Sean Hannon/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Houston-based EOG Resources (NYSE: NYSE:EOG) released its first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, 2021.

EOG Resources reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.62 per share. They were $0.62 a year earlier.

The better-than-expected earnings were driven by increased crude oil, condensates price, and lease and well expenses reduction. However, lower oil equivalent production volumes offset the gain partially.

The great news for long-term investors is that the company decided to hike the dividend by $1.4125 per share this quarter after ending the quarter with a record free cash flow of $953 million. Concurrently, the company managed to reduce the net debt-to-total capitalization ratio by 11% in 2020.

Source: Presentation

Thus, I believe EOG Resources is one of the most reliable "shale" producers, and I regularly compare it to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) that I covered recently here or Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) that I covered recently here.

All three companies have sharply increased year to date, with FANG up a whopping 218% yearly while EOG shows an increase of 108%. All three outperforming the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLE).

Data by YCharts

EOG Resources essentially produces oil and gas from its US shale assets, representing 94.5% of the total output in 1Q '21.

Production in the USA was down 11.7% from the same quarter a year ago.

Production per Region in K Boe/d 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 United States of America 833.8 588.5 684.7 763.0 736.3 Trinidad 34.0 29.2 26.2 34.3 38.4 Other International 6.3 5.7 5.2 4.2 4.2 TOTAL 874.1 623.4 716.0 801.5 778.9

EOG new CEO Ezra Yacob said on the conference call:

Our exploration program is focused exclusively on prospects that will improve on that 60% median return. In fact, our anticipated return on the current slate of new exploration plays is more than 80%.

EOG Resources - 1Q '21 Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ million 4,718 1,103 2,245 2,965 3,694 Revenues and other in $ Million 3,475 1,213 2,302 2,884 4,038 Net income in $ Million 10 -909 -42.5 337.5 677.0 EBITDA $ Million 1,075.8 -384.4 823.7 1,351.5 1,828.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 -1.57 -0.07 0.58 1.16 cash from operating activities in $ Million 2,585 88 1,214 1,121 1,870 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,689 449 486 841 917 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 896.1 -360.5 727.4 280.1 953 Total cash $ Billion 2.91 2.42 3.07 3.33 3.39 Long-term debt in $ Billion 5.22 5.72 5.72 5.82 5.13 Dividend per share in $ 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.4125 1 + 0.4125 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 580.3 578.7 579.1 579.6 583.0

Source: EOG Resources

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $3,694 Million in 1Q '21

Note: Oil revenue was 4,038 million in Q1.

EOG Resources' total revenue for the first quarter decreased to $3,694 million from $4,718 million the same quarter a year ago. The company net income was $677 million or earnings per share of $1.16.

Lease and Well expenses declined to $270 million from $330 million last year. Transportation costs shrank to $202 million from $208 million a year ago, while Gathering and Processing costs climbed to $139 million from $128 million last year. Finally, exploration and dry hole expenses rose to $44 million from the year-ago level of $40 million.

Source: Presentation

2 - Free cash flow was $953 million in 1Q'21

Note: The organic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It may differ a little from the company calculation.

The free cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 was $953 million, and the trailing yearly free cash flow was $1,600 million. Based on a quarterly dividend of $0.4125 and the extra $1 this quarter, the company will pay $1,545 million in 2021, largely within free cash flow.

Free cash flow was high due to a CapEx 6% below guidance midpoint driven by sustainable efficiency improvements.

Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Yesterday's special dividend announcement marks another milestone in the growth of EOG's profitability and cash flow. We achieved this milestone through the disciplined execution of consistent long-term return focused strategy for capital allocation supported by a strong balance sheet.

Source: Presentation

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

EOG Resources' oil production was a disappointment in the first quarter, even if it was above guidance. Total production was 778.9K Boep/d, down 10.9% from last year and down 2.8% sequentially.

EOG relies heavily on crude oil, which represents 55.3% of the total production in 1Q'21.

The company's oil price (composite) realized this quarter was $58.02 a barrel, up 23.6% from a year ago and up 38.8% sequentially.

In addition, natural gas fetched at $5.17 per Mcf. Finally, NGL prices gained 156% to $28.03 per barrel from $10.94 a year ago.

The total cash operating costs per Boe in 1Q'21 was $10.28 per Boe, up from $9.34 per Boe in the preceding quarter.

Below is the chart history Oil and NG price composite.

Note from the press release:

EOG reached an agreement to divest all of its assets in China for proceeds of approximately $140 million. Closing, subject to customary conditions, is expected in the second quarter of 2021. Current net production from the divested assets is approximately 25 MMcfd of natural gas.

4 - Net debt and cash. Excellent profile

Net debt is down to $1.745 billion in the 1Q'21.

EOG Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $3,388 million at the end of Q1'21. The long-term debt was $5,133 million (including current), representing a net debt to capitalization of 19.8%.

EOG pledges to reduce debt to $3.7 billion by 2023.

Source: Presentation

5 - 2021 Game plan

Source: Presentation

The company expects 2021 production in the range of 774.8- 831.9K Boep/d. For this year, the company predicts a CapEx in the range of $3,700 to $4,100 million.

Technical analysis and Commentary

EOG Resources is a cash machine, and a simple look at the balance sheet above makes it crystal clear. Most of all, climbing commodity prices with expectations of a solid economic recovery have raised the bottom line of oil and gas companies like EOG Resources and are helping the company further strengthen its financial position.

However, the battle is ongoing, and claiming victory is a huge mistake that I would not make. Oil prices are notoriously unstable and are not relying entirely on a simple demand/supply paradigm. In fact, we are swimming in an ocean of oil, and demand is not a threat. So then, why are oil prices so high?

The only external reason is that OPEC+ is doing a great job at regulating/manipulating this fragile balance to get the price of oil it needs. However, it is a fragile balance and can turn negative quickly, as has happened in the past.

Keep watching the oil prices like a hawk.

Technical Analysis (short term)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

EOG experienced a breakdown of its ascending channel pattern with the old support now resistance at $85.1, where I recommend starting selling a part of your position.

It seems reasonable to buy back EOG between $81 and $75.

However, if oil prices turn bearish, EOG could quickly drop below $60.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!