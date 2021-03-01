Leesle/iStock via Getty Images

What ETF could be capable of doubling NAV in just two years since inception? A fund with a portfolio of much-hyped tomorrow's disruptors, robotics, space exploration, and EV players immediately comes to mind. That's certainly true. Before the markets reassessed their view on the eternal growth/value conflict, these companies were delivering stupendous returns last year, with the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) being the most prominent example. This year, past outperformers have been under pressure, but that deserves a separate, lengthy discussion.

But there is also a rare example of an old-school, somewhat tedious portfolio rife with anemically growing companies from defensive sectors that was capable of increasing its NAV 2x since November 2018, easily outstripping the S&P 500 (SPY). That is an ETF I would like to analyze today, the ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ).

This fund might be an investment vehicle of choice for investors who are pursuing capital gains stemming from the market's perception of the long-term pet humanization trend, the one that was bolstered by the pandemic and stay-at-home orders. For a broader context, the data from the APPA shows that in 2020, the U.S. pet industry expenditures touched $103.6 billion, rising by 6.7%. The association is expecting this figure to continue growing this year, reaching $109.6 billion. The global longer-term trends of the industry also look rosy, as it is forecast to expand from $232 billion in 2020 to $350 billion by 2027. That is a massive investment opportunity.

The A- Seeking Alpha Asset Flows Grade illustrates that the product has been remarkably popular among investors, which is not coincidental since the pandemic propped up interest in funds and individual stocks that benefited from how the coronavirus restrictions changed our everyday lives. But unlike, for example, disposable rubber glove makers that received only temporary tailwinds from the pandemic-induced demand, players with a material footprint in the pet care market will benefit from the pet humanization trend that will not evaporate with the easing of lockdowns and returning to normalcy. Also, robust inflows are likely a consequence of the fact that PAWZ is the only ETF in the market right now that is designed to track the investment results of a pet care index.

Investment Strategy

PAWZ's investment mandate is simple: it tracks the FactSet Pet Care Index, the market-cap-weighted benchmark. Its stock-picking routine is rather sophisticated. As defined in the methodology, its constituents "stand to benefit from interest in or resources spent on pet ownership." How do the index managers understand that a company would actually benefit?

For that purpose, they use the Revere Business Industry Classification System (RBICS). To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a company must generate at least a half of its "aggregate principal revenues" from one (or a few) of the RBICS Level 6 sub-industries, including internet pet & pet supply retail, pet & pet supply stores, pet food manufacturing, pet supplies manufacturing, veterinary diagnostics, veterinary pharmaceuticals, veterinary product distributors, and veterinary services. If a player does not meet the 50% criterion but still generates $1 billion in sales from one of these sub-industries, it can compete for the place in the PAWZ portfolio.

In this case, it will end up in Tier 2, which has a weight of 17.5% in the portfolio, while the Tier 1 stocks seize the rest. Constituents are weighted in rather a traditional way according to their float-adjusted market values, within each Tier, not within the overall index. Caps are 10% per stock for T1 and 4.5% for T2. Importantly, 21 securities are the very minimum for the pet care index portfolio. If there are fewer eligible companies, the criteria are relaxed as detailed on page 6 of the methodology.

So what do we have at the end of the day? In the top ten cohort, there are obvious pure-play pet care companies like Freshpet (FRPT), while also consumer staples and healthcare heavyweights like Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Merck (MRK), which makes the equity blend more balanced.

That is an essential issue my dear readers should pay attention to: after dissecting, PAWZ is, in fact, a mostly consumer staples & healthcare ETF, with some exposure to stocks that are principally influenced by catalysts outside of the pet care industry, like Nestlé, Merck, Colgate-Palmolive (CL), General Mills (GIS), and J.M. Smucker (SJM) that together account for 14.4% of the NAV.

