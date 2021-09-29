alexmatamata/iStock via Getty Images

This article was amended on 9/29/2021 to reflect a correction related to the valuation. The thesis remains unchanged.

In the Spring of 2020, we surely had a lot of very nervous members at High Yield Landlord. We wrote a lot of material urging them to keep their heads.

One piece I wrote was entitled “Don’t Give Up Principal!” One of the REITs we urged our members to buy more of rather than to sell was EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). We also published some positive public articles about EPR.

Today, the price of EPR Properties stock is up more than 200% from its March 18, 2020 low. Few if any REITs have risen more than that. More common for REITs has been increases of 50% to 100% from their lows.

Those who bought while the price was depressed, through much of 2020, did not die on that day. Instead, they are now living well, including me. Likely so even if they owned some EPR before the crash, as I did.

Those investors who held the stock on January 23, 2020 and sold at the bottom lost 80% of their principal. They would have needed 5-baggers to recover from that, but those were uncommon. They and their followers saw that portion of their portfolios die on that day.

Long-term, EPR has a 12.2% CAGR of total return over 20 years to today, and more than that to the pre-pandemic peak. During that time, it has tripled in price (a 5.6% CAGR). More than half of the total return has come from dividends.

Some of those who sold, in my view out of irrational panic, have justified their behavior by arguing that movie theatres, by far the largest category of tenant for EPR, are all going to die. At the very bottom, EPR was a good value even if the theatre business did completely implode.

Who is EPR?

But before we come back to movie theatres, we need to introduce EPR to readers who may not know it well.

EPR is the only long-established REIT focused almost entirely on “experiential” properties. These range from theatres to “Eat and Play” properties such as TopGolf to ski areas.

Amusement parks and casinos also make the list, as do cultural attractions and fitness centers. EPR also made an ill-fated foray into educational properties, which they are now letting fade away over time.

An important element of the EPR strategy is that they buy “drive-to” properties as opposed to “fly-to” properties. This is a defensive choice. In ordinary recessions, drive-to properties flourish.

Unfortunately, nothing flourishes when the government shuts it down. This happened to nearly all of their properties in 2020, and especially to the theatres. And under those circumstances many tenants chose not to pay rent.

What is more, in the depths of the pandemic it was common to see speculations that humans would never be willing again to risk social interactions in experiential settings. This was the typical lunacy one sees in such moments, but it did not stop some commenters from suggesting that most all of the tenants of EPR were sure to die.

By now there is a bit more sanity in the chattering classes. Mostly one sees opinions that ski areas and TopGolf may be fine. This is supported, for example, by reports of very long wait times for space at TopGolf locations.

Even so, the skeptics, and especially those who sold EPR near the bottom, continue to think that theatres are on the way out. The fact that this has been true many times before (specifically with the advent of TV, VCRs, and 4k) has not fazed them.

This article will not focus on theatre finances, upcoming releases, or the effective firing of the idiot at Warner who decided to try simultaneous release for 2020. Other articles have covered most of these aspects.

It is notable that EPR has good relations with both its tenants and its bankers. It arranged advantageous rent deferral agreements with nearly all of its struggling tenants.

EPR also seamlessly arranged two extensions on compliance with its debt covenants. The contrast with the mall REIT sector is striking.

EPR also remained profitable in 2020. But they were forced to suspend the dividends on their common stock under the terms of the covenant extensions.

We will look below at the impact of a multi-year recovery of earnings on objective value. The short answer is “less than you may think”

The Fallacy of Personal Examples

Many patterns emerge in writing and “analysis.” One sees one of them all the time in popular media.

That is the use of personifying examples. A large fraction of media stories feature the (usually sad) saga of some individual.

As a basis for seeking eyeballs and clicks, this is really powerful. We resonate with the traumas of others.

But as a basis for reasoning, this is really stupid. Any individual situation is affected by many factors. Determining causality or implications is rationally impossible.

But we humans are not rational creatures without working at it. Our rational capacity developed to help escape the tiger, not to do philosophy while being chased.

So the very best way to reach a dumb conclusion about anything is to start with a personal reaction. It is more likely to reflect individual factors that have nothing to do with the issue in question.

