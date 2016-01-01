porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

12 IPOs are scheduled to raise $5.6 billion in the week ahead led by two billion-dollar deals.

Chinese freight platform Full Truck Alliance (YMM) plans to raise $1.5 billion at a $19.7 billion market cap. The company’s platform connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types. Full Truck states that it is the world's largest digital freight platform by gross transaction value (GTV), facilitating 22+ million fulfilled orders with GTV of nearly $8 billion in the 1Q21.

Healthcare manager Bright Health Group (BHG) plans to raise $1.3 billion at a $15.4 billion market cap. Bright Health seeks to employ a more consumer-centric approach to healthcare to improve consumer experiences. Through a multi-pronged organic and inorganic growth strategy, the company’s core business has grown to serve roughly 623,000 patients in 14 states since its founding.

Data infrastructure provider Confluent (CFLT) plans to raise $713 million at a $10.0 billion market cap. Confluent data infrastructure offering is designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. The company had more than 2,500 customers as of March 2021, with a dollar-based net retention rate of 117%.

Car wash brand Mister Car Wash (MCW) plans to raise $600 million at a $5.3 billion market cap. Profitable with solid cash flow, Mister Car Wash is the largest national car wash brand in the US, with 344 locations in 21 states. The company offers a monthly subscription program called Unlimited Wash Club which had 1.4 million members as of 3/31/21, representing nearly two-thirds of total wash sales.

Digital physicians network Doximity (DOCS) plans to raise $501 million at a $4.5 billion market cap. Doximity claims that it is the leading digital platform for US medical professionals, allowing collaboration with colleagues and secure coordination of patient care, among other features. Fast growing and profitable, the company had over 1.8 million members as of 3/31/21, representing more than 80% of physicians across the country.

Customer experience software provider Sprinklr (CXM) plans to raise $361 million at a $5.5 billion market cap. Sprinklr provides a software platform that helps enterprises create a persistent, unified view of each customer at scale. The company has attracted more than 1,000 customers, including over 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr has improved its gross margins, though cash flow swung negative in 1Q FY22.

HR platform provider First Advantage (FA) plans to raise $298 million at a $2.1 billion market cap. First Advantage provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. Profitable with positive cash flow, the company derives most of its revenues from pre-onboarding screening, performing over 75 million screens on behalf of more than 30,000 customers in 2020.

Chinese social networking platform Soulgate (SSR) plans to raise $185 million at a $1.8 billion market cap. The company’s app Soul is a virtual social network created to address the drawbacks of current social media platforms. In March 2021, the company averaged 9.1 million DAUs, a 94% increase over the prior year period.

Digital financial services provider AMTD Digital (HKD) plans to raise $120 million at a $1.4 billion market cap. AMTD Digital states that it is the "fusion reactor" at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, operating a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Profitable with explosive growth, the company primarily generates revenue from fees and commissions in two lines of business.

Organ bioengineering company Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) plans to raise $32 million at a $162 million market cap. Miromatrix is developing a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs, initially focused on livers and kidneys. The company has demonstrated functional vasculature and important organ function in preclinical studies, and hopes to initiate a Phase 1 trial in late 2022 with its External Liver Assist Product.

Kidney disease biotech Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) plans to raise $25 million at a $116 million market cap. The company’s candidates include Renazorb, which was in-licensed from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and UNI 494, which was in-licensed from Sphaera Pharmaceuticals. Unicycive began conducting preclinical trials on UNI 494 in 2020.

Antibiotic biotech Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) plans to raise $15 million at a $62 million market cap. The company is developing a new class of antibiotics for infections caused by bacteria listed as priority pathogens by the WHO, CDC, and USDA. Its lead candidate recently completed a Phase 2a trial in patients with C. difficile infections, and is expected to begin a Phase 2b trial this year.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Guiyang, China $1,485M$19,723M $17 - $1982,500,000 Morgan StanleyCICC Digital freight platform that connects shippers and truckers in China. First Advantage (FA) Atlanta, GA $298M$2,097M $13 - $1521,250,000 BarclaysBofA Provides background checks and other services to corporate customers. Sprinklr (CXM) New York, NY $361M$5,541M $18 - $2019,000,000 Morgan StanleyJP Morgan Provides customer experience management software for enterprises. Bright Health Group (BHG) Minneapolis, MN $1,290M$15,385M $20 - $2360,000,000 JP MorganGoldman Provides health insurance and other healthcare services. Confluent (CFLT) Mountain View, CA $713M$10,033M $29 - $3323,000,000 Morgan StanleyJP Morgan Provides an enterprise platform that collects and processes real-time data streams. Doximity (DOCS) San Francisco, CA $501M$4,549M $20 - $2323,300,000 Morgan StanleyGoldman Professional network for physicians with telehealth and scheduling tools. Soulgate (SSR) Shanghai, China $185M$1,824M $13 - $1513,200,000 Morgan StanleyJefferies Provides the gamified social networking app Soul in China. Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Staten Island, NY $15M$62M $5 - $72,500,000 Alexander CapitalNetwork 1 Phase 2 biotech developing antibiotics for antibiotic-resistant pathogens. Mister Car Wash (MCW) Tucson, AZ $600M$5,256M $15 - $1737,500,000 BofAMorgan Stanley Leading national car wash brand with 344 locations across the US. AMTD Digital (HKD) Hong Kong, China $120M$1,388M $6.80 - $8.2016,000,000 AMTD GlobalLoop Capital Digital financial services provider being spun out of AMTD. Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Eden Prairie, MN $32M$162M $7 - $94,000,000 Craig-Hallum Developing novel bioengineering technology for organ transplants. Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Los Altos, CA $25M$116M $8.50 - $10.502,635,000 Roth Cap. Early-stage biotech developing in-licensed therapies for kidney disease.

Street research is expected for seven companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to two companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/17/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was flat at 0.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 12.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 3.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 10.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Nexi and EQT Partners.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.