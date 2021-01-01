primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

The CLO Equity senior security sector (i.e., preferreds and baby bonds issued by funds that allocate to CLO Equity assets) are arguably one of the more esoteric income products out there in the income space. However, the relatively risky underlying assets (CLO Equity securities) and a senior position in the capital structure (via preferreds or baby bonds) make for a tricky combination and puts off many investors, which can create attractive opportunities in what are quite robust securities.

In this article, we take a look at the new Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) 5.5% 2028 baby bond (NASDAQ:OXSQG) relative to its sister bonds and other CLO fund senior securities. Even though OXSQ is a BDC, the portfolio composition of loans and CLO Equity makes the CLO Equity CEFs more relevant peers than other BDCs which tend to hold loans, largely avoiding CLOs. Our main takeaway is that the OXSQ baby bonds look very attractive in comparison to CLO Equity CEF senior securities. This is possibly because OXSQ is an odd fit in the BDC space due to its significant CLO exposure while it's also missed by CEF investors who would be more familiar with its risk profile. For investors willing to take some redemption risk, OXSQL looks attractive at a 6.47% YTM and no call price risk while the newly issued OXSQG also looks attractive with call protection to 2024 though at a lower 5.61% YTW.

A Niche Sector

The CLO equity senior security sub-sector is a niche area of another niche sector - CEF preferreds. The preferreds and baby bonds of the four CLO Equity CEFs are also overshadowed by their common shares which deliver incredible yields at an even more incredible volatility. However, for investors who want to acquire income securities with attractive absolute and risk-adjusted yields, they may be very appealing.

The sub-sector has a number of unusual and attractive features. First, all the securities have mandatory maturities, even the preferreds. This makes them less sensitive to the negative convexity (little upside / a lot of downside) due to potential changes in interest rates. In other words, a spike in interest rates, in the absence of serious credit issues, will not cause large drawdowns in these securities as funds have to redeem them on their respective maturity dates.

Secondly, a number of securities in the sector are monthly payers, which is both attractive for many investors and understates their yield relative to the usual quarterly-paying preferreds due to the additional compounding.

Thirdly, the sector features unusual mandatory redemption features which requires the funds to redeem the preferreds if their asset coverage remains sub-par.

Fourthly, the sector has enjoyed repeated support from fund managers who repurchased shares of the preferreds and baby bonds at the height of the last year's crisis in order to support their asset coverage (which would allow them to continue making distributions on common shares). This not only improved the asset coverage of the senior securities but also supported their prices in the market.

What To Pay Attention To

Despite having exposure to CLO Equity as its main driver of performance and volatility, the securities in the sector are not all created equal. An ability to differentiate among the key risk features will allow investors to tilt to those securities offering attractive risk/reward.

The key risk factors to keep in mind are the following:

Proportion of portfolio allocated to CLO Equity, CLO debt, second-lien and first-lien loans . Securities with portfolio allocations towards the right side of this spectrum are more attractive, all else equal.

. Securities with portfolio allocations towards the right side of this spectrum are more attractive, all else equal. Portfolio leverage - this is fairly self-explanatory that the greater the leverage the worse the risk profile, all else equal.

- this is fairly self-explanatory that the greater the leverage the worse the risk profile, all else equal. Proportion of debt and preferreds in the capital structure - holders of both debt and preferreds want as little as possible debt in the capital structure. For debt holders this is because bondholders get a larger share of the assets (with preferreds holders bearing more of the losses, if any) and for preferreds holders, it is because debt holders soak up less of the asset recovery. The key point here is that the traditional asset coverage metric is not a very useful one for preferreds holders as it does not differentiate between the relative amounts of bonds and preferreds. In other words, you could have two companies with the same asset coverage but very different outcomes for preferreds and bonds even with the same portfolio performance.

Back to OXSQ

A key risk point of OXSQ is the fact that its portfolio is on the lower octane side of the CLO Equity space. In fact, on paper it boasts the highest quality portfolio with 53% of loans and 35% of CLO Equity securities as well as the lowest leverage level of 30% (both figures are prior to the recent baby bond issuance and its potential impact on the portfolio which has not been disclosed).

The OXSQ portfolio is fairly similar to that of XFLT which also holds a roughly equal combination of loan and CLO Equity exposure. The chart below shows the normalized NAV history of both OXSQ and XFLT versus that of the average of the two more pure-play CLO Equity funds. What it shows is that OXSQ and XFLT has smaller drawdowns over Q1 of last year due to the presence of loans in the portfolio whose valuations remained better supported than that of CLO Equity securities.

Source: Systematic Income

The table below summarizes the key risk characteristics of the various sector securities along with their yields. Of particular focus are the Stress Test Recovery column and the yield-to-worst (defined as the minimum of yield-to-maturity and yield-to-first-call) or YTW.

Source: Systematic Income

The Stress Test assumes recoveries of 70% for first-lien loans, 40% for second-lien and high-yield bonds, 20% for CLO debt, and 10% for CLO Equity.

Based on these assumptions as well as the specific leverage of each portfolio, the OXLC 6.75% 2031 Notes (OXLCL), XFLT 6.5% Series 2026 (XFLT.PA), and OXSQ baby bonds look very resilient with the last two in particular having more than enough assets based on this scenario to fully repay the securities.

However, because XFLT.PA are preferreds they can be easily subordinated if the company issues new baby bonds (precisely what OXLC and ECC did recently). If we limit ourselves to these higher-quality securities, then OXSQG looks more attractive than XFLT.PA with a 0.51% yield pickup and stronger resilience (the Stress Test Recovery is capped at 100% but the uncapped number is 24% higher for OXSQ).

For investors happy to take some redemption risk, OXSQL looks even more attractive with essentially no call price risk (the -0.08% loss assumes no redemption notice period which is typically an overly conservative calculation) and a yield-to-maturity of 6.47%. In other words, investors are earning a yield of 6.47% - nearly 1% higher than the YTW of OXSQG and nearly 1.4% higher than the YTW of XFLT.PA at the risk of having the security called away.

Takeaways

Although OXSQ is a BDC, it is real peers are CLO Equity CEFs in our view and the same goes for their senior securities. In fact, because OXSQ looks quite different from other BDCs, it likely lacks sponsorship from core BDC investors who are more confident in analyzing portfolios of straight loans rather than structured products such as CLO Equity securities. This is probably why OXSQ baby bonds look very attractive in comparison to CLO Equity CEF senior securities. For investors willing to take some redemption risk, OXSQL looks attractive at a 6.47% YTM and no call price risk while the newly issued OXSQG also looks attractive with a very strong risk profile though at a lower 5.61% YTW.