This is also distressingly true in discussions of investing. Regarding movie theatres, one often sees, more or less, “I don’t go to movies, therefore movie theatres are dead.”

Sorry folks, but this is not a valid argument. Despite this, one can expect multiple comments in response to this article that boil down to “I don’t go to movies, therefore movie theatres are dead.” (Another topic that provokes similar nonsense with high reliability is outlet malls.)

Active Moviegoers

In many areas of business, it is the relatively small group of active participants who drive the industry and the profits. As a random example, garden shops need the few active gardeners far more than the people who come in once a year.

Movie theatres need the active moviegoers. Statista defines this as people who attend a movie at least once a month.

Here is a plot of their results. The distribution was similar in 2017 and 2018.

Source. Author plot from Statista data.

The total here is 40 million, which is just about 12% of the US population. What really matters for theatre profitability is whether or not the active moviegoers abandon the theatres and decide to just stream in their own juices at home.

The thing is, as this next slide shows, the most active streamers before the pandemic were also the most active moviegoers. And you know they skewed young.

Source: EPR Investor Presentation From 2019.

These are mostly young people, with the normal sense of invincibility of those their age. On top of that the pandemic did very little to their age groups.

To imagine that these people will be frightened by the pandemic into avoiding something they loved doing before it is to show an abysmally bad understanding of human nature. Bernard Baruch, the famous investor and (later) statesman of the 20th century, comments in his autobiography that his success in investing stemmed to a large degree from his understanding of human nature.

Theatre Locations and Closures

In my view Realty Income (O) is a fine investment. That said, it is likely to underperform certain other net lease REITs going forward. There are many reasons for this, some of which are discussed here.

Yet some of the Realty Income fanboys have argued that their theatres are in uniquely great locations as compared to those of other REITs. Strangely, those wonderfully located theatres did not pay rent in 2020 any better than all the other theatres shut down by government edict.

We also have evidence about the viability of the theatre locations owned by other REITs. Goodrich Theaters, in Michigan, went bankrupt in 2020.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) got back 4 such theatres. They reported in the following earnings call that these were almost immediately leased to another theatre operator.

We also hear that theatres are difficult and expensive to repurpose. The evidence suggests that repurposing is viable.

EPR got back one theatre from Goodrich and took back 7 from AMC under their new Master Lease. EPR decided for reasons beyond our scope here to operate 2 of the 8.

They received multiple offers to purchase of each of the other 6. These went to a wide range of uses.

Perhaps the locations of EPR theatres are good too, eh? Perhaps they are good enough that repurposing them can be a winning proposition?

In actuality, arguments about the quality of theatre locations held by various REITs are foolish arguments. Consider the theatre market.

Quoting Statista,

In 2020, there were 5,798 cinema sites in the United States, a similar amount to the 5,773 recorded a decade earlier.

Now EPR owns 177 theatre properties. The other REITs own many fewer each, and likely total that many or less.

This makes it clear that REITs own well below 10% of the theatres in the US. Now do you suppose that some of them are such sloppy acquirers that they went out and bought them in bad locations?

This is not plausible. Each REIT has its own approach to seeking to buy quality properties. They generally succeed, within the scope of their strategies. This is especially true of those REITs that are investment grade, a list which still includes EPR.

My personal view is that the theatre industry will recover to its full strength or nearly so. But even if half the theatres in the US close down in coming years, the ones owned by the REITs will nearly all keep paying rent.

The poster child for debt mismanagement, AMC theatres (AMC), may or may not take a trip through Chapter 11 to shed their debt. If they do, the impact on EPR will be far smaller than the impact of the pandemic has been.

AMC theatres would continue to operate and to pay rent. If AMC were to reject the Master Lease, EPR would just take back all the impacted theatres and lease them elsewhere. This won’t happen.

Overall all the REITs, including EPR, will do fine from their theatre properties.

The Meaning of Earnings Ratios

We see more foolishness about earnings ratios all the time. We see things along the lines of “Earnings are down 20%, so to maintain the standard ratio of price to earnings the stock price should be down 20%.”

