The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) reflects the price of platinum after 0.60% expenses and is intended for investors who are interested to invest in the precious metal. As of June 18, 2021, the ETF had $1.39 billion worth of assets under management [AUM] and is quoted at $99.65, which, going by historical data, would be at a premium of 2.6% to its NAV.

PPLT has been a huge underperformer since its launch in 2010 until 2020, and it has been moving up since because platinum is now considered a green metal with immense possibilities.

I am bullish on PPLT’s long-term prospects and here are my reasons.

Platinum’s Prospects

Though platinum is known for its use in jewelry, it is mainly used in the manufacture of automotive catalytic converters because it converts toxic emissions and pollutants from the exhaust of an internal combustion engine into relatively harmless materials. Platinum is a versatile and high-density precious metal that possesses unique properties. It is ultra-stable, non-corrosive, has a high melting point, and an excellent catalyst – and that is why it is used extensively in industry.

Its demand is increasing as new application areas are emerging. The metal is used by chemical and battery companies as a catalyst, and directly by electronic, healthcare, and telecommunication equipment manufacturers in thermocouples, optical fibers, LCDs, pacemakers, dental fillings, and hard disks. It is also used in the treatment (platinum therapy) of certain cancers, and currently, it is finding increasing use in the renewable energy sector.

Platinum, like I said in the title, is a green metal full of mettle.

The World Platinum Investment Council estimates that the demand for platinum will increase in 2021 to 8,041 koz (1 koz = 1,000 ounces) and that the supplies will fall short by 158 koz.

Given the year-on-year supply deficits and the expected global rebound by 2022, I am very bullish on platinum’s prospects in the long run and consider it as a commodity to include in one’s portfolio.

Peer Performance

As platinum has started outperforming from 2020 onwards, and because its use is growing, I compared PPLT’s price momentum for 9 months and 1 year with that of its peers, GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) and iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (PGM), and found that all the funds and the ETN performed almost equally.

Still, if I were interested to buy platinum, I would prefer PPLT over PLTM because it is a larger and more liquid fund ($1.39 billion AUM) as compared to PLTM ($38 million AUM). PGM is an Exchange-Traded Note, and I would avoid it as well.

Summing Up

I am bullish about platinum’s long-term growth prospects, considering that it is used in three sectors with massive potential post the COVID-19 disruption – automotive (EVs/batteries), healthcare, and renewable energy. Not just that – the World Platinum Investment Council estimates a continuing supply deficit.

Factors such as increasing usage, newer applications, and supply deficit, are likely to combine and boost platinum’s price in the medium to long run.