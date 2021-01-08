gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) has seen its EBIT margin deteriorate in the wake of the new regulation and tepid pricing, in our view. But strong EV sales, in addition to surging car sales in the second half last year, have been able to push margin recovery. The stock rally is understandable given the long-awaited margin recovery, but we are unsure that now is the best timing for an entry point. Also, we have not yet been convinced by the margin recovery justifying the height the stock has reached. Main catalysts include more favorable pricing, car sales recovery, and strong EV sales. The investment risks stem from no government incentives and insufficient infrastructure, risks that could weaken EV sales.

Decelerating sales growth is not the main concern…

Daimler AG (Daimler) is a German multinational company that produces automotive-based products. Since Daimler is dependent on revenue from the industrial business-which includes Mercedes-Benz cars & vans and Daimler trucks & buses (Figure 1)-especially in European Union [EU] (Figure 2), our analysis will put more focus on the automotive in the EU.

Data issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) suggest that Daimler may not have the biggest market share in the market (Figure 3). But Daimler's market shares slightly crept higher in the last 2 years (Figure 4). We believe that Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) recent sales slump has in part resulted in Daimler's increased market shares. In reality, Nissan's share in the EU plunged from 3.7% in 2017 to 2.5% in 2019, data show.

Nevertheless, industry-wise, the growth decelerated to around 1.5%-2.0% after recording a growth of 10% in 2015. Similarly, Daimler also saw its industrial business' growth decelerated (Figure 6).

Furthermore, the decelerating growth was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic last year. Just as there is light at the end of the tunnel, however, there may be an advantage amid such turmoil. Notice that the majority of automotive companies registered car registration losses of more than 20% (Y/Y), while at the same time, EU GDP growth was "only" down by 6.1% (Y/Y). We believe that as soon as the economy recovers, there could be a surge in car registration in the EU following the deep slump since the pandemic took off.

…but the deteriorating margin is

We are not that concerned with the sales growth; instead, we are more concerned about the deteriorating margins. We believe that tepid pricing, coupled with the surging costs, has deteriorated Daimler's margins. Through the Mercedes-Benz Strategy Update 2020, Daimler stated that the initial challenge, that is-declining margins-"got reinforced" by recent "electrification & CO2 measures". According to the 2019 Annual Report, electrification "will lead to additional product costs and higher depreciation for the currently very high investment volumes."

Furthermore, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) was enforced in 2018. For the record, in late 2018 the WLTP regulation came out as a result of a diesel emission scandal, forcing carmakers to "withhold non-conforming models from showroom" and give discounts to "other models to defend their market share", according to Deutsche Welle (DW), a German public-state owned international broadcaster. Figure 8 shows that the EBIT margin of Daimler has been deteriorating for years, although it recently recovered (we will discuss it in the next section). We believe that margins deterioration was due to higher costs to comply with the regulation and tepid pricing.

Data by Statista (Figure 9) suggest that Mercedes-Benz car price in the EU only increased by a CAGR of 1.5% from 2015 to 2019, on average. We assume that the slight price increase is because car manufacturers wanted to maintain their sales volume in the hope that market share would remain. But the WLTP regulation came in, forcing carmakers to significantly reduce their fleets' emissions, an effort that raises costs for each vehicle. In turn, margins took a hit for years.

Surging costs and tepid pricing that deteriorate margins put pressure on Daimler's FCF, as pictured in Figure 10. Daimler recorded an FCF recovery last year.

However, after seeing Daimler's cash flow statement, we understand that last year's soaring FCF was mostly supported by the improvement in the earnings before taxes after 2019's extraordinary expense-the one-time expense of €870 million-as the company said in the 2020 Annual Report:

In September 2019, it issued a fine notice against Daimler based on a negligent violation of supervisory duties in the amount of €870 million which has become legally binding, thereby concluding the administrative offense proceedings against Daimler.

Strong cash inflow from working capital and lower Capex, too, supported the FCF last year, as we do not see any significant reduction in S&GA and R&D expenses relative to revenue last year.

After years of margin deterioration, Daimler said that it would rethink its "volume ambitions" and turn its focus to "profitable growth". To overturn the deteriorating margins, Daimler will encourage its luxury segment sales, as suggested by the strategy update in 2020. The luxury segment, through its sub-brands, is hoped to generate "substantial EBIT growth". Moreover, to promote the electrified vehicles, Daimler said that it will launch 3 more all-electric Mercedes-Benz car models in 2021, accompanying the other 3 models that have been launched (EQS, EQB, and EQE).

