Introduction

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is an outstanding company that has created a remarkable and highly profitable global business - $13.7 billion in TTM revenue and $5.8 billion in TTM free cash flow. The company is a market leader in audio-visual content creation, editing, and publishing, and enjoys numerous (at least six) strong and sustained competitive advantages across its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud business segments.

Given the strength of recent Q2 2021 results and guidance, Adobe is undervalued based on discounted EPS and DCF valuation models. The application of reverse EPS and DCF valuation models clearly demonstrates the company's continued undervaluation, especially taking into account the growth opportunities for the next 10-year period.

With an addressable and growing TAM of $147B by 2023 (compare to TTM revenue of $13.7B), Adobe represents a rare and compelling example of an undervalued growth company.

Adobe's Q2 2021 Result Highlights

Adobe reported a smashing quarter. If you are an existing Adobe investor, you probably weren't surprised: Adobe achieved $3.84B in Q2 2021 revenue, up 23% YoY, and GAAP EPS of $2.32 ($0.22 beat).

Digital Media segment revenue came in at $2.79B (up 25% YoY), Creative Cloud revenue came in at $2.32B, (up 24% YoY), Document Cloud revenue came in at $469M (up 30% YoY), Experience Cloud revenue came in at $938M (up 21% YoY) with Digital Media ARR increasing $518M QoQ to $11.21B. Adobe also repurchased ~2.1M shares during the quarter.

I strongly recommend you review the Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript for a full list of the 21 accomplishments by Adobe in the quarter and YoY.

The results are simply amazing. Now, on to why Adobe will continue to be an amazing long-term investment.

Competitive Advantages

Adobe's competitive advantages are nuanced and require reading-between-the-lines to fully appreciate the underlying fundamental strength of the business. A close and meticulous understanding of the company's "moat" is crucial to a successful investment in ADBE and investors that educate themselves on the below greatly increase the likelihood of a profitable investment in Adobe.

Early warning symptoms may be monitored during quarterly earnings calls and based on factual news announcements both from the company itself and from interested parties that will help with early identification of an erosion of Adobe's competitive advantages and the timing of an exit strategy if needed.

The below ranking system includes an assessment of Adobe's competitive advantages on a scale of 1 (very weak) to 10 (very strong). A weak competitive advantage presents little benefit to the company against competitors, while a strong competitive advantage presents a substantial moat and barrier to entry for competitors. The below order represents the relative strength of one competitive advantage over another; for example, I consider Adobe's brand and vision to provide a more significant competitive advantage than its ecosystem.

1. Brand and Vision (Strong Moat - 10/10)

There is a startling and elegant truth when it comes to successful businesses: a reputable, reliable brand with a powerful mission statement and vision captivates people. When you back-up words with actions, year over year, you create a sustainable, difficult to replicate competitive advantage, and that is precisely what Adobe is all about.

Source: Adobe's Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

For investors unfamiliar with Adobe, I strongly recommend perusing their customer success stories (32 pages), where they back-up words with actions and results. For ease of reference, I have summarized some of the most poignant examples here:

Adobe is a company that lives and breathes its vision of a future of digital creativity democratization. In fact, they offer both Adobe Summit - The Digital Experience Conference and Adobe MAX - The Creativity Conference, both of which can arguably be dubbed as must-see events for businesses seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and for artists and businesses seeking to stay on the forefront of creativity, content creation, and collaboration in the 21st century.

Source: Adobe's Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Early Warning(s) to watch: persistent and unresolved product quality complaints, emerging and increased litigation against the company

2. Ecosystem (Strong Moat - 8/10)

Adobe is in the process of creating a powerful ecosystem. By leveraging the applications, services, and Adobe Sensei AI platform, Adobe offers increasingly beneficial and attractive products to businesses and consumers: ones that work seamlessly together across any device. Followers or investors of Apple (AAPL) will readily recognize the strength of this competitive advantage.

Source: Adobe's Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

The results have already become readily evident: Adobe's Q2 2021 earnings are some of its strongest ever and the scale and interoperability of applications and product offerings within the proprietary ecosystem continue to grow. Most competitors simply cannot or choose not to compete, as will be discussed later in the Competition section.

