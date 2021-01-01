Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a CEF I have been bullish on since 2021 got underway, and that outlook remains intact going forward. Currently, it trades at $10.04/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.069/share, yielding 7.46% annually. Since my last bullish review, PGP has moved up consistently, and has actually beaten the S&P 500:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, I see reasons for continued gains. Despite the strong total return, the fund's premium is still reasonable, especially in relation to other PIMCO CEFs. Further, PGP is made up of quite a bit of short duration debt, which will help it hold up if yields and/or rates move higher. Finally, the high yield credit sector is showing signs of improvement, which should continue in 2022. This makes the sector, and PGP by extension, a safer play than it has been in months past.

Premium Lowest Of PIMCO's Non-Muni CEF Options

As I noted in my recent reviews, what has turned me back into a fan of PGP largely has to do with the fund's premium. While historically it sat at a ridiculous level, those days are long gone. The fund's underlying value has moved steadily higher, and investors who got burned buying it at high valuations seem reluctant to take the plunge again. As a result, while equity and bond valuations keep moving up, PGP's valuation has stayed at a reasonable level. While a 6% premium is certainly not "cheap," we have to consider that many of PGP's direct peers, other PIMCO CEFs, have seen their premiums soar. In fact, if we factor out municipal-based CEFs from PIMCO, as well as their Energy CEF, which is in a league by itself, PGP actually has the lowest premium of the bunch.

Now, in fairness, PGP's premium has been rising over the past six months. When I recommended the fund in November, the premium was markedly lower. Further, back in February, illustrated below:

Metric Percentage Current Premium 6.1% Premium in Nov Review 2.7% Premium in Feb Review 4.8%

Source: PIMCO

I bring this up because I want investors to manage their expectations, especially if they have not gotten into PGP before and are considering doing so now. PGP is not a bargain in isolation, and my recent reviews highlight that PGP can, and often will, trade at a lower premium than where it sits currently. However, finding true value right now is a very difficult task. Relative value is really the name of the game for me. In that respect, with so many PIMCO CEFs trading at double-digit premium levels (some at 30%+), PGP looks like a fund that I would be willing to take a chance on.

Income Metrics A Source Of Confidence

As long-time followers of PGP know, one of the key reasons behind PGP's fall from grace was its history of distribution cuts. While paying a high premium for a fund that maintains, or increases, its distribution is a subjective decision, paying a high premium for a decreasing revenue stream is hard to justify. This reality is one of the main factors driving the fund's premium back down to earth, as investors got burned through a declining share price and a declining distribution.

Fast forward to today, and I do not share that second concern either. While I noted the premium is reasonable to me, I am also encouraged by PGP's improvement in income production. This is a factor I monitor very closely for this fund because, as I noted, there have been distribution cuts in the past. These tend to hammer a share price, even if the premium is reasonable, so I rarely would want to enter a position in a fund when I suspect an income cut is in the cards. With respect to PGP, this does not seem likely any time soon.

To understand why, let us look at PGP's most recent income figures. Fortunately, they are strong across the board. All distribution coverage ratios exceed 100%, and the fund also has an income bank of $.15/share. This represents 2.5 months of income, which it has in reserves, as seen below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, there has been tremendous improvement for PGP, and that story continues to this day. This makes me quite confident in the 7% income stream, which is certainly attractive in this environment. With a positive UNII balance, the fund also has some room for error if income falters in the short term. It can draw on this reserve to maintain its distribution rate, which gives investors peace of mind. Overall, the income story offers support for owning this particular fund.

High Yield Is Seeing Improving Fundamentals

I now want to shift to the underlying holdings within PGP. As a multi-sector fund, PGP is diverse, but I tend to focus my reviews on the high yield credit and MBS sectors, as they make up the bulk of the fund:

Source: PIMCO

With consideration of the high yield sector, this is an area I was generally cautious on last year, especially given the turmoil from the Covid-19 pandemic. With plenty of government support and a rebounding economy, there were reasons to be optimistic, but I was concerned about the broader picture if government support fell short. Looking back, government stimulus was beyond what I could have imagined, on a domestic and global scale, explaining the dramatic increase in stock and bond prices.

Looking into the second half of 2021, I am much more confident in the high yield sector. While government support efforts will begin to fade, that is actually good news because it is on the backdrop of a re-opening and expanding economy. Due to this development, the high yield market looks a lot safer in the months ahead.

