Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is one of the largest and most well known midstream partnerships in the United States. It was also more impacted by the pandemic than many of its peers due to its focus on the transportation of refined products and to a lesser extent crude oil. The units have rebounded nicely from their lows however and are up a respectable 19.44% over the past year as crude prices have largely recovered and the economy has mostly reopened. Even with this market performance, the units still yield 8.11% so there may be reasons to purchase the company as an income investment. As is the case with many midstream companies, Magellan also has some growth potential, although it is not nearly as strong as what the firm had prior to the pandemic. Let us investigate and see if the company could be a worthwhile addition to your portfolio.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

As mentioned in the introduction, Magellan Midstream Partners primarily transports refined products such as gasoline and diesel fuel. The company has the largest network of such pipelines in the United States. This network consists of 9,800 miles of pipelines, 54 terminals, and 47 million barrels of liquids storage. This gives the company the ability to serve nearly 50% of the refining capacity in the United States.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

One of the nice things about midstream companies that the market often fails to appreciate is that these companies are not usually affected by fluctuations in commodity prices. This is because these firms make their money based on the volume of resources that moves through their pipelines and not on the value of them. In addition, the midstream firms perform their transportation services under long-term contracts that generally specify a certain amount of resources that must be moved through their pipes. This would ordinarily result in remarkably stable cash flows regardless of the conditions in the broader economy. This is unfortunately not entirely the case with Magellan Midstream Partners. This is because there are not usually minimum volume commitments on the contracts for the transportation of refined products. The volumes moving through the pipelines are instead a function of consumer demand. The demand for refined products fell substantially once the lockdowns were imposed and has still not fully recovered (although it is certainly improving). This reduced the volume of refined product flowing through the company’s pipes and reduced the amounts that the firm’s customers paid it. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the company’s revenues since the first quarter of 2020:

Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Revenues 661.1 586.3 598.3 460.4 782.8

(all figures in millions of US dollars)

We can clearly see that the company’s revenues have begun to recover though, which is due to the recovery in demand that we have begun to see. This will likely continue over the remainder of this year as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes even more widespread and the economies of both the United States and the world continue to reopen.

Magellan Midstream also operates a network of crude oil pipelines, although this network is nowhere near as extensive as the refined products network. Overall, Magellan Midstream has 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and 37 million barrels of crude oil storage. The company’s infrastructure is primarily located around the Permian basin in Texas, although it has some significant operations around Cushing, Oklahoma:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

This business unit provides an overall more stable source of revenue than what the refined products unit does. This is because more than 70% of the business unit’s capacity is under long-term contracts with various customers. In addition, fully 73% of the unit’s storage capacity is reserved under long-term contracts. These contracts do have minimum volume commitments, so the customer is essentially forced to pay a certain minimum amount of money for the company’s services. This thus provides for very stable cash flow over time and provides a strong source of support for the distribution.

The market has a tendency to trade midstream stocks much like it trades crude oil companies. As already noted though, the price of crude oil has minimal impact on their cash flows due to the long-term contracts and the minimum volume commitments that they contain. In the case of Magellan Midstream Partners, fully 85% of the company’s operating margin (analogous to gross profit) comes from these volume-based fees, while only 15% has any direct link to commodity prices:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

One area in which crude oil prices do directly impact these companies is in terms of their growth prospects. The primary way in which they do this is by constructing new pipelines and other infrastructure. As I pointed out in a previous article, oil companies frequently cut back production when commodity prices fall due partly to the very high cost of producing in the various shale plays in the United states. Prior to the pandemic, these companies were planning very strong production growth but this has since changed, although some of these expectations have begun to return now that oil prices have begun to stabilize at a reasonable level for shale operations. The unfortunate problem with this near-term decline in production growth expectations though is that many of the projects that the midstream companies were developing prior to the pandemic are no longer needed on the original timetable. As a result, these midstream companies have cancelled or deferred many of the growth projects that were in development. This naturally reduced their growth prospects compared to the pre-pandemic level. Magellan Midstream is no exception to this.

Industry Fundamentals

The long-term fundamentals and growth prospects of the industry are much stronger. This is due to the fact that the global demand for both crude oil and refined products is expected to grow going forward. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for crude oil globally is expected to grow by 7% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline

This is in direct contrast to predictions made by companies like BP (BP) that global oil demand will remain static going forward. This prediction may be true for the world’s developed markets but it is not true for the various emerging markets around the world, which is where the majority of this demand growth will come from. This is mostly because the economies of these nations are expected to exhibit remarkable growth over this time period, which will result in a rapidly growing middle class. These newly middle-class period will want to live a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will result in them increasing their consumption of energy, including energy that is derived from crude oil. The populations of these nations are much higher than those of the already developed nations. Thus, their rising consumption of oil will more than offset the stagnant to declining consumption in developed markets and result in growing overall global consumption.

This will overall benefit American shale producers because the United States is one of the few areas of the world that is capable of significantly increasing its production due to the mineral wealth of regions like the Permian basin. In order for this story to play out though, the producers will need to get this incremental production to the market. As already mentioned, crude oil is one of the products transported by Magellan so we can expect to see rising volumes as a direct result of this. As Magellan Midstream makes its money based on volumes, we can expect that the company will see its cash flows grow as time goes on. The company may also benefit from carrying the refined products should the crude oil be refined here as opposed to when it arrives at its destination.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons that we invest in midstream companies like this are the fairly high yields that they tend to possess. As noted in the introduction, Magellan Midstream currently pays an 8.11% yield, which is reasonably attractive, although not as high as some of its industry peers. The company was not one of the ones that had to cut its distributions last year, which adds to its overall investment appeal. In fact, the company has a history of remarkably steady distribution growth since it made its initial public offering back in 2001:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want to see our income suddenly slashed because the company was not able to sustain the payout. This is doubly important because of the impact that the weakness in the refined products business has had on the company’s cash flows. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the first quarter of 2021, the company reported a distributable cash flow of $276.51 million and paid out $229.423 million. This gives the company a coverage ratio of 1.21x, which is just above the 1.20x ratio that analysts typically consider to be sustainable. However, I typically like to see this ratio above 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety to the distribution. Magellan obviously failed to achieve this, which was disappointing. With that said though, we may see this ratio improve as the year continues and refined product demand gradually returns to pre-pandemic levels. Overall then, the company will probably be able to maintain its distribution at the current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream Partners was certainly impacted in a big way by the pandemic and the economic shutdowns that accompanied the outbreak of it. However, the company also has seen its situation begin to improve now that the nation’s economy has begun to reopen and oil prices have stabilized at much higher levels. This alone gives it some growth prospects in the next six months. It remains financially strong and boasts an impressive 8.11% yield. Overall, this company may be worth considering for your income portfolio.