How To Invest In Third Point At A Discount

Summary

  • Third Point has been one of the best-performing hedge funds for several decades.
  • Despite that, their publicly-traded vehicle, Third Point Offshore trades at a persistent NAV discount.
  • James Elbaor from Marlton Capital thinks the discount is too big, and an innovative tender/exchange structure could present an interesting opportunity going forward.

Third Point, run by legendary investor Dan Loeb, has been a top hedge fund for decades. Their minimum investment is currently ~$10m, which means "normal" investors don't have an opportunity to invest directly in their funds.

However, Third Point Offshore (London traded TPOU) (OTCPK:TPNTF) is a closed-end fund that invests directly into Third Point, giving even retail investors a way to invest in Third Point. Even better, the fund trades at a >15% discount to NAV, and they've just unveiled an "innovative" tender and exchange offer to narrow the discount over time.

James Elbaor, the founder of Marlton Capital, breaks down how that tender structure can create an attractive return for investors today even with very "bleh" assumptions for returns from Third Point.

Andrew Walker is a portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital LLC with a focus on small cap special situations investments. He's also the founder of https://yetanothervalueblog.substack.com/ and the Yet Another Value podcast
Disclosure: I am/we are long TPNTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