Source: Adobe's Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Early Warning(s) to watch: persistent and unresolved product quality complaints, a decrease in or omittance of the above metrics by Adobe

3. Switching Costs (Strong Moat - 7/10)

Fellow SA Contributors StockBros Research have made an admirable case for this competitive advantage in a previous article. Paraphrasing their research:

Because creative software is difficult to learn and because Adobe effectively targets schools and students early on with discounted software, consumers are unwilling to switch [even when presented with free alternatives] as switching represents both a time-sunk opportunity cost consideration and a risk to potentially established business workflows and cash flow. Most jobs and companies readily require familiarity or experience with Adobe products, and this provides yet another incentive to remain tethered to Adobe applications.

Additional considerations not mentioned by StockBros include:

Adobe's brand is reputable and thus artists will be more willing to choose its products over those of a less known competitor due to intellectual property theft concerns (some competitor applications do a poor job of enforcing these or providing the necessary content privacy considerations)

Professionals and consumers expect Adobe will exist in the moderate to long-term future, thus an investment in learning its products and ecosystem makes sense as it will remain well-maintained

Adobe's ecosystem provides add-on benefits as businesses grow and expand, which are not offered by many competitive offerings (thus there is no compelling alternative to switch to)

Early Warning(s) to watch: the emergence of a competitor ecosystem that might incentivize businesses or individual consumers to switch, the passage of antitrust laws in the US that may force Adobe to enable and to permit users to easily carry over data to other platforms and applications

4. Dedicated Management and Employees (Strong Moat - 7/10)

Another simple and self-evident truth for investors in any company is that you are investing in people. Hard-working and diligent management and employees will allow the company and its products to prosper over those of competitors. I strongly encourage you to peruse Glassdoor reviews of Adobe for yourself.

As you will quickly note based on company presentations, the company website, and employee reviews, Adobe has a culture of accountability and of metric-driven results whereby accomplishments are clearly highlighted for all to see and to appreciate. The company's exceptional workforce remains a compelling and enduring competitive advantage for the company for the foreseeable future.

Source: Glassdoor

Early Warning(s) to watch: deteriorating YoY Glassdoor employee reviews, increasing YoY senior management turnover rates

5. Differentiator Products (Strong Moat - 7/10)

Adobe's products are not a commodity offering. The company invested decades of concerted R&D to establish high-quality software applications, services, and an ecosystem. The product portfolio offers arguably best-in-class applications when it comes to imaging, editing and design [Photoshop], cloud based photo services [Lightroom], vector graphics and illustration [Illustrator], video editing and production [Premiere Pro], digital and print layout design [InDesign], high quality licensable assets [Adobe Stock], intelligent document platforms [Acrobat for Business], e-signature workflows [Adobe Sign for Business], content management, experience management, commerce and data insights [suite of products that are a part of Digital Experience Solutions].

Evidence of Adobe's success with its product portfolio is partially demonstrated by Adobe's Net Promoter Score of 25 (good). Scores above 50 are considered excellent. Competitors frequently have difficulty replicating Adobe's ecosystem and breadth of product features, in particular in the Creative Cloud space.

Early Warning(s) to watch: decreasing YoY NPS score, reputable survey results demonstrating customer dissatisfaction with Adobe's products

6. Filing of Patents (Strong Moat - 7/10)

Adobe has filed 4,169 patents and 488 patents in 2020. The patent statistics can be read in - you guessed it - PDF format using Acrobat Reader. Here is a brief breakdown of the increasing # of in force patents filed by Adobe in the US in previous years:

2019: 477

2018: 343

2017: 334

2016: 352

2015: 319

By comparison, starting in 2007, Apple has on average filed and gained in force status for 1,000 patents annually. Adobe's ranking falls consistently within the top 100 companies in terms of # of patents filed annually and represents innovation within its product categories and ecosystem.

Most importantly, the company has the legal counsel and funds to defend its intellectual property vigorously on a global scale and to pursue litigation against competition seen as infringing on Adobe's intellectual property.

