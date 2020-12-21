industryview/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) and the Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Chemicals -12.53 -15.71 0.0302 0.3214 0.0299 12.70 41.70 0.0451 0.4868 0.0231 17.99 42.55 -3.75% 61.37% Constr. Materials 5.73 36.93 0.0319 0.6556 0.0383 13.90 29.97 0.0214 0.9513 0.0386 8.33 28.03 -5.45% 60.49% Packaging -9.34 -8.03 0.0354 0.7738 0.0540 15.14 25.23 0.0499 1.1108 0.0411 17.90 25.39 -5.34% 49.62% Mining & Metals -22.46 -11.54 0.0151 0.7878 0.0308 5.66 19.45 0.0353 1.1569 0.0253 7.03 20.18 -7.17% 106.37%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution since last month

Since last month, the value score has improved in construction materials and deteriorated in mining and metals.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

This is one of the less overvalued sectors in the market and none of these industries has value or quality scores at concerning levels. The most attractive one has been construction materials for several months. It just crossed over the baseline in value this month and is far above it in quality. Other industries are overvalued by 9% to 22% relative to historical averages, and moderately below the quality baseline.

Focus on VAW

The Vanguard Materials ETF has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Materials 25/50 Index since 01/26/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is a bit lower than XLB (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund holds 119 stocks. The next table shows the top 15 holdings with valuation ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 60%.

Ticker Name Weight P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield% LIN Linde plc 11.98% 52.22 29.21 5.45 3.28 54.80 1.48 SHW Sherwin-Williams Company 5.51% 34.90 28.51 3.86 23.66 23.12 0.82 APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 5.05% 35.44 33.09 7.18 5.23 N/A 2.01 FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. 4.74% 28.75 12.64 3.35 4.75 21.55 0.85 NEM Newmont Corporation 4.48% 19.96 17.52 4.36 2.21 22.68 3.46 ECL Ecolab Inc. 4.21% N/A 41.34 5.19 9.62 76.51 0.92 DOW Dow, Inc. 3.88% 24.19 9.94 1.17 3.40 32.43 4.41 DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. 3.47% 13.61 20.92 2.46 1.73 24.33 1.54 PPG PPG Industries, Inc. 3.24% 34.17 21.27 2.85 7.01 28.91 1.26 IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 2.68% 78.63 24.62 4.84 1.39 60.79 2.11 CTVA Corteva Inc 2.58% 32.39 22.54 2.26 1.33 27.83 1.20 NUE Nucor Corporation 2.36% 17.66 6.91 1.34 2.52 26.36 1.70 LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV 2.29% 14.61 6.86 1.17 3.89 85.52 4.41 BLL Ball Corporation 2.04% 34.95 22.85 2.20 7.64 131.40 0.75 VMC Vulcan Materials Company 1.85% 32.31 31.25 4.54 3.61 33.94 0.89

VAW has lagged XLB by a short margin of 53 bps in annualized return since inception. It is also a bit more volatile and inferior in Sharpe ratio (risk-adjusted performance). However, the difference is not very significant (see next table).

Since Feb. 2004 Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe VAW 335.88% 8.84% -62.57% 0.46 XLB 374.09% 9.37% -59.83% 0.5

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, VAW is a good product for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in basic materials. It currently holds 119 stocks including large, mid- and small caps, whereas XLB has only 29 holdings in large companies. VAW is cheaper than XLB in management fees, but slightly inferior in total return and risk-adjusted performance since 2004.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a chemical company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0302 (or price/earnings below 33.11) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

ASIX AdvanSix Inc. TSE Trinseo SA OC Owens Corning IP International Paper Co. CMC Commercial Metals Co. SWM Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Inc. CC Chemours Co. SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc. KOP Koppers Holdings Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

