Introduction and context of the article

The Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) is a niche ETF designed to pursue 80 odd US-based stocks that are likely to benefit from the distinctive predilections and the spending power of US Millennials (those born between 1980-2000). Prima facie, some of you may question if the general behavior/spending patterns of the millennial cohort is any different from the other segments of the population, but as the survey below shows, certain distinctive patterns tend to be more pronounced with this group; for instance, these guys are more likely to indulge in the purchase of high-end beverages or luxury apparel/clothing. Car ownership too isn’t particularly high on their list and they’d be more open-minded about resorting to taxis and ride-sharing platforms to get around.

With the Gen X and Boomer categories, you’d imagine their priorities would be more inclined towards protecting their savings or incurring hospital-related expenses tied to acute illnesses, etc., whilst things like procuring a gym membership would probably be lower down the list. Perhaps, it's also fair to say that millennials are more amenable to great technological shifts and also tend to gravitate more towards services and goods that are rendered via digital channels. Essentially, MILN’s portfolio is designed to reflect all these broad trends.

MILN tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index- The Indxx Millennials Thematic index. To qualify for selection to this index, prospective stocks need to be significantly exposed to 8 key "spending categories", namely a) Clothing & apparel, b) Food/Restaurants & consumer staples, c) Social & entertainment, d) Travel & mobility, e) Financial services & investments, f) Education & employment, g) Health & fitness, and h) Housing & home goods; it is believed that these spending categories, in effect, closely mirror the consumer behavior and demographics of the millennial generation.

As an investment option, MILN has some appealing and unappealing qualities, and I will attempt to cover all this in this article, starting with the former.

MILN’s portfolio could benefit from long-term secular shifts

This theme of constructing a portfolio around US millennial-related behavior/spending looks rather promising as this segment looks set to define spending patterns and serve as the bedrock of consumerism over the next few decades. Besides, this is not an overwrought theme, but rather, looks like it is only getting started. As you can see from the chart below, millennials only recently overtook the Baby Boomer segment to become the nation’s largest living adult generation, and their share within the overall population will only pick up over the next decade (also looks set to remain relatively stable in the decades after that).

The millennials are also entering a very crucial age (the youngest millennials will now be over 20, and the oldest will be over 40), which means, you’re looking at a segment that is at the prime age of starting families, dominating the workforce, and building ample earnings power that could all be eventually directed towards directing and revamping the texture of US consumerism.

Consumer confidence strong; services could pick up the baton from goods

Even though MILN is an ETF that has a portfolio of stocks encompassing various sectors, there is a predominant weight attached to the consumer discretionary sector that accounts for ~44% of the total portfolio. To determine if consumers are prepared to engage in ample discretionary spending, its important to get a sense of the underlying confidence of the consumers; as per the most recent reading, things look relatively sturdy; even though there was some drop-off in May, the most recent June number came in at 86.4, and was better than street estimates of 84.

Hitherto, I believe much of the consumer-oriented spending has been directed towards procuring consumer goods, but with vaccinations fast gaining pace, and people feeling more confident, I’d suspect we could see the baton being passed towards the discretionary services side of the consumer equation, such as leisure, travel, entertainment, dine-outs, etc. (in the section dealing with MILN’s headwinds, I touch upon progression in retail sales, which mainly deals with consumer goods).

Holdings are well-balanced and recently reconstituted

MILN has the profile of a well-diversified and balanced ETF. Firstly, as part of the initial screening mechanism, you have roughly 10 stocks per 8 “spending categories” (each spending category within the broad millennial theme is required to have a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 15 stocks). In addition to that, even though you only get access to 80 odd stocks, the weight of the top-10 is not overly pronounced making this less top-heavy; this is so because they cap weights at ~3%.

The other benefit of pursuing MILN at this stage is that the portfolio is relatively fresh; most ETFs carry out their annual reconstitution at the end of Dec/Jan, and six months in, there could be a change in the macro thesis, or stock-specific issues, which may result in the portfolio being out of whack with the theme in question, but with MILN, this should be less of an issue, as they completed their annual reconstitution only in April.