Early Warning(s) to watch: decreasing three year average of in force and pending patents, negative outcomes [inclusive of financial impact] of ongoing or new litigation

7. Business Model (Moderate Moat - 6/10)

During the 2008 recession, Adobe's business model experienced a shock. Since then, Adobe has completed its transition to a recurring revenue SaaS business model. The beauty of Adobe's new business model is that management is clever in the targeting of consumer segments and the careful oversight of the consumer relationship.

The focus is on keeping consumers within the Adobe ecosystem and on showcasing the tangible benefits (refer again to Adobe's customer success stories (32 pages)) customers gain from the use of Adobe's products prior to upselling the consumer the following year.

Adobe offers a number of free products to "hook" users (List from 2020: How To Get Adobe Creative Suite for Free and Legally, List from 2021: Top 9 Free Adobe Software Without Subscription):

According to Jonathan Vaas, Vice President of Investor Relations, upselling occurs during renewals due to licensing business model and is an integral part of Adobe's strategy. Doing so effectively locks and keeps customers in the Adobe ecosystem as opposed to competitor offerings, so that when the consumer is ready to make a monetary commitment to sophisticated creative software, they already have ~1+ year of expertise with the software and thus an additional incentive to use Adobe's products as opposed to similarly priced competitor offerings.

Early Warning(s) to watch: reduction in or omission of upsell metrics and commentary by Adobe, reductions in or slowing growth in annual recurring revenue from the SaaS business model across Creative, Document and Experience Cloud business segments

8. Network Effect (Moderate Moat - 5/10)

Adobe's products do have a moderate network effect that presents a compelling opportunity for Adobe in the coming decade to further strengthen its business and to prevent competitors from stealing market share.

In essence, network effects within the Adobe product ecosystem can be seen as follows:

Use of online marketplaces, such as for Adobe Stock, whereby a growing collection is of great benefit to continued users of the marketplace

Use of PDF is ubiquitous and thus with 2B+ users, businesses, partners, and consumers routinely expect one another to have access to PDF, thus promoting continued purchase of Adobe's Document Cloud solutions

Use of Adobe Sign, in particular within business partnerships, encourages companies and consumers to purchase the product (for example, in the pharmaceutical industry, a sponsor may mandate the CRO / vendor to use Adobe Sign as opposed to other solutions)

Use of Creative Cloud applications by creative collaborators and professionals encourages the proliferation of Adobe's products, as artists want to routinely avoid pesky issues such as with compression, conversion between different document or image types, and the resulting problems or loss of work that might occur if the person you are collaborating with or conducting business with is using a non-Adobe solution

The network effect gets more powerful with more users (think Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA)). Therefore, as Adobe continues to grow, investors will hopefully get to observe the strengthening of this competitive advantage.

Early Warning(s) to watch: decreasing YoY net promoter score, passage of antitrust laws preventing Adobe from prioritizing its own products on its platforms as opposed to those of competitors (consider e-signature solutions)

9. Balance Sheet (Moderate Moat - 5/10)

One distinct advantage Adobe has over competitors, in particular across the Creative Cloud business segment, is its superior profitability and balance sheet. For the TTM, Adobe had Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities of ~$5.0B versus Long Term Debt & Capital Lease Obligations of $4.1B. TTM Total Current Assets for the company sit at $7.4B.

In the meantime, Adobe's margins are outstanding: 87.45% for TTM gross, 34.75% for TTM operating, 40.68% for TTM net, and 42.32% for TTM FCF. Free cash flow, too, sits at $5.8B for the TTM. Such margins and free-cash-flow generation capabilities are consistent with the above discussed competitive advantages, the successful SaaS business model, and Adobe's continued growth.

This degree of business success and profitability does offer great benefits over smaller to moderately sized competitors, in particular ones with mostly free offerings, especially in the case of a recessionary environment. In a number of cases, in particular in the Creative Cloud business segment, Adobe can outlast and out-invest (via R&D or marketing) its competition.

Early Warning(s) to watch: multi-year YoY reduction in FCF, YoY reductions in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities, YoY increases in Long Term Debt

The above list of Adobe's competitive advantages is not exhaustive. There are probably more, especially in the "weak moat" category. The competitive advantages offer much-needed nimbleness and operational superiority to Adobe as it continues to grow globally. They explain at a fundamental level what should matter to prospective long-term Adobe investors, inclusive of early warning metrics to watch for signs of deterioration at the company - years in advance - that can provide an early exit trigger before the bulk of the market recognizes what is occurring.

