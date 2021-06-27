Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.
Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.
The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.
Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.
|iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
|Action
|Shares
|Ticker
|Name
|BUY
|44
|INCY
|Incyte Corp
|SELL
|359
|CHTR
|Charter Communications Inc
|iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
|No trade signals for 6/21/2021
The models trade on first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor's acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 6/27/2021.
|Current Portfolio
|Cash Flow
|Ticker
|Number ofShares
|Weight
|Value now
|OpenDate
|OpenCosts
|RebalCosts | Return
|DividendsReceived
|Gain to date
|(AAPL)
|241
|9.77%
|$31,441
|02/01/21
|($28,869)
|($3,306)
|$91
|($642)
|(AMAT)
|238
|9.70%
|$31,233
|06/14/21
|($32,957)
|-
|-
|($1,725)
|(CHTR)
|44
|9.37%
|$30,166
|05/24/21
|($30,895)
|-
|-
|($728)
|(DHR)
|133
|10.62%
|$34,177
|02/01/21
|($28,797)
|($3,038)
|$28
|$2,370
|(FB)
|95
|9.73%
|$31,318
|05/24/21
|($30,744)
|-
|-
|$573
|(MA)
|86
|9.82%
|$31,598
|02/16/21
|($29,373)
|-
|$38
|$2,263
|(MCO)
|105
|11.38%
|$36,620
|07/01/19
|($18,860)
|($3,193)
|$419
|$14,985
|(QSR)
|443
|9.11%
|$29,322
|05/24/21
|($30,284)
|-
|-
|($962)
|(SGEN)
|208
|10.10%
|$32,512
|06/14/21
|($32,601)
|-
|-
|($89)
|(V)
|145
|10.38%
|$33,409
|12/07/20
|($30,865)
|-
|$93
|$2,637
|Current Portfolio
|Cash Flow
|Ticker
|Number ofShares
|Weight
|Value now
|OpenDate
|OpenCosts
|RebalCosts | Return
|DividendsReceived
|Gain to date
|(AAPL)
|40
|1.79%
|$5,218
|01/04/16
|($2,109)
|$2,067
|$236
|$5,413
|(ADBE)
|10
|1.94%
|$5,656
|01/04/16
|($2,118)
|$2,765
|-
|$6,304
|(AMAT)
|43
|1.93%
|$5,643
|05/24/21
|($5,751)
|-
|$10
|($97)
|(AMT)
|22
|2.00%
|$5,851
|01/04/16
|($2,033)
|($305)
|$371
|$3,884
|(AMZN)
|2
|2.39%
|$6,974
|01/04/16
|($1,913)
|$2,037
|-
|$7,098
|(BBIO)
|104
|2.18%
|$6,378
|08/19/19
|($3,516)
|$3,762
|-
|$6,624
|(BSX)
|138
|2.03%
|$5,937
|02/24/20
|($3,949)
|($1,550)
|-
|$438
|(CHTR)
|8
|1.91%
|$5,579
|01/04/16
|($2,133)
|$869
|-
|$4,316
|(COUP)
|20
|1.68%
|$4,916
|08/19/19
|($3,549)
|$1,305
|-
|$2,673
|(CP)
|70
|1.82%
|$5,315
|11/19/18
|($2,928)
|-
|$88
|$2,475
|(CRM)
|21
|1.74%
|$5,098
|05/22/17
|($2,315)
|$806
|-
|$3,589
|(CRWD)
