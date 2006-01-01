DKosig/iStock via Getty Images

Basic information

Due to my day job, I know quite a bit of electricity business (or energy and power business in general), particular the technical background of the electricity business. I've studied some of the utilities businesses in detail over the years. I plan to organize my notes and publish a series of articles on a few utility ETFs and businesses (XLU, UTF, NEE, SO, DUK, D, et al). If you're so inclined, you could follow my articles and be alerted when I do. I have posted two of the analyses below already:

This first article analyzes UTF with a focus its yield and yield spread

This second article analyzes XLU with a focus on the electricity business on a macro level.

Building on the methodology used in the above articles, this article takes a closer examination on NYSEARCA:VPU. There are many similarities among these funds, especially between VPU and XLU, and this article will only emphasize the differences and skip the similarities.

The following basic information are summarized for investors who are not familiar with this fund yet to facilitate the more in-depth discussion later. To provide some context, they are provided in reference to that of XLU. As can be seen, the key differences are that VPU has more holdings, and charges a slightly lower expense ratio.

Top heavy indexing

The fund is indexed by market capitalization, and as a results, it is top heavy just like XLU. However, there are some differences as seen in the chart below. This chart compares the top 10 holdings of VPU and XLU. They are the same companies, but their weights are different. They represent 54.5% of the total net asset for VPU, in contrast to 63.2% for XLU, quite a significant difference. Such difference in holding weights will play a role in our analysis to be detailed later.

There is nothing wrong with such a top heavy index method. Most funds are indexed by market capitalization, and therefore are all top-heavy. It is all about your investment goals and risk tolerance. There are some funds indexed by equal weight in case you are more comfortable with that. And if you really want to fine tune the holdings exactly to your own liking, you could build a portfolio yourself by selecting a combination several ETFs or even individual stocks (e.g., if you want to exposure to the water segment). And if you're interested in a more elaborated discussion, you could see my previous post about the intricacies of diversification and see as few as a dozen well selected stocks could do the trick.

Utilities are not boring at all and they are terrific for diversification

As we take a closer look, as illustrated in the following chart, we see that utilities are not boring at all. The chart shows the return of VPU since its inception as highlighted in the red box. As you can see, it provided a total return of 9.83% CAGR, very close to the overall market represented by VTI. And its volatility (in terms of standard deviation) is actually not that different from the overall market either!

Besides comparable return and volatility to the overall market (whether the volatility part is a pro or con really depends on your individual perspective), utilities are also terrific for diversification. My overall investment strategy depends on dynamic allocation, under a disciplined and unemotional approach, and a key in my dynamic allocation is diversification. There are not many truly diversified investments (i.e. uncorrelated investments) available to most investors. And as you can see from the chart below (highlighted in blue), VPU provides a good candidate relative to the overall market and a variety of individual stocks that I hold. It provides some of the lowest correlation among these other holdings and serves as a terrific diversifier.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Current yield and yield spread

As detailed in my macroscopic analyses of the electricity business, in the past decade, there is little change in A) the overall electricity consumption in the US (consumption actually decreased slightly in the past decade), or B) the electricity price. And the 9.83% return in VPU is primarily from efficiency improvement, adaptation of new technologies, interest expense decrease, inflation, and valuation expansion.

Many of these factors (such as efficiency improvement, new technologies) cannot be discussed meaningfully at the overall fund level, and has to be examined case by case as we discuss individual businesses. Here let me just focus on the role of interest rate, a factor common to all utilities. The past decade witnessed the steady decline of interest rate, all the way to historical lows. Which definitely helped reduce the interest expense from utilities businesses, for whom the interest expense is significant.

However, the decline in interest rate has also driven up the valuation of VPU (together with other assets too). Interest rate is the gravity to all economic activities. As a result, the dividend yield of VPU is currently near its historical low. Its current yield is about 3.1%, and the historical low is slightly below 2.75%.

But its yield spread relative to the 10 year Treasury rate is actually on the higher side, as seen from the following chart. For bond like equities like VPU, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread. This chart shows the yield spread between VPU and the 10 year Treasury since its inception. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of VPU minus the 10 year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 0.5% and 2% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 2%, VPU is significantly undervalued relative to 10 year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell Treasury bond and buy VPU). And when the yield spread is near or below 0.5%, it means the opposite.

First note that, due to the differences in holdings as mentioned above, these bounds are different for VPU and XLU. Also note that, currently for VPU, the yield spread is about 1.6%, on the higher side and closer to the upper bound of 2%.