Ideally, Adobe will continue its exceptional business performance over the next decade and will only strengthen its competitive advantages, however predicting the future is a murky affair, so we can only proceed based on the evaluation of currently known facts: Adobe has 6+ exceptional and strong competitive advantages.

Competition

Adobe finds itself in an envious competitive landscape: it has few direct competitors for its business holistically.

On the one hand, for each unique product or Cloud offering, there is plenty of competition to avoid antitrust scrutiny. On the other hand, most of the competition does not offer any serious or sustainable competitive threat, as they either lack the brand, ecosystem, network presence, or balance sheet to effectively supplant Adobe's market leadership.

Adobe Creative Cloud Competitors

For example, free competitive offerings to Adobe's Creative Cloud products abound: 22 Free Adobe Alternatives.

Yet, note that most of these companies compete with a standalone Adobe product. They are missing two to four components necessary for them to establish a dominant market position when competing against Adobe:

the balance sheet a profitable business model an ecosystem of products complementing one another a reputable brand whereby artists may be assured IP theft will not occur

Furthermore, Adobe is leveraging big data analytics and artificial intelligence learning via Adobe Sensei, a distinct advantage that many one-product competitors simply cannot replicate as they do not have a sufficient network of users and enough data to leverage AI learning effectively.

Adobe Document Cloud Competitors

Within Adobe's Document Cloud, PDF offerings are virtually and arguably non-commodity quality product offerings with no real competitor to speak of. Microsoft (MSFT) and many other software providers work in tandem with Adobe as collaborators, not as direct competitors, due to PDF's ubiquity (2 billion devices globally have Acrobat Reader installed) and seamless cross-platform integration. PDF is now an industry standard.

With respect to Adobe Sign, DocuSign (DOCU) is a major competitor with revenues of $974M in 2020. While there are a number of other e-signature solutions, Adobe Sign and DocuSign are two of the most prominent ones. Ultimately, Adobe Sign holds one simple and distinct advantage: it is an add-on offering to the PDF standard developed by Adobe.

Over the long term, Adobe is better positioned to introduce software updates that may disadvantage DocuSign while benefiting Adobe Sign due to a superior integration experience with other Adobe software products. Furthermore, as of 2017, Adobe remains Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution, which is an essential and important differentiator within the enterprise space given the popularity and widespread use of MSFT Office Suite products.

Already in 2021, Adobe Sign is seeing continued traction. According to Adobe Management's Presentation at Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Broker Conference Call, Adobe Sign saw increased usage and growing government acceptance of e-signature solutions, such as in India, in addition to solid growth in Adobe Reader installation and spiking web PDF usage.

Adobe Experience Cloud Competitors

Within Adobe's Experience Cloud, competition is rife. Salesforce (CRM), Oracle, (ORCL), SAP (SAP), Shopify (SHOP), Amazon (AMZN), and countless other workflow, e-commerce, marketing and advertising providers, all compete with Adobe's digital workflow, marketing and commerce solutions.

Yet, here too, Adobe holds a distinct advantage that may be escaping the untrained eyes: Adobe's workflow, marketing and commerce solutions are a niche. For example, Adobe's Experience Manager is classified by many to be a leading content management platform for enterprises. Competitor offerings such as by Salesforce and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are attested to have a lot of latency in comparison. Adobe's Magento is being leveraged by firms to compete with Amazon, and it is has qualified Adobe for a 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in digital commerce and B2B / B2C Leader in Forrester Reports.

Adobe's success in Digital Experience is uniquely buffeted by its strongest competitive advantage - Brand and Vision. After all, if you were a business aiming to digitize and engage in e-commerce, why wouldn't you choose a company that can create something like this:

Traditional "Direct" Competitors

The most "direct" competitors to Adobe in the sense of offering a holistic selection of products most comparable to that of Adobe's Cloud offerings are difficult to identify or are struggling.

