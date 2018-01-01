damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a series of articles evaluating CEFs (Closed-End Fund), I started by looking at two from Cornerstone with very high yields. I evaluated them looking at their ability in the past to support their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions, which is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series, here.

The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and " Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.

This article will take a look at the First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) a CEF that invests in BDCs. I like the BDC sector, but they are also complicated to analyze, so a fund might be a good choice to get wide sector exposure without so much work. The VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is a fund that does this well, but it is an ETF and I prefer CEFs when I can find a good one. So let's take a look at FGB and see if it could work as an alternative to BIZD.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Normally index-based ETFs have a fairly low yield. In this case, however, BIZD has a yield of around 8.3%. One reason I prefer CEFs is that they tend to have a higher yield than ETFs. So in my analysis here, not only will I evaluate whether or not FGB can cover its distribution, but whether it is a reasonable alternative to BIZD.

So our first step is to determine if FGB has earned its distribution over the last year. To do that we look at the total NAV return over the last year. How did FGB do?

64.5% is quite impressive. But this wouldn't be the first time that what appears to be an impressive total NAV return fails to fully cover the distribution (although at 64%+ that is unlikely). Next, we look at how FBG's NAV changed over the last year.

NAV was actually up nearly 50% over the last year. That is quite impressive. But is also a product of the BDC sector still being near its COVID lows last June. What do the distributions look like?

So, for the last year, the total distributions were $0.33. I do note that some of that total was designated as ROC. So there is the potential that the fund was over-paying the distribution. Given the increase in NAV that is unlikely, but let's run the numbers to be sure.

The yield on NAV using the average NAV of $3.493 works out to be 9.45%. Using the peak NAV, the yield on NAV works out to be 7.67%. Since that isn't even into double digits, the total NAV return more than covers the distribution.

Long-Term Trends

While it is important to determine if a fund is currently earning its distribution, timing and luck can skew those results. That is why I also look at longer time frames. And with FGB we get a very good example. While NAV performance and total NAV return are very good over the last year, we can see that the fund hasn't really recovered from the COVID crash.

So, the total NAV return is actually negative over the last 3 years. That bodes poorly for distribution coverage. How did NAV do?

Not surprising given the negative total NAV return, NAV is down over the last 3 years. Mostly this is due to the crash from COVID. But I do note that even before COVID the NAV was pretty flat. While a flat NAV is an indication that the distribution is covered, I prefer at least a little growth to provide a cushion in bad times.

Over the last 3 years, distributions total $1.61. This includes 2 distribution cuts. While I want fund managers to take action to ensure the distribution is covered, 2 cuts in 3 years is a bit much. Normally I want management when they cut the distribution to cut it enough that they can be sure of paying it for more than a year. Sure the impact of COVID was a factor in the second cut, but I am still less than happy.

So what was the yield on NAV? Based on $1.61 in distributions and an average NAV over the last 3 years of $4.824, the yield was 33.4%. While impressive, it was also not sustainable.

My other consideration here is how does FGB stack up against BIZD? Well, over the last 3 years, not so good.

Yes, before COVID both were generating about the same returns from their respective portfolios, but since then the portfolio of FBG has significantly lagged that of BIZD.

I am an income investor, as such, I am willing to give up some total return in exchange for more income provided that the distribution is well covered. So over the last 3 years, how did FGB do at producing income versus the index fund BIZD?

Well, not so good. With dividends reinvested, FGB produced $2,968 while BIZD produced $3,072. While the amount of total return given up was reasonable, getting less income for that tradeoff is less than appealing.

Comparing the NAV returns from FGB and BIZD since BIZD started also is less than attractive. FGB uses around 10% leverage, but so far I don't think that leverage has overcome the drag of higher fees.

Future Distribution Coverage

While FGB hasn't done so well compared to BIZD over the last 3 years, we can't buy shares 3 years ago. So what is important is how the fund can be expected to perform in the future.

And the performance over the last year does give us some reason to expect better performance going forward.

Looking at the holdings of FGB, I see no big red flags. I see several BDCs I own or would consider owning. I'd be happier if Newtek (NEWT) was in the top 10, but am happy to see that Prospect Capital (PSEC) is not. Looking at BIZD I'd be happier if it held more NEWT and less PSEC, but generally have no complaints as to what it holds.

Conclusion

The current market price is a better value than it has averaged over the last 10 years, so the price is reasonable. And I think that over the next few years there is a reasonable chance that the fund will continue to be able to cover the distribution. It might even be able to raise the distribution down the line.

However, as an income investor, I see no compelling reason to pick FGB over BIZD. Just because I like how CEFs work better than how ETFs work, doesn't provide enough of a reason to pick FGB given its relative underperformance compared to BIZD.