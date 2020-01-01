Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is a great company with good growth prospects, but its upside potential is not great right now after a solid run-up over the past three months and now may be a good time to take some profits.

Background

Since my first article on ASML back in March, its share price is up by about 18% while during the same period, the S&P 500 index increased by less than 6%. This is a good outperformance over the market in a relatively short period of time, which is justified by the company’s strong Q1 2021 earnings as I’ve analyzed previously, as well as the announcements of increasing capex spending from key customers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and Intel (INTC) that were a strong support for ASML’s growth prospects over the next 3-4 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, this stock performance is justified by higher earnings estimates for 2021 that was raised over the past three months (especially around the Q1 2021 earnings announcement), from about €10.5 per share to around €12.5 per share. This means that in March, the company was trading at roughly 45x 2021 earnings, while today it is trading at around 46x, thus there was not much multiple expansion during this period.

Source: Bloomberg

Nevertheless, a valuation of around 46x forward earnings is not exactly a bargain, so the question here is this a good time to take some profits after the recent run-up or does ASML remain a good long-term investment at these prices?

As can be seen in the next graph, ASML is trading at around 42x its blended forward earnings (earnings estimated over the next 12 months, instead of considering earnings based on calendar year), which is significantly above its historical average over the past two years (around 34x). This premium can be justified to some extent by the increasing adoption of EUV from main customers and the cyclical situation in the semiconductor industry (the chip shortage and huge capex spending expected during 2021-24 from TSMC and others), but may also mean that ASML is currently overvalued based on its own historical valuation metrics.

Source: Bloomberg

However, as I’ve analyzed previously in “ASML: EUV Has More Potential Than Currently Expected,” I think that ASML may not be overvalued right now, not based on this year’s or the next 12 months earnings, but considering instead its earnings power over the next 5 years.

Future Earnings and Valuation

This expectation is based on the fact that ASML has a monopoly on EUV lithography, which is critical for the production of advanced technologies (7nm and lower) at Intel, TSMC, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and others, boding quite well for its revenue growth over the coming years.

It is well-known that ASML has some constraints to supply more than 40 EUV machines in 2021 (it has delivered 31 in 2020), while in the next two years its capacity should be about 55 units per year. This is supported by the company’s statement in its last earnings call:

We are improving our manufacturing cycle time and are planning our supply chain for a capacity of around 55 systems next year and as a reminder, all our planned shipments in 2022 will be NXE:3600 D systems with the increased productivity capability.

Considering that each EUV unit costs about €157 million (the average selling price realized in Q1 2021) and assuming that ASML will not increase prices in the coming quarters, EUV revenue will increase this year to about €6 billion (from €4.5 billion in 2020) and reach some €8.7 billion in 2022.

Beyond 2022, there isn’t much visibility right now if ASML will be able to increase much of its supply of EUV systems, but I think it is reasonable to expect some gradual increase every year of at least 5 units per year, as ASML will continue to invest significant cash on capital expenditures (capex). According to analyst's estimates capex spending is expected to be around €1 billion during the next three years, thus EUV supply capacity should continue to increase during this period and an additional 5 units per year may be a conservative forecast.

On the other hand, to have a much higher annual capacity, ASML would probably need to build a completely new factory, which takes some time. The company says that it takes at least two to three years to build a new complete Optics factory, so it is reasonable to not expect a big jump in annual units produced at least until 2024-25, unless ASML decides in the coming months to start the construction of a new factory.

Therefore, based on these assumptions, ASML may deliver around 70 EUV units by 2025, representing annual sales of some €11 billion and a compounded annual growth rate of around 20% during 2021-25, even though annual growth rates would be less than 10% YoY after 2023.

Source: ASML and author’s calculations.

As I’ve said in previous articles, I expect ASML to provide more visibility about its 2025 revenue scenarios in its upcoming investor day next September, and these forecasts may be too conservative. In its last investor day in 2018, ASML forecasted 2025 revenues between €15-24 billion, which is clearly outdated and will certainly be revised upwards. ASML has recently supported this view:

The second is a secular growth trend, driven by the digital transformation taking place as we become a more connected world across both people and machines and this transformation was further accelerated over the past year with the increased remote activity and reliance on technology to stay connected. The secular trends are driven by expanding end market applications such as 5G, AI and high-performance computing. These and other mobile distributed applications drive demand for both advanced logic, as well as more mature technology required for the service and application that drive the growth of the digital infrastructure.

Additionally, in the last earnings call, ASML’s CEO when talking about the company’s long-term strategy said that ASML has underestimated the secular growth trend. Therefore, in my opinion, it’s just a matter of how much ASML will increase its 2025 revenue estimate, rather than if they will do it.

The current consensus revenue estimate is for €26.2 billion by 2025, so the market seems to agree that ASML will increase its 2025 revenue scenarios next September. However, assuming my EUV revenue forecasts and a CAGR of 10-15% for DUV and Installed based management revenues, I expect 2025 revenues to be about €27.5 billion.

Furthermore, note that in these assumptions, I don’t expect any revenue coming from High NA systems during this period, as this technology is still in development and should not be ready for commercial production prior to 2025. If ASML is able to develop High NA in the next 3-4 years, this may be another support for higher revenues by 2025 than currently expected.

Source: ASML

Regarding its bottom line, the Street expects net income of around €8.5 billion and EPS of €22.60 in 2025 (compared to €3.5 billion and €8.48 in 2020, respectively), which means that ASML’s profit margin is expected to improve to 32% by 2025, compared to 25% last year. Even though I have higher revenue estimates than consensus, I don’t have much insight about ASML’s business margins and therefore will also use 32%. This means that for revenues of €27.5 billion, its net income could be close to €8.9 billion and its EPS around €23.7 in 2025.

Assuming that ASML’s fair value is around its historical 2-year P/E of around 34x, this means that ASML can be valued at around $915 per share to $960 by around end-2024 (when the market should price ASML based on earnings for the next 12 months), or 36% to 43% higher than its current share price. Considering that this is 3 and a half years away, I don’t see this upside as really compelling right now as I usually require at least 100% upside potential over a period of 3-5 years.

Conclusion

ASML is a great company and I think its growth prospects are strong, based on higher EUV revenues than the market currently expects. However, its stock has had a good run-up over the past three months and currently doesn’t offer the same potential returns as it did back in March.

As I’ve said in a recent article on Nvidia (NVDA), I have recently sold half of my position on ASML and will be buying Nvidia shares in the coming days as I see better growth prospects over the next 3-5 years on Nvidia and both companies have roughly the same valuation.

This doesn’t mean that ASML is not a good long-term investment, however, at its current share price the upside potential over a 3-4 years’ timeframe is not particularly attractive. If ASML has a pullback back to $450-500 per share, I would be willing to again increase my position in ASML.