Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance

Model Performance

Trade Signals for 6/21/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Shares Ticker Name BUY 44 INCY Incyte Corp SELL 359 CHTR Charter Communications Inc

iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds No trade signals for 6/21/2021

The models trade on first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor's acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 6/27/2021.

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date (AAPL) 241 9.77% $31,441 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $91 ($642) (AMAT) 238 9.70% $31,233 06/14/21 ($32,957) - - ($1,725) (CHTR) 44 9.37% $30,166 05/24/21 ($30,895) - - ($728) (DHR) 133 10.62% $34,177 02/01/21 ($28,797) ($3,038) $28 $2,370 (FB) 95 9.73% $31,318 05/24/21 ($30,744) - - $573 (MA) 86 9.82% $31,598 02/16/21 ($29,373) - $38 $2,263 (MCO) 105 11.38% $36,620 07/01/19 ($18,860) ($3,193) $419 $14,985 (QSR) 443 9.11% $29,322 05/24/21 ($30,284) - - ($962) (SGEN) 208 10.10% $32,512 06/14/21 ($32,601) - - ($89) (V) 145 10.38% $33,409 12/07/20 ($30,865) - $93 $2,637

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date (AAPL) 40 1.79% $5,218 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $236 $5,413 (ADBE) 10 1.94% $5,656 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 - $6,304 (AMAT) 43 1.93% $5,643 05/24/21 ($5,751) - $10 ($97) (AMT) 22 2.00% $5,851 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $371 $3,884 (AMZN) 2 2.39% $6,974 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 - $7,098 (BBIO) 104 2.18% $6,378 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 - $6,624 (BSX) 138 2.03% $5,937 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) - $438 (CHTR) 8 1.91% $5,579 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 - $4,316 (COUP) 20 1.68% $4,916 08/19/19 ($3,549) $1,305 - $2,673 (CP) 70 1.82% $5,315 11/19/18 ($2,928) - $88 $2,475 (CRM) 21 1.74% $5,098 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 - $3,589 (CRWD) 34 2.85% $8,327 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 - $6,849 (DASH) 40 2.29% $6,693 05/24/21 ($5,623) - - $1,070 (DHR) 25 2.20% $6,424 08/19/19 ($3,547) - $32 $2,909 (DIS) 32 1.89% $5,517 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 - $1,827 (DOCU) 25 2.35% $6,861 08/24/20 ($5,118) - - $1,743 (FATE) 64 1.76% $5,135 02/16/21 ($6,499) - - ($1,365) (FB) 20 2.26% $6,593 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) - $4,356 (FIS) 36 1.77% $5,178 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $84 $251 (FISV) 56 2.06% $6,023 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) - ($175) (GOOGL) 3 2.47% $7,207 01/04/16 ($2,281) - - $4,926 (GPN) 25 1.63% $4,771 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $30 $322 (INCY) 67 1.93% $5,625 05/24/21 ($5,577) - - $48 (INTU) 15 2.43% $7,101 02/19/19 ($3,523) - $72 $3,650 (IR) 113 1.76% $5,142 05/24/21 ($5,595) - - ($454) (JPM) 45 2.28% $6,656 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $420 $2,780 (KMX) 47 1.82% $5,319 05/24/21 ($5,377) - - ($58) (MA) 16 2.01% $5,879 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $110 $4,975 (MCO) 22 2.63% $7,673 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $203 $5,301 (MELI) 3 1.51% $4,404 02/16/21 ($5,825) - - ($1,421) (MSFT) 25 2.22% $6,486 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $305 $5,749 (NFLX) 11 1.89% $5,508 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 - $5,179 (NOW) 12 2.19% $6,405 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 - $4,360 (NVDA) 11 2.81% $8,201 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $12 $5,525 (PYPL) 24 2.33% $6,801 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 - $8,629 (QCOM) 44 2.00% $5,852 08/24/20 ($5,106) - $117 $863 (QSR) 81 1.83% $5,361 05/24/21 ($5,538) - - ($177) (SGEN) 41 2.19% $6,409 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 - $4,806 (SHOP) 6 3.01% $8,801 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,330 - $7,898 (SNOW) 22 1.88% $5,487 02/16/21 ($6,487) - - ($1,000) (SQ) 26 2.11% $6,163 11/23/20 ($5,408) - - $755 (TDG) 10 2.24% $6,549 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,596 (TSLA) 8 1.71% $4,986 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 - $9,547 (UBER) 111 1.89% $5,517 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 - $2,403 (UNH) 16 2.13% $6,230 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $239 $3,605 (V) 26 2.05% $5,991 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $128 $4,098 (W) 21 2.18% $6,367 11/23/20 ($5,390) - - $977 (WDAY) 25 2.02% $5,912 05/26/20 ($4,213) - - $1,699

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: