da-kuk/iStock via Getty Images

E-commerce is a massive secular growth trend that investors have been increasingly interested in since the pandemic. While developed countries such as the US have had long-established e-commerce players, opportunity remains in emerging markets. Africa is perhaps the least modernized region on earth, and internet consumer company Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is trying to establish a leadership position.

However, Jumia's growth trajectory has been rocky. The company has struggled to balance the investments into growing revenue versus operating at a profit. For now, Jumia remains the leading e-commerce play for a massive African market. But Jumia's struggle to grow while maintaining solid financials could open the door for competition down the road. Jumia remains a risky investment, though the stock has significantly pulled back from highs.

Author's Note: My overview of Jumia Technologies was published in a previous article found here.

Shifting From First-Party To Third-Party Retail

Over the past couple of years, Jumia has experienced fluctuations in its revenue growth. There have been quarters of 40% growth and quarters of contraction.

Source: YCharts

It's important to note that Africa is a very tough market. It is among the least economically developed regions on earth, so to lay the infrastructure for e-commerce and other digital services is very challenging. However, it's also fair to question the inconsistency that management has shown.

After generating approximately £ 139.6 million in revenue in 2020, Jumia focused on profitability in 2021 Q1's earnings release. Two mechanisms are impacting Jumia's bottom line. First, the company is transitioning from first-party sales (Jumia owns the inventory) to third-party sales (Jumia enables other sellers on its platform). This is a more profitable model and has driven gross margins higher over time.

Source: YCharts

Secondly, Jumia has reined in sales and marketing to drive the business closer to profitability.

Striving For Profitability

We can see how much EBITDA losses improved after management aggressively curtailed its sales and marketing spend. Sales and marketing were $64 million in January of 2020 and have fallen almost in half. Of course, this has unmistakenly helped contribute to Jumia shaving $100 million off of its EBITDA losses.

Source: YCharts

Profitability is obviously a good feature of a company, but the efforts to focus on the bottom line early in Jumia's growth are puzzling. Building the presence and infrastructure in new markets requires investments.

This can create a push/pull struggle between managing expenses and driving the expansion of the business. The company has launched in new markets such as Cameroon, Tanzania, and Rwanda, only to abandon those efforts shortly after launch.

source: Jumia Technologies AG

In 2021 Q1, Jumia's order count grew just 3% year over year. If Jumia mismanages its strategy on investing in the business, growth could stall out despite the opportunity in the Africa market. Larger competitors such as Sea Limited (SE) have already proven an ability to launch in new markets (Shopee in Brazil).

The Risk/Reward Has Improved

Earlier in the year, Jumia's stock had run rampant and breached $60 per share. Since then, the stock has cooled immensely and pulled back all the way to under $30 per share.

Source: YCharts

With this pullback, Jumia's market cap has dropped to just $2.9 billion. The stock trades at a forward EV to sales of 12X, on par with a larger and proven competitor in MercadoLibre (MELI). MercadoLibre is far safer and growing faster, though Jumia's small size gives it a lot of room to run.

source: Seeking Alpha

If investors are willing to accept the enormous execution risk in Jumia, shares are at least reasonably priced for a long-term bet on management to be successful. However, Jumia is not likely to be profitable anytime soon, and a competitor could potentially jump into the market and expand if Jumia fails to maintain momentum in Africa.

Wrapping Up

This handful of "what if" scenarios are currently keeping me away from the stock. Jumia has a lot to prove, and it will take time to prove it. If Jumia is successful, there will still be enough upside for a long-term investor to enter the stock after it's on solid footing.