Third Point, run by legendary investor Dan Loeb, has been a top hedge fund for decades. Their minimum investment is currently ~$10m, which means "normal" investors don't have an opportunity to invest directly in their funds.

However, Third Point Offshore (London traded TPOU) (OTCPK:TPNTF) is a closed-end fund that invests directly into Third Point, giving even retail investors a way to invest in Third Point. Even better, the fund trades at a >15% discount to NAV, and they've just unveiled an "innovative" tender and exchange offer to narrow the discount over time.

James Elbaor, the founder of Marlton Capital, breaks down how that tender structure can create an attractive return for investors today even with very "bleh" assumptions for returns from Third Point.