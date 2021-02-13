Lastovetskiy/iStock via Getty Images

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2021 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2021, is by Dan Burrows a contributing editor.

While more than half this collection of now 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, 3 of the top ten by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices.

In the current market adjustment, it is now possible for these three, AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Exxon People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT), Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR), to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices at this time. PBCT will merge with M&T Bank toward the end of 2021 and will leave the Aristocrat ranks and its generous dividend will be negated.

As we have passed the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up tow those three top yield Aristocrat dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of the two you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 11.16% To 17.86% Top Ten Aristocrat Net Gains To June, 2022

Three of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based April forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 30% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the 2021-22 data points for the projections below. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 17, 2022 were:

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) was projected to net $178.59, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% greater than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was projected to net $167.40, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% greater-than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE:LEG) was projected to net $160.13, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% greater than the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was projected to net $157.52, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% greater than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was projected to net $127.55, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was projected to net $122.80 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was projected to net $115.14, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Amcor plc was projected to net $113.89, based on a median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for AMCR.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was projected to net $113.24, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 8% greater than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) netted $111.57 based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 13.68% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 6% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The June Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 6/17/20 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was AT&T, Inc. [1], the lone communication services representative listed.

Two energy representatives placed second, and third, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) [2], and, Chevron [3]. Two healthcare representatives in the top ten placed fourth, and tenth, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) [4], and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) [10].

Following in fifth place was the technology sector Aristocrat, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) [5].

One financial services firm placed sixth, People's United Financial Inc [6]. Then, one real estate firm placed seventh, Realty Income Corp [7].

This was followed in eighth place by a consumer cyclical representative, Amcor plc [8]. Finally, placing ninth, was the lone utilities representative, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) [9], to complete these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top ten, by yield, for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 8.32% To 16.43% Upsides To June, 2022; (31) On The Downside Were Six -0.47%-4.38% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 4.66% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To June, 2022

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 6/17/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 9.21% Vs. (33) 8.80% Net Gains by All Ten by June 17, 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.66% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Chevron Corp, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.74%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for June 17 were: Amcor plc; People's United Financial Inc; AT&T, Inc; Walgreens Boots Alliance; Exxon Mobil Corp, with prices ranging from $11.54 to $61.99

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for June 17 were: Realty Income Corp; Consolidated Edison, Inc.; Chevron Corp; AbbVie Inc; International Business Machines Corp, whose prices ranged from $68.23 to $145.60.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the three stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 3 (as of 6/17/21) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: AT&T Inc, People's United Financial, & Amcor plc.

Since three of the top ten Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those three plus seven at current prices. Notice the three ideal dividend Aristocrats still are ideal even if their dividend payouts are halved as shown in the top chart. Fair pricing when all ten top dogs conform to the ideal is displayed in the middle chart. Finally, the dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