Competitor Getty Images (audio, content advertising, stock photography, publishing, video content, web design - $1B in annual revenue) has a highly controversial and notoriously questionable business model, which coupled with high debt, effectively signals a company in decline. Competitor Shutterstock (SSTK) (stock photography, stock music, stock footage, editing tools) revenue came in at $666.7M in 2020, and revenue for 2021 is expected at $708M to $722M or 6% to 8% YoY growth. Furthermore, the company needed to offer up 2.58M shares in a public offering on 14-Aug-2020 to raise funds, and while growing, clearly faces challenges from Adobe's Behance community of 25M+. Competitor Corel Corporation only netted $300M in 2019 revenue despite offering a product portfolio similar in nature to Adobe's: illustration & design, digital painting, photo editing & digital imaging, photo animation, video editing & DVD playback, office suites & utilities, and mobile apps. Competitor Avid (AVID) only netted $413M in 2019 with a focus on audio editing software, video editing software, music notation software, digital non-linear editing (NLE) systems, and management and distribution services (mostly limited in the multimedia space). Demand remains high for Adobe's Premiere Pro, the leader in the exploding video category, and the overwhelming favorite at the Sundance Film Festival for the third year in a row, with 68% of films using it. Competitor Quark Software only netted $80M in 2019 revenue despite competing with Adobe in almost all segments: Digital Publishing, Content Automation, Content Management, Marketing Enablement, Marketing Automation, and Integration.

While the above examples might not be all encompassing, they demonstrate the clear and persistent theme for investors: Adobe has emerged and continues to be the winner and industry leader in creative and digital solutions.

Adobe Valuation (Discounted and Reverse EPS/DCF Models)

To determine Adobe's intrinsic value, a discounted EPS valuation model and a DCF valuation model are applied. Since humans are terrible predictors of the future, a reverse EPS and reverse DCF is applied to clearly demonstrate Adobe's undervaluation.

For the discounted EPS valuation model, a 5 year weighted EPS is used with growth rate assumptions of 25% for the first five years and 20% for the last five years. A P/E ratio of 45 (virtually unchanged) is assumed. A discount rate of 10.0% is applied given Adobe's enterprise value.

Source: Author's Own Calculations

For the DCF valuation model, a 3 year weighted FCF is used with growth rate assumptions of 30% for the first five years and 25% for the last five years. 2021 FCF is assumed at $5.4 billion. A discount rate of 10.0% is applied given Adobe's enterprise value, and a perpetuity rate of 3% is assumed. The DCF model does run for a ten-year period. For purposes of ease of visibility, only the first five years are displayed.

Source: Author's Own Calculations

In order to improve upon the above approach and to account for human error in growth assumptions, reverse EPS and DCF models are applied. In essence, the following questions are asked: how quickly do ADBE earnings need to grow over the next ten-year period for ADBE to be fairly valued today? Is the growth rate returned by the model achievable? How quickly does ADBE's FCF need to grow over the next ten-year period for ADBE to be fairly valued today? Is the growth rate returned by the model achievable?

Source: Author's Calculations

For the Reverse EPS Model, Adobe needs to grow earnings by ~16.5% for the next 10-year period to be fairly valued today. During the past 10 years, Adobe grew earnings per share by 24% per year. During the past 5 years, Adobe grew earnings per share by 49.7% per year. During the past 3 years, Adobe grew earnings per share by 47.4% per year, with EPS growth accelerating to 74.1% during the last twelve months.

Based on such comparisons, if you believe the company can sustain a growth rate of ~16.5% (hint: you should) for the next 10-year period, the business is currently substantially undervalued and provides an attractive entry point.

Source: Author's Own Calculations

The Reverse DCF Model is even more revealing; note that it is easier for companies to manipulate EPS than it is to manipulate free cash flow. Adobe needs to grow FCF by ~21% for the next 10-year period to be fairly valued today. During the past 10 years, Adobe grew FCF by 19.6% per year. During the past 5 years, Adobe grew FCF by 32.4% per year. During the past 3 years, Adobe grew FCF by 26.1% per year, with FCF growth accelerating to 36.2% during the last twelve months. The company continues to retire shares via a buyback program, making each share you own more valuable.

