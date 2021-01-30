Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I have covered Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) a number of times in the past because it's a somewhat unique retailer. The company is focused on discount clothing with a store network that can compete with the largest companies in the business - not just discount. The last time I covered the company was back in March of 2020, which was during the massive sell-off we had to endure back then. I am now returning as I believe that I need to approach this company from a different angle. While I am not a big fan of companies that operate in somewhat low entry barrier industries, this company has become a staple in most regions as it allows people to buy good clothing and apparel at affordable prices. This is what people need maybe more than ever in light of the ongoing surge in inflation. In this article, I will give you the details and explain why this company is a dividend growth stock with a lot of room to generate (even more) value for its shareholders in the future. So, bear with me!

Ross Stores = Consumer Value

To me, the definition of value in an investing context is a company that is able to deliver rising dividends and capital gains (capital gains are often related to consistent dividend hikes) backed by strong free cash flow and a healthy balance sheet. If a company is able to do this consistently and with significant growth rates, it often becomes a great dividend growth stock.

To give you an example, that's why I call Apple a growth/value hybrid instead of a growth stock. Ross Stores is similar but different.

If you're new to this company, there are a few things to keep in mind. For example, ROST has a market cap of $41.4 billion, which makes it one of the largest apparel retailers in the world. Located in Dublin, California, the company operates two brands offering off-price retail: Ross Dress for Less, and dd's DISCOUNTS. At the end of 2020, the company had 1,585 Ross locations in 40 states, D.C., and Guam. This brand offers apparel and related fashion (i.e., footwear) at 20% to 60% discounts compared to regular store prices. The company also operates 274 dd's DISCOUNTS stores, with savings of up to 70%. In this case, Ross aims to service middle-class customers. dd's is mainly focused on the lower-middle-class.

Here's how they do it.

Our pricing strategy at Ross differs from that of a department or specialty store. We purchase our merchandise at lower prices and mark it up less than a department or specialty store. This strategy enables us to offer customers consistently low prices and compelling value. On a weekly basis our buyers review specified departments in our stores for possible markdowns based on the rate of sale, as well as at the end of fashion seasons, to promote faster turnover of merchandise inventory and to accelerate the flow of fresh product. A similar pricing strategy is in place at dd's DISCOUNTS where prices are compared to those in moderate department and discount stores. - ROST 10-K

As I've said before, I do not like the apparel industry, in general. It's insanely competitive as it is entirely built on brand awareness and fashion trends. Also, basically, everyone with a first and last name can start a brand using online distribution channels. However, I see value in ROST as it does one thing - and it does it very well. The company offers good clothing at fair prices for people who like to dress well without overspending. Especially in a situation where inflation is rising, I see significant long-term demand. I got the same from my trips to California (ROST biggest market with 431 stores) where people love the store as it allowed them to reduce apparel spending in a situation where 'everything' is expensive.

So, the good news is that the company is also able to generate shareholder value.

Ross Stores = Shareholder Value

The graph below shows three financial indicators: sales, EBITDA, and EBITDA margins. Since 2005, sales have accelerated by roughly 9% per year. EBITDA has improved by close to 13% thanks to improving EBITDA margins. The only period of weakness was the 2021 fiscal year (2020 calendar year) as the company had to deal with lockdowns and the impact of the pandemic.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes FY2022/2023 expectations)

For the foreseeable future, I think the company will have to deal with sub-17% EBITDA margins. Inflation and supply chain issues are making it very hard for companies (especially discount stores) to maintain healthy margins.

We are projecting operating margin to be 9.2% to 9.9% compared to 13.7% in 2019. This forecast reflects ongoing expense headwinds from increased freight costs and higher wages. In addition, COVID-related expenses are projected to negatively impact EBIT margins by approximately 100 basis points in the period as we return to pre-pandemic store operating standards while still maintaining many of the extra cleaning routines. -1Q2021 Earnings Transcript

So far, that's OK with me as these are headwinds long-term investors in this industry have to deal with. It will get better over time. Besides that, the company is expected to generate 4.4% positive same-store sales growth in the 2020 calendar year after being on pace to grow same-store sales by 24% this year - due to the obvious post-lockdown surge in sales.

I'm saying it's OK because even in tough circumstances, the company is set to generate more than $1.8 billion in free cash flow again. On one hand, that means that FCF growth is falling due to the obvious headwinds last year and the fact that supply chain issues will pressure margins going forward. On the other hand, $1.8 billion in FCF is a big deal. For example, maintaining the company's (close to 1%) dividend yield requires roughly $400 million. While the company temporarily suspended its dividend last year to deal with ongoing uncertainty, it does have plenty of room to continue long-term, double-digit dividends growth. It also means that the company can use cash to reduce debt. As dividends were suspended, ROST used its cash to reduce its net debt (gross debt minus cash) to -$2.8 billion, which will allow the company to boost share buybacks again.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes FY2022/2023 expectations)

Since 2005, the number of diluted shares outstanding has declined by more than 40%(!).

Because of this, ROST has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Dividend Growth ETF (VIG), which interestingly enough underperformed the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Using a market cap of $41.4 billion, $2.9 billion in expected EBITDA, and net cash worth $2.7 billion, we get an enterprise value of $38.7 billion and a 13.3x EBITDA multiple. That's not a great valuation, but it makes sense given the search for stocks that are able to deliver steady dividend growth in a low-rate environment. Besides that, the company's dividend yield is well within the historic valuation range. Please be aware that I excluded 2020 from the valuation range below as these numbers messed up the entire chart due to a growth implosion.

Data by YCharts

So, here's how I would deal with this company.

Takeaway

ROST is a promising dividend growth stock in a challenging industry. Despite general difficulties like competition and supply chain/inflation headwinds, the company is in a great position to not only deliver off-price merchandise to its customers but also reward investors with steadily increasing dividends and buybacks.

The company has negative net debt and the ability to outperform the S&P 500, which I believe will continue on a long-term basis.

What investors need to keep in mind is that the company did suspend its dividends last year. This could technically happen again in a severe recession. It is not likely but the company is far less committed to maintaining a dividend than some of the bigger dividend stocks you may have in your portfolio.

Source: FINVIZ

Long story short, if you want consumer exposure, I think this company beats most companies in that sector. However, I would not buy more than 2% of total exposure as I'm not a big fan of the apparel industry as I already mentioned. Yes, ROST is in a great position to grow its business, both organically and through new stores, but I cannot predict what this retail environment will look like 10-20 years from now. That's why I think a somewhat limited exposure is justified.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!