To understand why, let us look at default rates, which are clearly a key driver in overall sector performance. The good news is, default rates have fallen well off their highs from last year, and are expected to keep dropping into the new year, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, this is news to be optimistic about, and the financial soundness of this sector directly benefits PGP.

Of course, readers would be wise to be skeptical of this projection. After all, the falling default rate in 2022 is only an estimate, not a guarantee. As a result, how much faith can we put into this metric? If there isn't any strong support for this outlook, that would make PGP a more risky investment than meets the eye.

Fortunately, there is support for a further decline in the default rate, which helps to boost my confidence in this estimate becoming a reality. To understand why, let us look at upgrades and downgrades in the high yield sector. These are rating changes by credit agencies and analysts, to alert investors to the improvement or deterioration of credit quality for a particular asset. When upgrades are occurring, that is typically on the backdrop of an improving macro-economy (such as now).

On an individual level, it could also mean the company itself is managing its finances better, regardless of the broader economic picture. Therefore, it is important to look at the upgrade/downgrade ratio as a whole, because that will give us insight into how the entire sector is performing, rather than just a few individual securities.

On this point, there is cause for optimism. Within the high yield space, upgrades are vastly outpacing downgrades, with the trend accelerating in Q1 of this year:

Source: Guggenheim

The takeaway here is credit investors can take some comfort in the underlying improvement of the broader sector. Financial metrics are clearly improving, driven by the global re-opening, low interest rates, and rising earnings. As long as trends like these stay in place, the high yield sector remains a reasonable play. This will draw investor interest, and will support PGP as well.

Inflation Risk Could Hurt Fixed Income

Of course, given the run-up in both equity and credit markets, readers would be smart to exercise some degree of caution here. I stand by my "bullish" rating for PGP in isolation, but I would not go crazy with positions at this point. The reason being, markets have soared to very high levels, and this past week has reminded us that markets do not move entirely in one direction. For those buying in now, they have to be prepared for more volatility and downside risk in the short term than they would have faced in the first half of the year.

With respect to credit markets, a big risk facing it, and likewise PGP, is rising inflation. This has been an ongoing theme the market has mostly discounted, but it is the primary cause of the end of the week sell-off we saw the past few trading days. With the Fed finally acknowledging the pick-up in inflation, markets have reacted. This, ultimately, hurts longer duration instruments. As many borrowers have locked in lower rates for longer throughout 2020, the duration risk across the spectrum is high. This is a very real problem.

However, the good news is PGP's duration is reasonable, so it helps balance out the broader risk. Will the fund be impacted if inflation and/or rates rise? Of course. But so will the vast majority of similar products, and PGP has a more managed approach to duration, with a heavy allocation to shorter duration instruments. As a result, its duration level sits around 5.5 years:

Source: PIMCO

Of course, this is not "low," but, similar to the premium story, it is lower than many alternatives. Further, I do not see a dramatic push in yields in the short term, so the risk to PGP is manageable. Yes, I expect yields to climb, but PGP's other positive attributes help to balance out this headwind.

That being said, this is a risk investors should be taking seriously, whether they are considering PGP or not. Rising inflation will impact the entire market, so preparing for it now is important. While the Fed for a long time has stated inflation was "transitory", I have largely disagreed, and it seems the Fed and the market is finally moving against that prior outlook. Further, if we look at some inflation drivers, there are plenty of reasons to be expect prices to continue going up. In fact, according to a recent survey of business leaders, a large percentage of them expect to increase both prices and compensation (wages) in the year ahead, as shown below:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

My take on this is that inflation readings seem to be accelerating, which rejects the transitory messaging. If wages and prices go up, so will inflation, and that is certainly the outlook for now. While the broader economic picture is encouraging, I would remind investors to carefully plan for inflation in the year ahead, as many signs point to its resumption in the second half of 2021.

Bottom line

PGP keeps on delivering strong gains, and I continue to view this fund positively. While fixed income is faced with inflation and yields headwinds, this particular fund has a managed duration approach, which helps immensely in this environment. Further, PGP's premium and income metrics compare very favorably to alternative PIMCO options. Finally, the high yield credit market has improving fundamentals, such as a declining default rate and more upgrades than downgrades. As a result, I am maintaining my bullish rating, and I suggest investors give this fund some consideration at this time.