Take Nestlé, a Swiss diversified consumer staples juggernaut. The company reaped huge benefits from increased pet care spending last year, with its Pet Care product category, one of the largest in its portfolio, delivering CHF 14 billion in revenues (page 54 of the annual report), over 10% better than in 2019 on an adjusted basis. But it also has a few other, more significant revenue streams like from the Powdered and Liquid Beverages that brought CHF 22.3 billion in 2020 sales.

However, most of the PAWZ portfolio is allocated to pure-play U.S. and international stocks like Zoetis (ZTS), zooplus (OTC:ZLPSF), Musti Group (OTC:MTGOF), etc.

More on Holdings

The problems PAWZ has are quite typical for a thematic fund: it is top-heavy and highly concentrated. As of June 18, the fund had 31 equity holdings, with over 68% of the net assets allocated to the top ten. Immediately after its inception in 2018, PAWZ had 24 equities in the basket. So, a few IPOs, including Petco's (WOOF) that happened earlier this year, helped to increase its breadth of holdings. Certainly, a diversification-focused investor would say that elevated risk concentration makes the ETF a risky bet, and that is correct by all means.

Only 71% of the NAV is allocated to U.S. stocks; the U.K. is in second place with a 15.4% weight followed by Switzerland with 4.4%.

The fund's top five holdings are Idexx Laboratories (IDXX), Zoetis, Freshpet, Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTC:DPHAY), and Chewy (CHWY). Their weights range from IDXX's 10.5% to Dechra's 8.6%. As you can see, only CHWY has been heavily impacted by the capital rotation to cyclicals this year. Others have fared nicely. Dechra has advanced by almost 22% in London.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, not all PAWZ holdings have Quant ratings. For those that have them (~72% of the portfolio), the findings are quite expectable. The fund does not have a specific tilt, with over 31% of the NAV allocated to growth stocks (B- Grade or better) like FRPT and over 19% to value stocks like MRK. Besides, it seems profitability is the fund's strong side, as only three holdings, namely TRUP, CHWY, and FRPT (expectedly, all with growth characteristics) have poor Profitability Grades (D+ or worse).

Performance

Last year, PAWZ trounced the S&P 500 with ease, delivering a 61.4% total return. 2019, its first full year on the market, was also robust as the fund's NAV rose by 22.8%, outstripping the U.S. blue chips. Though highly volatile, 2021 has been a successful year to date, despite the inflation fears that have been pummelling markets recently.

Data by YCharts

Major Risks

Among the principal risks I see is PAWZ's overweight position in Freshpet. I discussed the company a few times in the past. In February, I again highlighted that its multiples are exorbitant.

While I acknowledge that FRPT has spectacular growth prospects in the 2020s, my sentiment is based on the premise that a pet food company (even assuming its non-conventional products) cannot be valued like a rapidly expanding tech player that capitalizes on disruptive technologies. Buying a pet food company with a TSLA-like valuation (like 5.5x Price/2025 Sales) does not seem rational to me.

Besides, investors should understand that PAWZ holds shares in companies that are exposed both to headwinds and tailwinds outside of the pet care market, namely the decline of the packaged foods that might adversely impact players like General Mills.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, PAWZ is a mix of defensive stocks with high-growth names that were on a tear last year thanks to the pandemic. One of the advantages of the product is that it allows gaining exposure to pet care companies that do not trade on the major U.S. exchanges at all or have lackluster liquidity over-the-counter.

For dividend-focused value or even GARP investors, PAWZ is an ETF to avoid due to its lofty valuation (with a P/E of 36x, the underlying index is valued at a premium to the S&P 500) and meager standardized yield of 18 bps which is a consequence of relatively high expense ratio of 0.5% and low payouts of its holdings.

Also, the list of 48 eligible stock exchanges is presented on page 4 of its methodology. In short, equities from both emerging markets and developed economies are welcome. So, in theory, the amount of the fund's capital allocated to developed or emerging markets may fluctuate over time, mostly depending on IPOs in the respective jurisdictions. Anyway, I personally do not expect it to shift dramatically to developing economies even in the long term.

All things considered, I opt for a neutral stance.