70 times, respectively. The stock's forward FY 2022 P/E is also at a discount to its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 11.0 times and 12.1 times respectively.

In addition to relatively attractive valuations on a historical comparison, Sun Hung Kai Properties also boasts decent dividend yields. The company's consensus forward dividends per share of HK$5.00 and HK$5.10 for FY 2021 and FY 2022 translate to dividend yields of 4.2% and 4.3%, respectively. It is also encouraging that Sun Hung Kai Properties emphasized at its most recent 1H FY 2021 earnings call on February 25, 2021 that its policy is "to maintain a stable absolute dividend." This limits the downside risks with regards to future dividend payouts.

Sun Hung Kai Properties' key risks include a significant correction in Hong Kong property market prices, lower-than-expected real estate transaction volume in the city, overpaying for new investments & acquisitions, and an unexpected reduction in future dividend payouts.