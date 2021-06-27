Outperforming The S&P 500 By Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 6/20/2021

Summary

  • Using the quarterly 13F filings, we extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds, each fund with more than $3.5 billion in assets under management.
  • After the Q1-2021 13F filings, the consensus holdings are updated, 5 stocks were removed and 6 added from the universe now holding 48 stocks.
  • From 1/2/2016 to date, investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 192.2%, an active return of 66.6% when compared to SPY’s 125.6%.
  • A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 221.9%, an active return of 96.2% when compared to SPY.
  • Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 6/21/2021.

Hedge Funds Stock Market Money Investment Strategy 3d Illustration
iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.

Trade Signals for 6/21/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
Action Shares Ticker Name
BUY 44 INCY Incyte Corp
SELL 359 CHTR Charter Communications Inc
iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
No trade signals for 6/21/2021

The models trade on first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor's acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 6/27/2021.

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow
Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date
(AAPL) 241 9.77% $31,441 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $91 ($642)
(AMAT) 238 9.70% $31,233 06/14/21 ($32,957) - - ($1,725)
(CHTR) 44 9.37% $30,166 05/24/21 ($30,895) - - ($728)
(DHR) 133 10.62% $34,177 02/01/21 ($28,797) ($3,038) $28 $2,370
(FB) 95 9.73% $31,318 05/24/21 ($30,744) - - $573
(MA) 86 9.82% $31,598 02/16/21 ($29,373) - $38 $2,263
(MCO) 105 11.38% $36,620 07/01/19 ($18,860) ($3,193) $419 $14,985
(QSR) 443 9.11% $29,322 05/24/21 ($30,284) - - ($962)
(SGEN) 208 10.10% $32,512 06/14/21 ($32,601) - - ($89)
(V) 145 10.38% $33,409 12/07/20 ($30,865) - $93 $2,637

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow
Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date
(AAPL) 40 1.79% $5,218 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $236 $5,413
(ADBE) 10 1.94% $5,656 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 - $6,304
(AMAT) 43 1.93% $5,643 05/24/21 ($5,751) - $10 ($97)
(AMT) 22 2.00% $5,851 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $371 $3,884
(AMZN) 2 2.39% $6,974 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 - $7,098
(BBIO) 104 2.18% $6,378 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 - $6,624
(BSX) 138 2.03% $5,937 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) - $438
(CHTR) 8 1.91% $5,579 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 - $4,316
(COUP) 20 1.68% $4,916 08/19/19 ($3,549) $1,305 - $2,673
(CP) 70 1.82% $5,315 11/19/18 ($2,928) - $88 $2,475
(CRM) 21 1.74% $5,098 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 - $3,589
(CRWD) 34 2.85% $8,327 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 - $6,849
(DASH) 40 2.29% $6,693 05/24/21 ($5,623) - - $1,070
(DHR) 25 2.20% $6,424 08/19/19 ($3,547) - $32 $2,909
(DIS) 32 1.89% $5,517 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 - $1,827
(DOCU) 25 2.35% $6,861 08/24/20 ($5,118) - - $1,743
(FATE) 64 1.76% $5,135 02/16/21 ($6,499) - - ($1,365)
(FB) 20 2.26% $6,593 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) - $4,356
(FIS) 36 1.77% $5,178 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $84 $251
(FISV) 56 2.06% $6,023 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) - ($175)
(GOOGL) 3 2.47% $7,207 01/04/16 ($2,281) - - $4,926
(GPN) 25 1.63% $4,771 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $30 $322
(INCY) 67 1.93% $5,625 05/24/21 ($5,577) - - $48
(INTU) 15 2.43% $7,101 02/19/19 ($3,523) - $72 $3,650
(IR) 113 1.76% $5,142 05/24/21 ($5,595) - - ($454)
(JPM) 45 2.28% $6,656 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $420 $2,780
(KMX) 47 1.82% $5,319 05/24/21 ($5,377) - - ($58)
(MA) 16 2.01% $5,879 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $110 $4,975
(MCO) 22 2.63% $7,673 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $203 $5,301
(MELI) 3 1.51% $4,404 02/16/21 ($5,825) - - ($1,421)
(MSFT) 25 2.22% $6,486 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $305 $5,749
(NFLX) 11 1.89% $5,508 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 - $5,179
(NOW) 12 2.19% $6,405 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 - $4,360
(NVDA) 11 2.81% $8,201 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $12 $5,525
(PYPL) 24 2.33% $6,801 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 - $8,629
(QCOM) 44 2.00% $5,852 08/24/20 ($5,106) - $117 $863
(QSR) 81 1.83% $5,361 05/24/21 ($5,538) - - ($177)
(SGEN) 41 2.19% $6,409 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 - $4,806
(SHOP) 6 3.01% $8,801 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,330 - $7,898
(SNOW) 22 1.88% $5,487 02/16/21 ($6,487) - - ($1,000)
(SQ) 26 2.11% $6,163 11/23/20 ($5,408) - - $755
(TDG) 10 2.24% $6,549 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,596
(TSLA) 8 1.71% $4,986 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 - $9,547
(UBER) 111 1.89% $5,517 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 - $2,403
(UNH) 16 2.13% $6,230 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $239 $3,605
(V) 26 2.05% $5,991 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $128 $4,098
(W) 21 2.18% $6,367 11/23/20 ($5,390) - - $977
(WDAY) 25 2.02% $5,912 05/26/20 ($4,213) - - $1,699

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers:

  1. Akre Capital Management LLC
  2. Alkeon Capital Management LLC
  3. Altimeter Capital Management, LP
  4. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  5. Baker Bros. Advisors LP
  6. Barings LLC
  7. Calamos Advisors LLC
  8. Capital International Ltd
  9. Citadel Advisors LLC
  10. Coatue Management LLC
  11. D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc.
  12. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
  13. DSM Capital Partners LLC
  14. Echo Street Capital Management LLC
  15. FMR LLC
  16. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
  17. GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  18. Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  19. Jennison Associates LLC
  20. King Luther Capital Management Corp
  21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
  22. Lone Pine Capital LLC
  23. Loomis Sayles & Company LP
  24. Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
  25. Meritage Group LP
  26. PanAgora Asset Management Inc
  27. Perceptive Advisors LLC
  28. PineBridge Investments, LP
  29. Redmile Group, LLC
  30. Renaissance Technologies LLC
  31. Riverbridge Partners LLC
  32. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
  33. Steadfast Capital Management LP
  34. TCI Fund Management Ltd
  35. Tiger Global Management LLC
  36. Verition Fund Management LLC
  37. Viking Global Investors LP
  38. Westfield Capital Management Company LP
  39. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  40. Winslow Capital Management, LLC

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

