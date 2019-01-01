sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

U.K.-based medical devices manufacturer Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) has reinstated guidance and is off to a solid start to the year after challenges caused by a decline in elective procedures in hospitals. It has risen in double digits since my last, bullish, note and I think that reflects a full valuation in the absence of further evidence of business improvement. I maintain my investment thesis that this is a well-established company with respected products in a profitable market sector, so is set to keep performing well over the medium- to long-term, but do not see the current entry point as attractive.

Performance Has Recovered

One of the key challenges the company has been facing in 2020-21 is the fall in demand as elective surgeries are cancelled or delayed, due to hospital restrictions or patient nervousness. I don't see this as a long-term problem, but in the short-to medium-term it impacts business performance.

It now seems as if the worst of this impact may be in the past. The company issued a trading statement in April covering its first quarter. Broadly speaking the news was good. The company reported underlying growth in all areas except knee implants, ENT and advanced wound devices.

Source: company trading statement

However, the comparative quarter last year was weak as it showed the impact of the pandemic. Here I show a comparison versus the equivalent quarter two years prior, pre-pandemic:

Q1 19 Q1 21 Variance Orthopedics 546 540 -1% Knee Implants 261 212 -19% Hip Implants 152 154 1% Other Reconstruction (II) 14 25 79% Trauma & Extremities 119 149 25% Sports Medicine & ENT 368 373 1% Sports Medicine Joint Repair 188 198 5% Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies 145 146 0% ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) 35 29 -17% Advanced Wound Management 288 351 22% Advanced Wound Care 176 175 0% Advanced Wound Bioactives 59 116 97% Advanced Wound Devices 53 60 13% Total 1,202 1,264 5%

Chart compiled and calculated by author based on company quarterly trading statements

This is a rough exercise, as it does not specifically consider acquisitions, divestments and currency changes. Nonetheless, the broad picture looks positive. Not only is the business performing better than it did in the equivalent period last year, it is also performing better when compared to a pre-pandemic baseline. That is driven by the advanced wound management division: the other two divisions are essentially flat. I don't regard that as a bad performance: with many elective surgeries continuing to be postponed or cancelled at the moment, turning in a performance which is essentially flat versus the pre-pandemic era is creditable. Add to that the growth in advanced wound management and I think it is fair to say that the company is performing well right now given the challenges in its markets.

Outlook is Improving Strongly

The company has reinstated forward guidance, which in itself I take as a positive sign that management feel there is more visibility about likely business performance in the coming period than there has been over the past year.

The company said that it is targeting underlying revenue growth in the range of 10.0% to 13.0%, which sounds impressive although given the weak comparative numbers is in fact weaker than it may seem. The company is also targeting trading profit margins of 18% - 19%. The guidance assumes an improvement in conditions through the year, with surgery volumes largely unconstrained by COVID-19 in second half. That is quite a bold assumption in my view, although it may turn out to be accurate.

We'll see how accurate this guidance turns out to be in due course. But the message is clear, in my view: simply by issuing guidance like this, management is signaling that demand is returning to a more normal level and business is expected to move forward at pace. That is positive for the investment case, in my view.

Having held the dividend flat last year, improved business performance also bodes well for a return to a progressive dividend policy.

Risks include anything which limits the return of elective surgeries at normal levels, whether local lockdowns or simply patient reticence to visit healthcare facilities for non-essential treatment.

Limited Upside to Current Valuation

The shares have added 13% since my bullish March note Smith & Nephew: Attractive Entry Point For Medical Devices Specialist. I think the market has been reassessing the value of this medical devices manufacturer as the prospect of normalized end user demand reemerges.

Using pre-pandemic (2019) earnings - to which I would expect the company to return this year, if it maintains its current trajectory - the p/e ratio is around 32. Those 2019 earnings already represented a sizeable fall from preceding years, but I would use the weaker earnings as a valuation baseline as it's not yet clear that the company will return any time soon to where it was three or four years ago. 32x is not cheap in my view, even for a company of this quality. That reflects the price increase since my last note, and accordingly for now I am moving to neutral on the name, pending further evidence of improved business.