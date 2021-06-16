feedough/iStock via Getty Images

We have had a tremendous amount of supply come into the gold market, just after Chairman Powell's no comments about the real situation that we are in. Across the board, you see a reaction of the markets, which are under the impression that inflation is going to get out of control. It looks like gold is extremely oversold, as is silver. We saw a correction across the board right after Powell's announcement regarding interest rates. His statement appears to be that the Fed is not going to do anything. They are going to allow this inflation spike to run its course, which the Fed believes will be transitory. It will end once the supply chain bottleneck is resolved and we will return to a normal economy.

The gold market for the past few months has been since January 1 under the influence of the Reddit crowd sentiment. For some reason, Wall Street silver has gathered all of these pundits and analysts into one location. They have been trying to ignite a short squeeze in silver, as they have done with stocks, such as AMC (NYSE:AMC). They have been able to squeeze billions of dollars out of the markets. The gold and silver markets are a different breed than one individual stock. The rhetoric of the short squeeze has saturated the market, so the market is now ignoring and has discounted the fact that we are short on precious metal supplies and that the dollar is in decline. The fundamentals are no longer being considered or have already been factored into the market.

We use the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the market. It identifies extremes above and below the market in order to identify the highest probability trades for you. For gold, the VC PMI daily average price for gold is $1828, the VC PMI Buy 1 level is $1789 and the Buy 2 is $1766. We are in an area of accumulation of supply. The Buy 1 level has a 90% chance and the Buy 2 level a 95% chance that the market will revert from there to the mean. If you sell at these levels, you only have a 5% or 10% chance of the market continuing to go down. We do not recommend going short from these levels. This is an area to accumulate; these levels are where you want to go long. It is not 100% certain, but the odds greatly favor the market reverting back up from here. If gold hits $1789 or $1766, we highly recommend going long.

For the weekly VC PMI signals, $1900 to $1921 is a major area of supply. The market reached that target area of $1906 and supply came into the market, and the market came back down toward the weekly mean. $1850 is a pivotal point that will reactivate another trigger. We are below the weekly and monthly means. Therefore, we have come into the daily targets of $1789 to $1766.

Silver made a high of $28.44 on June 11. Since that high, we have come down to the extreme below the weekly VC PMI mean. We have also come into the 360-day buy signal at $25.88 to $25.97; if activated, it will be a major harmonic alignment between the various time frames. If silver confirms a reversion, it could be a powerful signal. Or the market will find buyers at a higher level and it could lead to a close above $26.51, which would confirm a new bottom having been completed.

We are looking for confirmations of reversions from here to go long in gold and silver. We have covered our short positions and we are looking to go long aggressively from here. We are waiting for the market to show the bottom and then expect it to move back up to the mean.

The move that we saw yesterday was a countertrend and counterintuitive to what the market in gold and silver should be doing. If you trade the fundamentals and all the doom and gloom rhetoric, you are going to get slaughtered. The metals bus was crowded. The recent news and market movements have tested that sentiment and wiped out some players. That is why we focus on the technical, not fundamentals. The metals are trading, and most of the markets are trading contrary to the fundamentals. In soybeans and grains, we have major shortages, yet they are also reverting back down from highs. These corrections are an opportunity to get on the long side of commodities as the US dollar continues to be vulnerable to additional stimulus, which may come into the market as a consequence of the economy possibly slowing down in the fall. The markets have become contrarian markets. You do not want to follow the herd. Watch the market and see what it tells you, not what pundits, the Internet and the media tell you. It was time for a breather, but this is not the end of these bull markets based on the weakness of the US dollar and other fiat currencies around the world.

