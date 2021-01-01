Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

Savvy investors know that one of the great secrets to investment success is to buy reliable dividend growers whenever they become cheap. Such may be the case with Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:NYSE:KMB), which has a storied dividend history and is now trading in value range. At the current price of $128, KMB is now trading well below its 52-week high of $155. In this article, I examine what makes KMB a worthy Buy for long-term income and gains, so let's get started.

Why Kimberly-Clark Is A Buy

Kimberly-Clark may not be a household name, but many of its brands are household staples that are used every day. It's been around for 150 years, and its family of brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, and Pull-ups, to name a few, with the first 5 brands generating over $1B in annual sales each.

In fact, its Kleenex brand is so iconic that the brand itself has become a noun that people use to describe the product, in the same manner that companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have become a verb. Kimberly-Clark's brands generally enjoy either then Number 1 or 2 market position in 80 countries around the world. In the trailing 12 months, KMB generated $18.9 billion in total revenue.

Starting off with the technical indicators, KMB has seen material weakness in its share price since the end of April, with the share price dipping from $142 to $128 at present, representing a 10% drop. The stock has seen solid support at the current level since the start of the year, with substantial upward revisions in the days after testing this level. Plus, the RSI score is now at 41, indicating that the stock is close to oversold territory. As such, it appears that KMB may be able to hold this level unless if there is a material company event or a general market meltdown.

Long-time investors know that KMB's stock price performance has disappointed over the trailing 5-year, posting a -2.8% return (excluding dividends) based on share price action alone. This is due to revenue stagnation, as sales have only grown by 3% over this time frame. In addition, operating margins have taken a hit, due to higher input prices, before rebounding to 2018 levels in the last trailing 12 months.

This has pushed up the forward dividend yield to 3.5%, which is one of the highest levels in the past 5 years except for the 2018-2019 period. I find this to be an attractive yield, considering that it sits 1.6x above the 1.3% yield of the S&P 500 (SPY). The yield is protected by a reasonably low payout ratio for a consumer staples company of 62%, and comes with a 5-year CAGR of 4%. It's also worth noting that KMB is a dividend aristocrat, and is well on its way to becoming a dividend king, with 48 years of consecutive annual raises under its belt.

Looking at recent Q1'21 results, there doesn't appear to be too much to be excited about, considering that revenues declined by 5%. However, I believe the company deserves a pass, considering the difficult YoY comparable due to the "pantry loading" that took place last year, with revenues increasing by 8% YoY back in Q1'20. For the full year 2021, management is targeting 0-1% revenue growth and 1-2% EPS growth.

Meanwhile, KMB remains a solidly profitable enterprise, with sector leading margins. As seen below, this includes superior EBIT and Net Income Margins of 18% and 12%, respectively, earning A- grades relative to the sector median. This speaks to KMB's operating cost efficiencies that management has built up over time.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic around KMB's business, as management has laid out its strategy of accelerating its growth in developing and emerging markets, with a focus on personal care products. This is supported by market share growth over the past 12 months in the low to mid-single digits in the South Korea, Russia, India, and Peru, on top of market share growth in the U.S. as well. In addition, management sees raw material price inflation abating beyond 2021 as additional capacity comes online, as noted during the June industry conference:

When I look past 2021, while we're not talking about a forecast, there is some good news in that we are expecting to have additional capacity coming on line in the fiber market beginning at the end of this year with some further capacity expansion that's already been announced through 2024. And then, we're also expecting to see additional capacity on the resin side in 2022 and 2023. So, we should be getting more help from the supply chain or from the supply side of the house on commodities the end of this year and moving forward. And that should help stabilize the commodity markets, which right now just have demand for exceeding the supply.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

Kimberly-Clark maintains a strong balance sheet, with an A credit rating from S&P, and $320M of cash on hand. It has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x, which is in line with that of recent years, and this sits well below the 3.0x level that I prefer to see.

I see value in KMB at the current price of $128, with a blended PE of 16.97, which sits below the 18.5 normal PE over the past decade. Analysts have an average price target of $140, which implies a potential 1-year total return of 12% including dividends.

Lastly, KMB appears cheap from a peer comparison. Using an apples-to-apples EV/EBITDA comparison (since enterprise value includes debt and equity), KMB's EV/EBITDA of 12.8x is well below that of its peer Procter & Gamble's (PG) 16.5x. While some of this valuation gap may be deserved, due to the perceived strength of P&G's brands, the current gap is rather wide compared to the historical norm, as seen below.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Weather conditions and supply imbalances could exacerbate margin pressures and impact KMB's bottom line.

Declining birth rates in certain parts of the world could reduce demand for KMB's infant care products.

Heightened competitive pressures could erode KMB's pricing power.

Investor Takeaway

Kimberly-Clark is a wide moat company with many iconic brands that consumers trust and rely on in both good times and bad. While growth may be challenged this year, KMB remains a solidly profitable enterprise and is well-positioned to grow its market presence in developing and emerging countries.

Meanwhile, KMB maintains a strong, A credit rated balance sheet. It also pays a well-covered 3.5% dividend yield and is well on its way to becoming a dividend king. While KMB is not a deep value play, I see the current valuation as being cheap enough for company of KMB's size and quality. KMB is a Buy.