Based on the above rationale, one may conclude that ADBE is currently fairly valued to undervalued depending on the time-frame of comparison and the results you give more weight to (10-year versus 5-year historical FCF growth rates).

It is worth reiterating that based on discounted and reverse EPS, and discounted and reverse DCF models, Adobe shares appear at worst to be fairly valued. Given the amazing Q2 2021 quarterly results and currently known facts about the business, even in a risk-averse scenario and with a margin of safety in mind, an investor can claim that Adobe shares are undervalued.

It is financially rewarding to own shares in an outstanding business when provided with an entry point at a fair valuation, let alone at the current attractive undervaluation presented by Adobe's stock price.

Risks to Investment Thesis

One should always assess potential risks to any investment thesis. In project management, successful risk identification and analysis involves the use of a risk register, whereby a severity risk score based on probability, impact, and detectability of each risk is assigned. Successful risk identification involves the collection and analysis of information from a myriad of document sources, stakeholder groups, and risk categories.

With Adobe, I have reviewed and consolidated the FY2020 10-K form risks (starts on page 24) so that you don't have to. I have also reviewed a number of articles on SA, factual news announcements about the company, and non-SA news articles about Adobe. The consolidated risks and opportunities (46 identified), inclusive of prioritization and ratings, are attached via a Risk Register with this article (ADBE_Risk_Register_15-Jun-2021.xlsx - you're welcome!) For purposes of immediate discussion, the top 10 risks and opportunities are presented below.

For probability and impact a lower score is preferred (e.g. the risk is less likely / less impactful to the business). For risks, a lower score represents higher detectability of the risk in advance (e.g. as an investor you can monitor and detect the risk prior to occurrence) while for opportunities a higher score represents higher detectability of the opportunity in advance. This is rated in such a way as to allow comparison via the consolidated Severity rating (Probability + Impact + Detectability) between risks and opportunities.

For Probability, each # corresponds to a 10% increment (1 = 10%, 10 = 100%). For Impact, the rating is more subjective, with my recommendation of assuming each # corresponds to a 3% revenue impact YoY (1 = 3% revenue impact, 10 = 30% revenue impact). While this does not account for one-time versus recurring risks and opportunities, it does provide a gauge for the probability and potential magnitude of a risk or opportunity within a given year during a one-time occurrence.

Opportunity (23): Consolidation or competitors going out of business in the industry Creative Cloud competes in Risk (19): Security breaches resulting in loss of data Risk (19): Force Majeure Risk (18): Objectionable Content Created by 3rd Parties Damaging Adobe’s Brand and Customer Confidence in the Company Risk (17): Inability to predict the future (specific to governments and the economy) Risk (17): EPS significantly impacted for a Quarter due to Goodwill or Intangible Asset Impairment Opportunity (17): Decline in the businesses of standard CRM work-flow providers such as Salesforce, Oracle, and others Opportunity (17): Adoption of e-signatures globally Opportunity (17): Creation of standards in digital art, video, editing, and publishing applications (similar to PDF in the digital document realm) Risk (14): New Antitrust Regulations Forcing Adobe to allow customers to easily transfer data from their marketplaces to competitor offerings

You will note that many of the above risks are identified by Adobe in the 10-K, and are standard risks applicable to many businesses (for example, #2, #3, #4, and #5). As such, while they might rate high in terms of overall risk severity, they should not preclude you from investing in Adobe as all other businesses face very similar risks and thus so will your investments in those businesses. Furthermore, Adobe has some compelling opportunities for the coming decade due to existing market dynamics that may mitigate some of the adverse business impact seen from a realization of any of the above risks.

Conclusion

Adobe is and remains a creator of investor wealth: it is an amazingly run business with 6+ strong competitive advantages. The company reported a smashing FY 2021 Q2. It is fairly valued or undervalued - depending on one's interpretation and risk appetite - based on discounted EPS & DCF, and reverse EPS and DCF valuation models.

Growth will most certainly continue over the next 10-year period for the company, and while risks do exist, they can be effectively monitored by investors via early warnings and an assessment of the fundamental status of the competitive "moat." Furthermore, on the balance, the company has many opportunities that may negate or outweigh the adverse impact to the company's profitability from the realization of any of the risks.

