Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR) 6/29 7/15 0.33 0.34 3.03% 3.17% 31 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 6/29 7/15 0.445 0.455 2.25% 3.54% 51 Realty Income Corp. (O) 6/30 7/15 0.235 0.2355 0.21% 4.23% 28 PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ) 7/8 7/30 0.21 0.23 9.52% 1.84% 28 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 6/29 7/15 1.048 1.05 0.19% 5.54% 24 W. R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 6/24 7/6 0.12 0.13 8.33% 0.71% 20

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 21 (Ex-Div 6/22)

None

Tuesday Jun 22 (Ex-Div 6/23)

None

Wednesday Jun 23 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 7/9 0.3625 75.13 1.93% 17 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 7/6 0.77 144.86 2.13% 18 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/16 0.63 123.23 2.04% 44 Philip Morris International (PM) 7/12 1.2 99.5 4.82% 13 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 7/15 0.43 47.34 3.63% 16 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 7/7 3 190.02 6.32% 35 W. R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 7/6 0.13 72.74 0.71% 20 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 7/9 0.11 63.18 0.70% 10

Thursday Jun 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 7/20 0.17 21.79 3.12% 16 Independent Bank Corp MA (INDB) 7/9 0.48 75.46 2.54% 11

Friday Jun 25 (Ex-Div 6/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 7/15 0.42 47.73 3.52% 19 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 7/15 0.205 40.79 6.03% 10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 6/22 0.66 1.7% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 6/25 1.13 1.2% Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) 6/25 0.26 2.9% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/28 0.13 1.1% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 6/23 4.13 2.0% CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 0.9 1.7% CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.13 2.3% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 6/25 0.13 1.2% Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/25 0.22 1.5% Flowers Foods (FLO) 6/24 0.21 3.5% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 6/24 0.3 0.8% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 6/25 0.2075 2.6% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 6/25 2.6 2.7% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6/25 0.54 1.2% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 6/24 0.45 2.0% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 6/25 0.61 4.1% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/22 0.24 2.1% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 6/24 0.68 2.0% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/22 0.37 1.2% Steris plc (STE) 6/25 0.4 0.8% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 6/22 0.7 1.4% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 6/25 0.7 2.2% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/24 0.28 1.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.