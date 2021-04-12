metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is firing on all cylinders with strong Q1 earnings and exciting announcements coming out of GTC 2021, adding to the company's momentum. The stock has been on a tear, up 42% year-to-date. While many investors are afraid to chase a hot stock, I believe the market might be underestimating NVIDIA's potential.

All attention has been on the company's hot hand in gaming and data center, but neglected by the market is the company's automotive business. While the business is small today, it is well-positioned to be a leader in the emerging autonomous vehicle industry, potentially growing into its "third leg" (along gaming and data center).

Automotive Business: Introduction

With gaming and data center doing so well, it is easy to forget about NVDA's small and stagnant automotive business, which COVID has negatively impacted. In Q1, the Automotive segment generated less than 3% of the company's total revenue and was down slightly y/y:

However, underneath these uninspiring numbers are mind-blowing potential. In addition to its infotainment platforms, leveraging its technology leadership in AI software, semiconductors, and long-standing automotive relationships, the company delivers a complete end-to-end solution for the AV market under the DRIVE brand.

NVIDIA has demonstrated multiple applications of AI within the car: fully autonomous mode or co-pilot mode. DRIVE can perceive and understand in real-time what is happening around the vehicle, precisely locate itself on an HD map, and plan a safe path forward. This is the result of combining deep learning, sensor fusion, and surround vision.

In 2018, NVDA shipped its Xavier SoC, enabling vehicles to use deep neural networks to process data from multiple cameras and sensors. It powers the DRIVE AutoPilot, NVIDIA's Level 2+ automated driving solution. In FY 2020, NVDA announced its next-generation SoC, Orin.

In addition, the company offers NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, a scalable and physically accurate simulation platform for testing and validating a self-driving platform before commercial deployment.

DRIVE Sim is built on NVIDIA Omniverse, which provides the core simulation and rendering engines. Omniverse is architected from the ground-up with multi-GPU support for large-scale, multi-sensor simulation for autonomous vehicles. DRIVE Sim can run on a local workstation or scale to multiple GPUs across nodes. Customers with more demanding needs could deploy Sim on NVDA's DRIVE Constellation, a dedicated hardware platform designed to run at scale in a data center.

These are only some of the key offerings in NVDA's autonomous portfolio. Other notable offerings include the DRIVE SDK, a software development platform for autonomous vehicles, and in-vehicle platforms such as the DRIVE AGX hardware and DRIVE IX intelligent experience and AI assistant.

Automotive Partnerships

NVIDIA is working with several hundred partners in the automotive ecosystem, including automakers, truck makers, tier-one suppliers, sensor manufacturers, automotive research institutions, HD mapping companies, and startups to develop and deploy AI systems for self-driving vehicles.

Some notable partnerships announced over the past year include:

June 2020: Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) would launch software-defined, intelligent vehicles using end-to-end NVIDIA technology starting in 2024.

November 2020: Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) announced that its entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models would come standard with NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems starting in 2022.

January 2021: NIO (NIO) selected the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC for its new generation of electric vehicles, which will offer advanced automated driving capabilities. It will first appear in the ET7 sedan that will ship in China starting in 2022.

April 2021: Volvo Cars (OTCPK:VOLVY) will use NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to power the autonomous driving computer in its next-generation cars, beginning with the XC90 in 2022.

Even NVDA investors could be surprised by the company's existing partnership with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry, including Toyota (TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Tesla (TSLA), Li Auto (LI), XPeng (XPEV), SAIC, Audi, GM's Cruise (GM), and Amazon Zoox (AMZN), and Didi Chuxing (DIDI).

Broader Strategy and Market Opportunity

NVDA's automotive business isn't some discrete business that sits apart from the rest of the business; it is, in fact, a critical piece of a much larger strategy.

In its April 2021 Investor Day, management noted that autonomous driving is one of the first mass-market robotic applications, and the company intends to win the market with a "three central pillars" approach:

Build an end-to-end and full-stack DRIVE service that NVDA will operate with automakers. Build an open platform for the DRIVE building blocks for the entire transportation industry to build AVs. Generalize the learnings from DRIVE to create other machine learning applications, like robotics and edge AI.

No one can accuse NVDA of not being bold enough!

Every 5 million vehicles installed base, assuming each vehicle generates annual recurring revenue of $200, would imply $1 billion of high-margin recurring software revenue. 5 million is just a tiny drop in the bucket: in 2019, there are 1.4 billion motor vehicles in service globally.

If NVDA could penetrate 100 million vehicles, and if investors are willing to assign a 10x revenue multiple on these potentially high margin recurring revenue, automotive software -- which doesn't include the company's lucrative chip business -- could be a $200 billion market cap business by itself.

This is an ambitious target and will take perhaps decades to achieve, but the company is well on its way. In April 2020, NVDA announced that the design-win pipeline for NVIDIA DRIVE now totals more than $8 billion over the next six years, reflecting a growing range of next-generation cars, trucks, robotaxis, and new energy vehicles.

Risks

Autonomous and AI-enabled vehicles are in the early innings of development, so NVDA's current leadership may not hold.

One competitor in autonomous driving is Intel's (INTC) Mobileye. Although Mobileye has fared poorly under Intel, the company upgraded its leadership and threw billions of dollars to catalyze a turnaround. Improved execution at Mobileye could put up a challenge to NVDA's momentum in signing up partners.

China is by far the world's largest automotive market, and it doesn't like to be beholden to US semiconductor companies. While China's leading EV companies are in partnership with NVDA, the country may restrict NVDA's ability to collect and monetize valuable customer data. As autonomous vehicles become a meaningful market, NVDA might be required to enter a joint venture with a domestic company on national security grounds.

The TAM may be smaller than anticipated. Intense competition may commoditize autonomous capabilities, so the high margin recurring revenues may never materialize. Furthermore, increasing autonomous capabilities may lead to a decline in vehicle sales due to vehicle-sharing, resulting in a TAM that is smaller than estimated.

Risks associated with self-driving vehicles include cybersecurity, and NVDA may not be in the best position to address or monetize this challenge.

Takeaway

While the market focuses on the company's large, fast-growing, and highly profitable gaming and data center businesses, NVDA's automotive business isn't getting the attention it deserves. Behind this small business that doesn't seem to be growing are a big and growing ecosystem of leading autonomous and AI technologies and partnerships, resulting in a large and growing pipeline. There are many risks involved, but If NVDA is successful, the automotive business could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars.