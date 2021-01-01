Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) has needed a shakeup for a long time, and that shakeup is now here. The infrastructure monitoring company has been stuck in a rut for years ever since rival Datadog (DDOG) exploded onto the scene, and the company - once a leader in its category - had been slow to react to competition.

But now, New Relic's response to Datadog has been complete and total. Over the past year, the company has unleashed a slew of changes, from simplifying its product portfolio to a limited-SKU offering that it calls "New Relic One," to introducing a free tier for smaller users and emphasizing its self-service (aka, no sales teams) distribution channel, to now changing its business model from a subscription-based fee to a usage-based pricing model, charging users based on the volume of their data ingest.

While New Relic is still early on in this transition, early indicators show that the transition is succeeding. New Relic has rallied since the start of May; and year to date, the stock is up nearly ~15%, beating many of the company's higher-growth SaaS peers that are still in the red for the year:

Data by YCharts

In my view, given New Relic's total reversal in its sales playbook plus its low valuation, I think there's still plenty of upside left in the stock's rally.

The bullish thesis for New Relic; new Explorer product driving increased engagement

For investors who are newer to this stock, here is what I view as the top reasons to stay invested in New Relic:

New Relic One is an opportunity to "reset" the competitive landscape and draw the spotlight. Much of New Relic's growth stagnation came from the fact that its product stack was very difficult to comprehend, especially at a time when companies like Datadog were stealing the limelight. "New Relic One" was rolled out last summer specifically to address this problem, in addition to dramatically reducing the company's product count into just three main platforms, as well as rolling out a free tier with the hope of "landing and expanding" new customers.

Consumption-based revenue model is a growth tailwind for New Relic. Other consumption-based software companies, like Twilio (TWLO) and Snowflake (SNOW), are able to drive superior growth and notch premium valuations. It also allows New Relic to drive value out of the smaller customers that may start on New Relic's free tier and eventually move up to greater data volumes.

High gross margins and history of profitability; business model shift and reduced headcount should contribute to further profit growth. Though New Relic's current product shift has put a temporary damper on margins, the company has historically been able to generate >80% pro forma gross margins, and New Relic has additionally been profitable from a free cash flow and non-GAAP net income basis, which are strong distinguishers in a tech sector where investors have seemed to lessen their emphasis on growth.

Potential acquisition target. New Relic's IaaS-oriented business, its recurring revenue profile and free cash flows are similar to Talend, which just got acquired at north of ~6x revenue multiple. At New Relic's current low valuation, there are bound to be window-shoppers circling around the company.

In terms of "new news" for the company, New Relic just rolled out an upgraded version of its single-pane-of-view monitoring product, New Relic Explorer. The new Explorer gives users a holistic view of their entire IT infrastructure, and uses visual cues to guide users toward potential issues and flaws.

Since rolling out the new Explorer, New Relic notes that 67% of its users have engaged with it (versus just 30% previously), and the average engagement per user has also nearly doubled. For a company that is now pricing its solutions based on usage, this is a very good sign.

Figure 1. New Relic Explorer metrics

Source: New Relic Q4 shareholder letter

I view New Relic as a company whose top brass took a hard, critical look at the competitive landscape and risked the whole company on a new sales playbook to try to reverse its losses vis-a-vis Datadog. Given strong early signals, I think investors should give New Relic the benefit of the doubt.

Q4 download

New Relic's latest fiscal fourth quarter results (the quarter ending in April) beat expectations and showed healthy progress toward the company's goals of shifting to a consumption-based business. Take a look at the Q4 results in the table below:

Figure 2. New Relic Q4 results Source: New Relic Q4 shareholder letter

New Relic's revenue in Q4 grew 8% y/y to $173.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $167.7 million (+5% y/y) by a respectable three-point margin.

No, this isn't terribly strong growth. The company notes that its shift toward a consumption-based business model has led to heightened churn (though New Relic does expect this trend to reverse once it's further along in its transition). The company discloses in its fourth-quarter shareholder letter having lost a seven-figure client who decided to take a DIY approach to building observability solutions. Over time, however, the company writes:

Churn may remain slightly elevated near term as we continue to convert the remaining approximately 40% of our installed base to the new model, which typically understates renewal dollars. We expect churn to improve as we get closer to completing our transition to a consumption model not only because we will eliminate the headwind associated with converting legacy customers to the new model, but also because customer success and lifetime value are now primary goals of our sales teams."

One positive piece of go-to-market data is the fact that the company's number of paid accounts have finally leveled off after declining for two years. Recall that when New Relic started introducing free tiers for smaller customers, the company lost a lot of its lower-dollar accounts. However, the company notes that its success in building a pipeline of paid accounts from its free tier, plus other self-service channels like selling New Relic on the Amazon AWS (AMZN) Marketplace have helped New Relic turn its performance around. From here on out, we hope that New Relic returns to overall customer growth, fueled by the expansion of its brand and by continued success of free tier/self-service customers.

Figure 3. New Relic paid accounts Source: New Relic Q4 shareholder letter

Free tier customers typically sign on as a "pay as you go" (PAYG) account, charging their credit cards as they continue to use the New Relic product. The company notes that 35 of these PAYG customers (that didn't require any sales effort at all from New Relic) are now spending at a >$25k annual rate, and three are spending at more than >$100k per year. Over time, the increased contribution of self-service clients to New Relic's revenue will help it gain greater sales leverage and improve its operating margin profile.

One piece of unfortunate news in the quarter is that New Relic's gross margin profile continued to decline, though this is consistent with expectations as the company moved to lumpier consumption deals as well as migrated away from company-owned datacenters and into the public cloud. The company expects that within two years, it will be able to return to its historical norm of 80%+ pro forma gross margins:

Figure 4. New Relic margin trends

Source: New Relic Q4 shareholder letter

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $71, New Relic trades at a market cap of $4.54 billion. After we net off the $816.1 million of cash and $449.4 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.18 billion.

For the current fiscal year, Wall Street analysts are expecting New Relic to generate $710.8 million in revenue, representing 7% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This gives New Relic a valuation of 5.9x EV/FY22 revenue - not exactly dirt-cheap, but in a market where most competitor software companies are trading at double-digit revenue valuation multiples, I'd say there's still plenty of room for New Relic on the upside.

Stay long here - this is a company that has plenty of promise as it shakes up its playbook from both a sales and product perspective.