|34
|2.85%
|$8,327
|05/26/20
|($4,210)
|$2,732
|-
|$6,849
|(DASH)
|40
|2.29%
|$6,693
|05/24/21
|($5,623)
|-
|-
|$1,070
|(DHR)
|25
|2.20%
|$6,424
|08/19/19
|($3,547)
|-
|$32
|$2,909
|(DIS)
|32
|1.89%
|$5,517
|08/24/20
|($5,102)
|$1,412
|-
|$1,827
|(DOCU)
|25
|2.35%
|$6,861
|08/24/20
|($5,118)
|-
|-
|$1,743
|(FATE)
|64
|1.76%
|$5,135
|02/16/21
|($6,499)
|-
|-
|($1,365)
|(FB)
|20
|2.26%
|$6,593
|01/04/16
|($2,047)
|($191)
|-
|$4,356
|(FIS)
|36
|1.77%
|$5,178
|08/19/19
|($3,476)
|($1,535)
|$84
|$251
|(FISV)
|56
|2.06%
|$6,023
|11/18/19
|($3,209)
|($2,989)
|-
|($175)
|(GOOGL)
|3
|2.47%
|$7,207
|01/04/16
|($2,281)
|-
|-
|$4,926
|(GPN)
|25
|1.63%
|$4,771
|11/18/19
|($3,237)
|($1,242)
|$30
|$322
|(INCY)
|67
|1.93%
|$5,625
|05/24/21
|($5,577)
|-
|-
|$48
|(INTU)
|15
|2.43%
|$7,101
|02/19/19
|($3,523)
|-
|$72
|$3,650
|(IR)
|113
|1.76%
|$5,142
|05/24/21
|($5,595)
|-
|-
|($454)
|(JPM)
|45
|2.28%
|$6,656
|02/21/17
|($2,187)
|($2,110)
|$420
|$2,780
|(KMX)
|47
|1.82%
|$5,319
|05/24/21
|($5,377)
|-
|-
|($58)
|(MA)
|16
|2.01%
|$5,879
|01/04/16
|($2,088)
|$1,075
|$110
|$4,975
|(MCO)
|22
|2.63%
|$7,673
|01/04/16
|($2,044)
|($531)
|$203
|$5,301
|(MELI)
|3
|1.51%
|$4,404
|02/16/21
|($5,825)
|-
|-
|($1,421)
|(MSFT)
|25
|2.22%
|$6,486
|01/04/16
|($2,085)
|$1,044
|$305
|$5,749
|(NFLX)
|11
|1.89%
|$5,508
|01/04/16
|($2,092)
|$1,762
|-
|$5,179
|(NOW)
|12
|2.19%
|$6,405
|11/19/18
|($2,825)
|$781
|-
|$4,360
|(NVDA)
|11
|2.81%
|$8,201
|02/24/20
|($3,830)
|$1,142
|$12
|$5,525
|(PYPL)
|24
|2.33%
|$6,801
|02/21/17
|($2,209)
|$4,037
|-
|$8,629
|(QCOM)
|44
|2.00%
|$5,852
|08/24/20
|($5,106)
|-
|$117
|$863
|(QSR)
|81
|1.83%
|$5,361
|05/24/21
|($5,538)
|-
|-
|($177)
|(SGEN)
|41
|2.19%
|$6,409
|01/04/16
|($2,099)
|$496
|-
|$4,806
|(SHOP)
|6
|3.01%
|$8,801
|11/18/19
|($3,233)
|$2,330
|-
|$7,898
|(SNOW)
|22
|1.88%
|$5,487
|02/16/21
|($6,487)
|-
|-
|($1,000)
|(SQ)
|26
|2.11%
|$6,163
|11/23/20
|($5,408)
|-
|-
|$755
|(TDG)
|10
|2.24%
|$6,549
|01/04/16
|($2,071)
|$206
|$912
|$5,596
|(TSLA)
|8
|1.71%
|$4,986
|05/26/20
|($4,098)
|$8,659
|-
|$9,547
|(UBER)
|111
|1.89%
|$5,517
|08/19/19
|($3,500)
|$387
|-
|$2,403
|(UNH)
|16
|2.13%
|$6,230
|05/22/17
|($2,274)
|($590)
|$239
|$3,605
|(V)
|26
|2.05%
|$5,991
|01/04/16
|($2,046)
|$25
|$128
|$4,098
|(W)
|21
|2.18%
|$6,367
|11/23/20
|($5,390)
|-
|-
|$977
|(WDAY)
|25
|2.02%
|$5,912
|05/26/20
|($4,213)
|-
|-
|$1,699
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (34)