Limited churn

Even otherwise, MILN doesn't come across as an ETF that resorts to frequent churn within its portfolio. Its annual portfolio turnover rate is extremely low at only 7.11%. Contrast this with the sector median turnover ratio which is more than 3x higher at 31.45%. With such a low portfolio turnover rate, you don’t have to unnecessarily fret over the risks of substantial trading costs diluting the overall returns.

Solid risk-adjusted return profile

That axiom of past performance not being indicative of future results is no doubt relevant even for MILN, but I also believe that some of these historical risk-adjusted stats can give you a sense of the contours of an ETF and what you’re getting into. As can be seen from the table below, be it over a 3 years basis or a 5-year basis, MILN has managed to come out with a fairly impressive track record of juggling risk and delivering impressive returns.

Firstly, at a time when the sector has on average only managed to see negative alpha, MILN has been able to generate solid alpha, well in excess of the benchmark. Over the last 3 years, the annual return has been twice as good as the sector average.

Then in terms of tracking the benchmark index, it is not as close as some of its peers (the r-square is lower than peers both on a 3-year or a 5-year basis), but this doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing, and rather provides some indication of superior active stock selection.

What we can also see is that MILN is clearly also a highly volatile ETF and this is exemplified both from a systematic risk perspective (beta) and total risk perspective (standard deviation), as both the beta and standard deviation are well ahead of the category average. Thus, if you’re someone who’s averse to volatility, MILN may not necessarily be a suitable option for you.

Despite the heightened standard deviation, MILN has been able to generate a Sharpe ratio of 1, thus justifying the risk taken (the same can’t be said for its peers). But considering MILN is a well-diversified ETF, I would attach more importance to the Treynor ratios, as the latter measures excess returns (returns of MILN over the risk-free rate) per unit of systematic risk (beta). With a well-diversified portfolio, it is more appropriate to measure performance using systematic risk rather than total risk (standard deviation). Despite a relatively high beta of 1.2x, MILN has been able to generate a fantastic Treynor ratio (19.9x) that is almost twice as good as the sector average (10.9x).

To sum up, I’d say clearly MILN takes a lot of risk , and this is exemplified by the high volatility stats, but it has managed to generate a more than suitable return profile that justifies these risks.

Now, moving on to some of the less appealing aspects of MILN.

Headwinds around the consumer discretionary sector

I mentioned previously how MILN is significantly exposed to the US CD sector and the dynamics here. The progression of monthly retail sales numbers serves as a useful barometer to gauge the health of US consumers particularly towards pursuing consumer goods. A few days back, we saw the May report come out, and it was rather disappointing to witness a month-on-month decline of -1.3%. That said, if you look at the history of how these sales have trended, you get the sense that, without the support of extraneous factors, the progression has been fairly underwhelming. If you look at the 1-year chart, you can see three periods when there was an impressive spike in sales (June-2020, Jan-2021, March-2021). The first spike in June- 2020 (8.8% growth) was the result of pent-up demand and the reopening of various businesses after nearly 2 months of lockdowns. The next impressive period was in Jan-2021, where we saw 7.6% growth, but do consider that in late December, the US administration had just passed the Consolidation Appropriations Act, 2021 granting stimulus cheques of $600 per person. We then move to March 2021, where retail sales surged by 11% sequentially, but this was also the period when The American Rescue Plan had just been passed, and individual cheques of $1400 per person were given out. According to a recent Bankrate survey, two-thirds of Americans stated that the latest $1400 check wouldn’t last them beyond three months; it looks like we’re now getting close to the end of 3 months since those cheques were sent. The bottom line is that without the influence of stimulus measures, it doesn’t look as though retail sales can hold up, and this could weigh heavily on the sentiment towards the consumer discretionary sector.