The above yield spread analysis opens up possibilities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

This chart shows the 2 year total return on VPU (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first there is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. Particularly as shown in the green box, when the spread is near or above the 2% upper bound aforementioned, the total returns in the next two years are all positive and quite large (all above 15%).

As of this writing, the yield spread is 1.62%, getting closer to my entry zone. However, the yield is near the historical low level as aforementioned. After weighing these conflicting signals, I feel the margin of safety is a bit on the thin side at this point and I will remain on the sideline for now. Though I will be going over the individual stocks in the fund and see if there are entry opportunities there. Because if the fund is close to my entry zone at the average level, some of the holdings may already be in my entry zone.

Summary and final thoughts

VPU is a popular choice for investing seeking exposure to the utility sector for its stable or even boring business and income. A closer look reveals that it is not boring at all, in terms of total return potential, income, volatility, and also the sector's challenges and opportunities ahead. A yield and yield spread analyses show that VPU is getting close to an attractive valuation compared to its historical levels. As of this writing, the yield is near historical low but the yield spread is on the higher end and closer to my entry zone. After weighing these conflicting signals, I feel the margin of safety is a bit on the thin side at this point and I will remain on the sideline for now. Though I will be going over the individual stocks in the fund and see if there are entry opportunities at the individual stock level.

My portfolio strategy and disclosure of holdings

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selectin methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio's All Whether Portfolio. I hold three asset classes: gold, Treasury bonds, and stocks. The main variation is adding a Dynamic Leverage as detailed in another one of my posts in case you are interested. Out of the stock asset class, 2/3 are invested in indexed stock ETFs (including leveraged ETFs), and the remaining 1/3 is invested in individual stocks.

For these individual stocks, I hold a rather concentrated portfolio of no more than a dozen stocks. For my stock selections, I follow a variation of Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula ("MF") method. The variations primarily involve A) the inclusion of growth rate into the ranking, B) the use of a relative valuation metric (i.e., a stock's current valuation compared to its historical valuation) to replace the absolute PE or EV/EBIT ratio in the original magic formula method, C) the fundamental aspects of the business, and D) some consideration of diversifications across different market sectors (though I do not mind holding multiple stocks in the same sector).

With the above background, here are my current holdings and their weight in my current portfolio. As you can see, I currently hold 9 positions. I am disclosing both my holdings AND their sizes. I am a firmer believer that actions speak louder than words. How much we actually hold tells more about our true opinion than our analysis.

I have written an analysis for some of them with links provided here in case you are interested. And I will gradually write my analysis for the rest of my holdings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which represents an asymmetric reward/risk profile to me as discussed in this full analysis here. AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ), a pharmaceutical juggernaut Intel Corp. ( INTC ), a global leader in integrated circuits Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a diversified telecommunication provider Kroger (KR), the US largest grocery store by sales, which represents a good setup for a contrarian play as discussed in this full analysis. Merck & Co. (MRK), a global leader in health care and animal health products Lockheed Martin (LMT), a leading aerospace and defense company, which represents a wide moat business at a fair price as discussed in this full analysis here. General Dynamics (GD), a leading aerospace, marine systems, and defense company, which represents a business with both short term potential and decent perpetual growth prospects as discussed in this full analysis here. Alibaba Group (BABA), the largest ecommerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume

As you can see, my selection method tends to select stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, and high quality. In terms of valuation, all holdings are trading at very reasonable valuation (both in terms of absolute valuation and relative valuation). The average PE is ~13.x for this group, compared to ~44 for the overall market (represented by SP500).

In terms of the growth, the PEG column provide some insights. The PE Growth ratio ("PEG") was defined as the PE divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. As seen, this group offers an average PEG of 1.4, with the maximum of 1.8. In contrast, the PEG for SP500 is ~4 (assuming ~8% growth rate and ~2% current dividend yield).

In terms of quality, they are all leaders in their sector with a well-establish business model, brand name, and moat. Their financial strength is among the strongest. For one thing - the interested coverage, calculated as EBIT divided by interest expense, is ~12x. And this calculation excluded INTC and BABA, which are essentially debt free given their current working capital and EBIT. And the quality of the business, measured by return on equity ("ROE"), is on average 30%, significantly higher that of the overall market. Note the ROE of ABBV is ~160% with its particular capital structure and is not included in this average.

As a diversified group with such a wide margin of safety compared to SP500 both in terms of valuation, financial strength, and quality, they have been helping me beating the overall market and at the same time help me sleep well during any market turmoil.