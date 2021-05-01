undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:OEG) is a US company whose valuation had recently skyrocketed due to its involvement in solar energy and was covered by fellow SA contributor Harrison Schwartz in February 2021. Since then, the company has shifted its focus to telecommunications through the $48 million purchase of Gibson Technical Services and is set to join the Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.

I like the Gibson deal and I think that the inclusion into the index is likely to bring more investor interest. However, in my view, Orbital Energy Group looks significantly overvalued based on fundamentals and I’m bearish.

Overview of the business

Orbital Energy Group says it’s creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Its business is divided into three segments - electric power and solar infrastructure services, integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services, and other. The main segment is electric power and solar infrastructure services as it accounted for more than half of revenues in Q1 2021.

(Source: Orbital Energy Group)

Within this segment, Orbital Power Services is involved in the construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission, substation, distribution, and storm response.

(Source: Orbital Energy Group)

Orbital Solar Services, in turn, is an engineering, procurement, and construction company focused on the solar energy sector. It was previously known as Reach Construction Group. This company was bought in April 2020 and seems to be the key driver of revenues. The latter are growing at a rapid rate but they are still low and the margins are terrible. Not all growth is good growth and I think Orbital Energy Group should work on reducing SG&A expenses.

(Source: Orbital Energy Group)

Revenues are set to expand rapidly over the near future. The backlog was $62.1 million as of March 2021 and Orbital Solar Services recently announced a $64 million contract to build a 137 MW solar farm in Arkansas. However, my concern is that higher revenues don’t always result in net profit. We don’t know if the operating margins of the new business are positive.

The balance sheet was strong in March as Orbital Energy Group raised $45 million in equity capital in January. The working capital position was positive and the company had more than enough to pay off all of its debts.

(Source: Orbital Energy Group)

However, the balance sheet looks significantly different at the moment as Orbital Energy Group bought Gibson for $48 million in April. The deal included payments in cash and shares and that the working capital position could be negative. I think it's that another capital increase is likely before the end of 2021.

Gibson provides broadband and wireless technical support services to telecommunications and cable television firms and has been around since 1990. I think that the company doesn’t offer anything innovative or groundbreaking in terms of services and I was surprised to see Orbital Energy Group pivoting to the telecommunications sector. However, looking at the numbers, I think this is a pretty good acquisition.

In 2020, Gibson booked revenues and EBITDA of $40 million and $5.5 million, respectively. The company is expected to have a much stronger financial performance in 2021 with an EBITDA of $8 million, which means that Orbital Energy Group paid just 6x forward EBITDA.

So, why am I bearish if this was such a great M&A deal? Well, because it’s not enough to turn around the business. Annual EBITDA of $8 million sounds good, but you have to take into account that Orbital Energy Group posted a negative EBITDA of over $15 million in Q1 2021 alone. Looking at the future, the group’s three-year targets include revenue CAGR of just 20% and an EBITDA margin of just 10%. Orbital Energy Group is likely to still be posting net losses for years to come.

(Source: Orbital Energy Group)

ESG investing is all the rage at the moment and Orbital Energy Group has a market capitalization of less than $250 million as of the time of writing. However, the fundamentals look bad and I think the business of the company could be close to worthless at this point in time.

Regarding the major risks for the bear case, I think that there are three of them. First, interest in ESG could push up the valuation of Orbital Energy Group to even more unreasonable levels. Second, the company is joining the Russell Microcap Index which is likely to results in some funds buying shares in the near term. Third, we don’t know the profit margins for the 137 MW solar farm contract and it’s possible that they’re compelling.

According to Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 8.31% as of the time of writing. However, in view of the fact that there are several risks for the bear case, I think that the best way to invest in the idea that Orbital Energy Group is overvalued from a fundamentals point of view is through long-dated put options.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor takeaway

I view Orbital Energy Group is a small EPC company that doesn’t have a clear path to profitability. The purchase of Gibson Technical Services looks like a good move considering the latter is expected to book EBITDA of $8 million in 2021. However, this acquisition won’t turn around the fortunes of Orbital Energy Group and I think the business of the latter seems close to worthless at moment from a fundamentals point of view.

There are several risks for the bear case and this is why long-dated put options are likely a better idea than short selling here.