Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TWNT) is an under-the-radar SPAC that's been looking for a deal for around 3 months now. The effort is lead by Casper Sleep's (NYSE:CSPR) Philip Krim. The CEO and one of five co-founders who lead the company through tremendous growth (something like 100% per year from 2013 through 2020) to a recent IPO. I kind of like the off-the-cuff informal YouTube interviews and I've included one below that will give you some background on Casper's and Krim. Apparently not having enough on his hands, he's looking for a high-growth technology and direct-to-consumer company to take public through this SPAC. Areas of particular interest are telehealth, eSports and digital gaming/betting, digital health and wellness, agriculture and food technology, education technology, financial and insurance technology, real estate technology, space technology, and enterprise software companies.

Otherwise, the board is loaded with people with extensive investment experience. There isn't a lot of investment banking experience. In that sense, the skillsets seem a bit undiversified. But Tailwind I managed to get a deal done with a fairly tough warrant structure (1/2 warrant per share). It ended up being a $334 million SPAC that brought QOMPLX to market.

QOMPLX is a cybersecurity firm that "helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through its advanced, proprietary risk cloud." They're pitching that company as a peer to C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). If it gets viewed as one of these and executes on projected revenue (this can be a big IF with SPACs) then it's a very attractive opportunity.

Source: QOMPLX investor presentation deck

I have very little doubt Krim is knowledgeable about what the market finds attractive. Can he get the quality companies that would work well in the public markets? That's more of an open question to me, although the venture connections are clearly there.

This is a $345 million SPAC. It is 3 months in and from that point on it isn't surprising if a deal gets done. It is actually quite attractive from a valuation standpoint. The shares are currently $9.73, the units (include 1/3rd warrant) trade at $10. Keep in mind, given the $10 redemption feature, theoretically, buying the units now would get you the warrant thrown in for free. I say theoretically because many brokers charge to split a unit into shares and warrants. It's not always cheap. My broker IBKR (NASDAQ:IBKR) charges $500 for it. I think the fee is usually lower.

To get back on topic - the valuation is quite attractive because the average trading price for a SPAC that's searching for a deal is $9.85. The median valuation is slightly lower at $9.78. This one trades below the median and average. The average for units is $10.15 and the median slightly above $10. In my humble opinion, the most attractive security here is the warrant at $0.84.

On one hand, it is screamingly cheap. The average warrant of a SPAC searching for a deal is around $0.97 and the median is around $0.91. But this is a warrant that can be redeemed by the company (which forces exercise) above $10. That's a relatively common feature but it's bad for warrant value. Warrants are more valuable if they're not throwing it in like confetti. At 1/3rd warrant per unit, the SPAC is about average in that respect. But at the end of the day, this is a SPAC that's being run by savvy entrepreneurs and well-connected in the VC world. The previous one is still trading around $10 but lately, that's what happens with SPACs that haven't despacced yet.

The SPAC trades just above other target searching SPACs with 1/3rd warrant like TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Unit (NYSE:TSPQ), Powered Brands and GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXII). It trades just below peers like Build Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BGSX) and Aequi Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARBG). It is slightly larger than peers on average. The median SPAC in this category raised about $287 million. I'd expect this team to do above average in terms of potential PIPEs.

Finally, I'm inclined to believe the average warrant at $0.91 for this segment of SPACs is a bit underpriced. Taking everything into account, this isn't a must-buy to me but, if I owned it, I wouldn't be selling at this price. And if someone had a convincing argument that puts it further above the fray, it could quickly turn very interesting. As the SPAC market is, there are just enough juicier options so that I, therefore, haven't been buying this one yet.