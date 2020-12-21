This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) and the Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.
I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).
I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.
I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.
The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).
The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.
The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.
|
VS
|
QS
|
EY
|
SY
|
FY
|
ROE
|
GM
|
EYh
|
SYh
|
FYh
|
ROEh
|
GMh
|
RetM
|
RetY
|
Chemicals
|
-12.53
|
-15.71
|
0.0302
|
0.3214
|
0.0299
|
12.70
|
41.70
|
0.0451
|
0.4868
|
0.0231
|
17.99
|
42.55
|
-3.75%
|
61.37%
|
Constr. Materials
|
5.73
|
36.93
|
0.0319
|
0.6556
|
0.0383
|
13.90
|
29.97
|
0.0214
|
0.9513
|
0.0386
|
8.33
|
28.03
|
-5.45%
|
60.49%
|
Packaging
|
-9.34
|
-8.03
|
0.0354
|
0.7738
|
0.0540
|
15.14
|
25.23
|
0.0499
|
1.1108
|
0.0411
|
17.90
|
25.39
|
-5.34%
|
49.62%
|
Mining & Metals
|
-22.46
|
-11.54
|
0.0151
|
0.7878
|
0.0308
|
5.66
|
19.45
|
0.0353
|
1.1569
|
0.0253
|
7.03
|
20.18
|
-7.17%
|
106.37%
The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
Since last month, the value score has improved in construction materials and deteriorated in mining and metals.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
The next chart plots momentum data.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
This is one of the less overvalued sectors in the market and none of these industries has value or quality scores at concerning levels. The most attractive one has been construction materials for several months. It just crossed over the baseline in value this month and is far above it in quality. Other industries are overvalued by 9% to 22% relative to historical averages, and moderately below the quality baseline.
The Vanguard Materials ETF has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Materials 25/50 Index since 01/26/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is a bit lower than XLB (0.12%).
As of writing, the fund holds 119 stocks. The next table shows the top 15 holdings with valuation ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 60%.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales
|
P/Book
|
P/FCF
|
Yield%
|
Linde plc
|
11.98%
|
52.22
|
29.21
|
5.45
|
3.28
|
54.80
|
1.48
|
Sherwin-Williams Company
|
5.51%
|
34.90
|
28.51
|
3.86
|
23.66
|
23.12
|
0.82
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
5.05%
|
35.44
|
33.09
|
7.18
|
5.23
|
N/A
|
2.01
|
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
|
4.74%
|
28.75
|
12.64
|
3.35
|
4.75
|
21.55
|
0.85
|
Newmont Corporation
|
4.48%
|
19.96
|
17.52
|
4.36
|
2.21
|
22.68
|
3.46
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
4.21%
|
N/A
|
41.34
|
5.19
|
9.62
|
76.51
|
0.92
|
Dow, Inc.
|
3.88%
|
24.19
|
9.94
|
1.17
|
3.40
|
32.43
|
4.41
|
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
|
3.47%
|
13.61
|
20.92
|
2.46
|
1.73
|
24.33
|
1.54
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
3.24%
|
34.17
|
21.27
|
2.85
|
7.01
|
28.91
|
1.26
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
2.68%
|
78.63
|
24.62
|
4.84
|
1.39
|
60.79
|
2.11
|
Corteva Inc
|
2.58%
|
32.39
|
22.54
|
2.26
|
1.33
|
27.83
|
1.20
|
Nucor Corporation
|
2.36%
|
17.66
|
6.91
|
1.34
|
2.52
|
26.36
|
1.70
|
LyondellBasell Industries NV
|
2.29%
|
14.61
|
6.86
|
1.17
|
3.89
|
85.52
|
4.41
|
Ball Corporation
|
2.04%
|
34.95
|
22.85
|
2.20
|
7.64
|
131.40
|
0.75
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
1.85%
|
32.31
|
31.25
|
4.54
|
3.61
|
33.94
|
0.89
VAW has lagged XLB by a short margin of 53 bps in annualized return since inception. It is also a bit more volatile and inferior in Sharpe ratio (risk-adjusted performance). However, the difference is not very significant (see next table).
|
Since Feb. 2004
|
Total Return
|
Annual. Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe
|
VAW
|
335.88%
|
8.84%
|
-62.57%
|
0.46
|
XLB
|
374.09%
|
9.37%
|
-59.83%
|
0.5
Data calculated with Portfolio123
In summary, VAW is a good product for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in basic materials. It currently holds 119 stocks including large, mid- and small caps, whereas XLB has only 29 holdings in large companies. VAW is cheaper than XLB in management fees, but slightly inferior in total return and risk-adjusted performance since 2004.
I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a chemical company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0302 (or price/earnings below 33.11) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.
|
AdvanSix Inc.
|
Trinseo SA
|
Owens Corning
|
International Paper Co.
|
Commercial Metals Co.
|
Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Inc.
|
Chemours Co.
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
Koppers Holdings Inc.
It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.
