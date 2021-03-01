kool99/iStock via Getty Images

Graphics Source: Varex Imaging Corporation

Introduction: What is Varex Imaging Corporation?

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:VREX) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of image components, particularly X-ray imaging component solutions including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, linear accelerators, and other software image processing solutions. Varex services various medical imaging-related industrial and security imagers including X-ray, CT, C-arms, angiography, fluoroscopy, and mammography, amongst others. Additionally, Varex supplies components for various security and quality inspection systems and industrial manufacturing analysis and measurement applications.

Founded from origins in the early 1930s and officially as its current state in 2016, Varex operates nearly 2,000 employees across manufacturing and service centers in North America, Europe, and Asia reaching a market cap of $1.08B (June 2021).

Source: Company Presentation

Products/Pipeline

Varex Imaging Corporation supplies primarily the medical industry (77% of 1Q 2021 revenues) with products including Replacement X-ray Tubes, OEM X-ray Tubes, Flat Panel Detectors, Software Solutions, High Voltage Connections, Collimators, X-ray Bucky Systems, AEC Sensors for a total addressable market of $2.5B with strong market penetration.

Source: Company Presentation

The other 23% of revenues are covered by the Security & Industrial segment which has a total addressable market of $1B which has become a recent priority alongside emerging market sales due to its higher growth rate and lower Varex penetration. Varex offers this segment Industrial X-ray Tubes, Industrial Flat Panel Detectors, Software Solutions, High Voltage Connections, Industrial X-Ray Imaging Services, Linear Accelerators, Security Detector Arrays, and X-Ray Tube and Generator Subsystems.

Management

Varex Imaging Corporation is being led by Sunny Sanyal, M.B.A (Harvard) who serves as CEO. Before Varex's separation from Varian Medical Systems (VAR), Sanyal served as Senior VP and President of Varian's Imaging Components business covering X-ray Products and the Security and Inspection Products business lines. Sanyal gained experience as CEO of T-System, a private IT solutions, and services company for hospitals and urgent care facilities, and as President of McKesson Provider Technologies where he led the company through significant market expansion for its clinical software, medical imaging technology, and services solutions evidencing why Varex has been thus far successful. Additionally, Sanyal held various executive positions at GE Healthcare, Accenture (ACN), and IDX Systems. He seems to possess sufficient leadership experience to continue running Varex and expanding its market share into industrial applications.

Financial position

Varex Imaging Corporation is a reasonably stable company with revenues of $780.6M (+1% y/y), EBITDA of $99M (+16% y/y), net income of $16M (-44% y/y), and cash flow from operations of $72M at the fiscal year ended 2020 (October). Analysts expect growth to continue, albeit moderately with +1% expected for 2021 and thereafter a CAGR until 2024 of +3% driven by an expansion into the industrial sale segment and into emerging markets, particularly China.

Source: Company Presentation

Profitability is expected to continue with a peak 2023 EPS target of $1.5/share. As of the last report (Apr 2021), Varex operates with minimal cash of $111M and total liabilities of $664M (total debt: $490M) highlighting some solubility risk.

Risk discussion

With Varex, there appears to be a high level of risk, particularly heightened due to an outstanding high-debt equivalent to 4.95x EBITDA (Debt/EBITDA) at the quarter ended April 2021. The low growth rates remain unable to lower this risk (+2% 4-year CAGR expected). Additionally, Varex has a sufficient level of technology to remain competitive now, but it doesn't guarantee future contracts or sales given the low growth rates and an expected penetration by other competitors in the near term, particularly expected to heighten following 2023.

Tentative price target

Wall Street analysts have set an average "bullish rating" and a short-term price target of $32.80/share (+24% upside), which seems quite high for the relative growth rates and competitiveness of Varex, but it does offer investors a competitive hedge to more risky medical-related investments.

Graphic Source: Seeking Alpha, Inc: Wall St. Analysts Rating

Conclusion/Investment thesis

In summary, Varex Imaging Corporation is a stable investment that adequately services a place on the medical investments front with their low-growth, but sufficient financial position and market size to maintain competitiveness in the near term. Management has enough experience to continue leading the company, but it lacks any substantial upside that offsets higher than average post-covid inflation rates. It is a buy as a hedge of sorts but isn't the most impressive company which should be followed as new products are launched and new segments are penetrated with confirmatory results expected at FYE 2021.

Data by YCharts

In summary, the author projects Varex Imaging Corporation as a "hold" or stable "buy".