I also feel that the broad CD sector still looks overstretched by historical standards and will need to correct a bit more. I’ve considered the relative strength performance of consumer discretionary stocks (VCR) to the broader market (SPY). As you can see from the chart below, the pre-pandemic range of this ratio was between 0.56x and 0.63x. During the early stages of the pandemic, this ratio dropped below this range to the 0.52 levels, but since then, there’s been a monumental reversal and now the ratio looks rather stretched at more than 0.70x. Perhaps there has been a positive re-rating in some of the major stocks within the CD space and we may not necessarily see this ratio drop back to previous levels within the traditional blue box, but it also wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a further correction from the current 0.70+ levels.

Valuations are not ideal

~91% of MILN's portfolio consists of stocks involved in the growth-oriented sectors such as consumer discretionary, communication services, and technology. I can appreciate the exciting business models of most of these companies, and I also acknowledge that valuation for growth-styled stocks rarely come cheap, but yet still, if I look at the earnings potential of MILN’s overall portfolio, it’s difficult to reconcile that with the current valuations.

As per YCharts, MILN’s weighted average forecasted P/E currently works out to an unappealing multiple of 26.7x (trailing P/E of 34x!), whilst if you only want to focus only on topline dynamics (as some of the new-gen stocks in MILN don’t generate profits), you’d be required to shed out a price that is more than 3x the weighted average sales of these companies (Forecasted P/S of 3.2x). Given these are growth names, I wouldn’t attach too much of importance to the gap with the book value but just for some added clarity, also do consider that MILN trades at a whopping weighted average forecasted P/BV of almost 6x!

To contextualize these multiples, consider the revenue and earnings profile of MILN; you're only looking at low to mid-single-digit revenue and earnings for the next year, and whilst the long-term earnings growth potential of ~17% is commendable, I still don’t feel it’s the most prudent thing to be shedding out a P/E of 27x or a P/BV of 6x.

Earlier this week, we also saw the Fed come out with a more hawkish tone in its latest FOMC statement, and this could prompt market participants to reset the discount rate at which these high growth names are valued. Going forward, investors are likely to tighten the standards with which they view growth stocks, and any slack on meeting these expectations may prompt investors to question their need to pay premium valuations.

Micro-cap profile and poor income angle

This is not a particularly pressing issue, but MILN is more akin to a micro-cap stock, as exemplified by a fairly low AUM of less than $200m (also consider that for much of its history, it has only averaged an AUM of $50m). This means you may have to contend with risks tied to liquidity, drawdowns, and heightened volatility. Besides, given the low AUM, it may not pass the screens of large institutional investors as well.

In addition to that, if you're looking for income, MILN's yield credentials are fairly weak. Typically, it would be unrealistic to expect high yields in this sector but MILN's current yield of 0.19% is so meager, and falls well short of the sector median at 1.5%.

Yields are also typically used to gauge favorable value entry points and the yield chart below tells us that this is probably one of the most inopportune times to be looking at MILN; the average yield YTD is only 0.19%, contextualize this with the average yield for the years 2020 (0.4%), 2019 (0.4%) and 2018 (0.8%).

Unattractive risk-reward on the long-term charts

Since MILN’s inception, until H1-20, its price action could be summarised in the shape of the megaphone pattern. In H2-20 we saw a break beyond the upper boundary of the megaphone with some strong green candles towards the end of last year; thus, whilst the uptrend has continued, it hasn’t been too convincing, with the presence of some large-sized wicks on the candles, both on the upside and the downside (between the price range of $37 and $42). The presence of alternating red and green wicks on the monthly candles suggests that neither the bulls nor the bears are feeling sufficiently emboldened to push through with their intentions.

If I were to consider a long-side play, I would prefer to enter around the $35-$32.5 levels (the black highlighted zone), as this is the upper boundary of the wedge (the point of the previous breakout) and may prove to be a decent enough source of support; this zone also coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone of the current uptrend providing further validity.