The ratio of Price to Earnings (or for REITs to Funds From Operations, or FFO) is only greater than one because earnings in future years have value. One standard way to find an objective ratio is to do a Discounted Cash Flow, or DCF, valuation of future earnings, discounted to account for the time value of money.

In this context future earnings matter far, far more than current earnings. As we detail below, a temporary decline in earnings has a very modest impact on objective valuation.

Reduced earnings implies a significant reduction in value only under one or both of two circumstances. These are if earnings are permanently impaired, or if the growth of earnings is permanently impaired.

Valuation of EPR

With that background, let’s look at the valuation of EPR under various assumptions. We use a discounted cash flow, or DCF, model.

Because the Adjusted FFO, or AFFO, of a net lease REIT generally is used for either dividends or to generate growth of shareholder value, we will evaluate EPR based on the earnings as represented by AFFO. This first graphic will help me describe the pieces.

Source. Author Calculations Author

Here the black curve shows the valuation if the AFFO begins at the 2019 value of $5.24 and grows forever at a rate equal to the average for EPR from 2015 thru 2019, which is 7.1%. The DCF model used here cuts the forward growth rate to 3% after year 25, and so gives a valuation somewhat below the black curve.

In actuality we have seen little evidence that REITs slow down their rate of growth with time. At some size this ought to happen, but even gigantic Realty Income is not necessarily there yet.

The stacked bars show the three parts of the valuation. The green shows the contribution from all years after year 25. The orange shows the contribution from the growing earnings after stabilization and until year 25.

In this case, the blue bars show the contribution to value from the first 3 years during which AFFO/share returns to the 2019 value. Most of the value accumulates over the first couple of decades, not the first few years.

For the mathematically inclined, here is the equation whose terms are plotted above. ReturnTo2019 is a function that linearly increases the AFFO back to its 2019 value over Y years and Y25AFFO is the value of AFFO in year 25. The discount rate is dr and the growth rate prior to year 26 is gr.

Source. Author R Paul Drake

With that background, we can plot the total valuation while varying the time for AFFO to return to the 2019 value from 1 to 5 years. We do this first for the historical 7.1% growth rate

Source: author calculation R Paul Drake What you can see is that a delay of as much as 5 years in returning to the 2019 AFFO implies a 30% drop in valuation. At this writing the price is 39% below its pre-pandemic high. Here we identify the discount rate as the total return demanded by an investor. From 2015 to 2019, the EPR dividend yield has run near 6% so the past total return has been around 13%. If that yield would satisfy you, then you ought to consider EPR undervalued today by 6% to 32%, depending how many years you believe it will take to return to the 2019 AFFO.

In contrast, if you only buy undervalued REITs and demand a 15% total return from those you invest in, then buying EPR today would probably not make sense. But it would not seem likely to surprise you on the upside.

The market for REITs in recent years has tended to price most of them to correspond to a total return closer to 10%. And some people argue that this will decrease in today’s “zero-yield world.” If that comes to pass for EPR, then its upside from here would be about a factor of two.

But perhaps you think that EPR will be unable to sustain their historic rate of growth. To see how that looks, we can overlay results for a 5% growth rate of AFFO/share onto the same plot. This adds another set of 5 curves as follows:

Source: Author calculations. R Paul Drake The slower growth rate drops the valuation by about 20%. It drops it more for smaller total returns and less for larger ones. If this case describes your expectations for growth, then EPR would be worth buying now if you will settle for total returns below 12%.

Conclusions

I hope you joined me and others in making good gains from EPR during the past year. It was one of the greatest opportunities offered to investors in 2020.

It would be a truly unusual event for any investment grade firm to fail to recover from a temporary disruption of business. That is not the story here, and anyone with the perspective and stomach for value investing should have seen this.

Whether or not you have enjoyed such gains, you can use the discussion of valuation above to decide whether you want to buy EPR now. If you agree with the analysis and methodology, then you can find your worthwhile price based on your goals, requirements, and assumptions about the future.

For my own part, I expect solid market-beating gains from EPR going forward, boosted by more upward revaluation. I remain very happy to hold a significant long position.