Finally, in the second half of 2020, the industrial business' EBIT margin is seen to have recovered (see Figure 12). We think that Daimler's margin recovery was in part caused by car sales recovery in the second half last year (Figure 13), coupled with strong EV sales in 2020, which, as cited in CNBC, a media, tripled the sales in 2019. According to electrive.com, a media, battery-electric and hybrid vehicles sales made up 7.4% of total Mercedes-Benz cars sales in 2020; and the figure was only at 2% in 2019. The company also said that in 1Q21 the share of plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars was at 10% of overall sales.

According to ACEA, conventional fuel types still held in 2020 slightly more than three-fourths (75.5%) of the EU car sales. But EV sales appear to have gained traction in Europe. For example, the electric chargeable vehicles [ECV] car registration was up by 170% (Y/Y) last year, while battery electric vehicle car registration soared by 117% (Y/Y). ACEA said that the strong gains were fueled by "the government's stimuli for low and zero-emission vehicles", with the countries having the biggest incentives recorded the highest car sales increase.

Going forward, we believe that as EVs become more popular, margins will improve because the investment that the company has made in the last couple of years, that is-the electrified vehicles-will start generating considerable revenue. The European Commission unveiled late last year its Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy, aiming at least 30 million zero-emission cars to be in operation in the EU by 2030. That is quite an ambitious plan, as there were only slightly more than 600 thousand zero-emission cars last year, new research by ACEA suggests. However, we believe that such an ambitious plan indicates all the seriousness regarding the electrification in the EU.

Margin improvement, too, should be amplified by cost-efficiency. According to the company, "capacity adjustments and lower personnel expenses" and "capital expenditure and investments in research and development" are expected to be reduced by more than 20% by 2025. Variable costs are expected to be lower by 1% each year from 2019 to 2025.

This year, however, the free cash flow of the industrial business could be significantly lower than the FCF in 2020, assuming that inventories back to the pre-pandemic level and that Capex will increase this year. This was also confirmed by the company that FCF from the industrial business is expected "to be significantly below the prior-year level" this year because of "high advance expenditure for new products and technologies" and "further possible expenses in connection with legal and regulatory proceedings…", written in the annual report 2020.

As seen in Figures 16, Daimler is trading above its 3-year +2STD after hitting the bottom early last year. Please note that we utilized the last 4 quarters' earnings results for our trailing 12-month P/E band.

We feel that the significant investment in the last couple of years may have finally been paid off by the strong EV sales, which answered our concerns about the deteriorating margins. We believe the stock rally is understandable given the long-awaited margin recovery, but we are unsure that now is the best time to make an entry point because the stock has already breached its 3-year +2STD band. And perhaps the margin recovery, while staggering, has not yet convinced us to justify the height the stock has reached. Our opinion could change if Daimler can maintain its strong margin consistently this year. Still, it may be worth having a closer look at Daimler's potential in EV-especially the sales this year, in our view. Daimler's payout ratio, too, has been consistent at around 40%, according to the company's target.

Soon, it is interesting to see how Daimler will expand its EV sales-supported by the government's incentive-and how margins will improve in that regard. Main catalysts going forward include more favorable pricing, car sales recovery, and strong EV sales.

Investment Risks

No government incentives. As mentioned before, the government's incentives have so far boosted EV sales. But what if the government stops giving incentives? Despite recent popularity, it is important to note that EVs are sold premium, which may not be accessible to every potential customer. It remains to be seen whether EV sales will continue to be solid if no incentives for zero-emission cars. Furthermore, if EV sales are weaker, carmakers can see their margins deteriorate, putting pressure on the free cash flow.

Insufficient infrastructure. It is said that 2.8 million public charging points, the European Commission estimates, will be required by 2030. However, there were only 200 thousand charging points as of 2020, according to ACEA. We view that if the strong EV sales are not supported by rigorous infrastructure development, potential buyers may get discouraged from choosing EVs over conventional cars.

Conclusion

All in all, we believe that the strong EV sales, coupled with surging car sales in the second half last year, have brought the margin recovery for Daimler. Going forward, we expect Daimler to have a better outlook, which should be supported by more favorable pricing, car sales recovery, and stronger EV sales-with EVs becoming increasingly more popular. Still, we are hopeful for Daimler to maintain its solid margin, for us to change our opinion that the margin recovery has not yet been able to justify the stock rally.