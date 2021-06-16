We have had a tremendous amount of supply come into the gold market, just after Chairman Powell's no comments about the real situation that we are in. Across the board, you see a reaction of the markets, which are under the impression that inflation is going to get out of control. It looks like gold is extremely oversold, as is silver. We saw a correction across the board right after Powell's announcement regarding interest rates. His statement appears to be that the Fed is not going to do anything. They are going to allow this inflation spike to run its course, which the Fed believes will be transitory. It will end once the supply chain bottleneck is resolved and we will return to a normal economy.
The gold market for the past few months has been since January 1 under the influence of the Reddit crowd sentiment. For some reason, Wall Street silver has gathered all of these pundits and analysts into one location. They have been trying to ignite a short squeeze in silver, as they have done with stocks, such as AMC (NYSE:AMC). They have been able to squeeze billions of dollars out of the markets. The gold and silver markets are a different breed than one individual stock. The rhetoric of the short squeeze has saturated the market, so the market is now ignoring and has discounted the fact that we are short on precious metal supplies and that the dollar is in decline. The fundamentals are no longer being considered or have already been factored into the market.
We use the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the market. It identifies extremes above and below the market in order to identify the highest probability trades for you. For gold, the VC PMI daily average price for gold is $1828, the VC PMI Buy 1 level is $1789 and the Buy 2 is $1766. We are in an area of accumulation of supply. The Buy 1 level has a 90% chance and the Buy 2 level a 95% chance that the market will revert from there to the mean. If you sell at these levels, you only have a 5% or 10% chance of the market continuing to go down. We do not recommend going short from these levels. This is an area to accumulate; these levels are where you want to go long. It is not 100% certain, but the odds greatly favor the market reverting back up from here. If gold hits $1789 or $1766, we highly recommend going long.
Courtesy: TD Ameritrade
For the weekly VC PMI signals, $1900 to $1921 is a major area of supply. The market reached that target area of $1906 and supply came into the market, and the market came back down toward the weekly mean. $1850 is a pivotal point that will reactivate another trigger. We are below the weekly and monthly means. Therefore, we have come into the daily targets of $1789 to $1766.
Courtesy: TD Ameritrade
Silver made a high of $28.44 on June 11. Since that high, we have come down to the extreme below the weekly VC PMI mean. We have also come into the 360-day buy signal at $25.88 to $25.97; if activated, it will be a major harmonic alignment between the various time frames. If silver confirms a reversion, it could be a powerful signal. Or the market will find buyers at a higher level and it could lead to a close above $26.51, which would confirm a new bottom having been completed.
We are looking for confirmations of reversions from here to go long in gold and silver. We have covered our short positions and we are looking to go long aggressively from here. We are waiting for the market to show the bottom and then expect it to move back up to the mean.
The move that we saw yesterday was a countertrend and counterintuitive to what the market in gold and silver should be doing. If you trade the fundamentals and all the doom and gloom rhetoric, you are going to get slaughtered. The metals bus was crowded. The recent news and market movements have tested that sentiment and wiped out some players. That is why we focus on the technical, not fundamentals. The metals are trading, and most of the markets are trading contrary to the fundamentals. In soybeans and grains, we have major shortages, yet they are also reverting back down from highs. These corrections are an opportunity to get on the long side of commodities as the US dollar continues to be vulnerable to additional stimulus, which may come into the market as a consequence of the economy possibly slowing down in the fall. The markets have become contrarian markets. You do not want to follow the herd. Watch the market and see what it tells you, not what pundits, the Internet and the media tell you. It was time for a breather, but this is not the end of these bull markets based on the weakness of the US dollar and other fiat currencies around the world.
You might want to review one of our articles published in Seeking Alpha from June 16: Gold: Short Squeeze? LOL
To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.
This article was written by
The Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com) was founded based on a belief in the power of education to change lives. After thirty years of trading in markets from New York to Chicago, CEO Patrick MontesDeOca founded the Academy to pass on all he had learned about the financial markets to help traders from neophytes to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. His knowledge is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.
As a member of the Academy, you can watch our analysts and traders place trades in real time on clear, succinct recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm, the VC PMI. EMA’s advanced trading courses also provide you with hours of instructional streaming video taught by our Chief Technical Analyst. Our videos teach you the skills to identify trading opportunities in the financial markets while learning to manage risk and growing your portfolio through the application of automated trading intelligence.
Experienced traders, hedgers and institutional traders can subscribe to marketing reports based on the VC PMI, which provides clear, precise entry and exit points to trade a full range of markets.
Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets and written by Scot Macdonald, PhD, who is the Director of Research for the Equity Management Academy. He has a doctorate from the University of Southern California with a focus on international political economy. He was a broker and analyst at the largest independent brokerage firm in the western United States for five years. He has researched, written and edited financial articles for more than a decade. He is the author of nine books, including research on decision making and the use of lessons from the past to make current decisions. For information on his books, please visit www.KerreraHousePress.com.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (7)