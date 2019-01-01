sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has seen a remarkable increase in revenues from its core franchise over the years. Unfortunately, that sales growth has not been rewarded by the market. It is more than frustrating to see that the shares remain range-bound even as sales keep increasing, especially given the massive amount of cash the company has accumulated on its balance sheet.

That said, EXEL has been a remarkably good 'rinse, wash and repeat' covered call play over that time period. It is almost like creating a synthetic dividend stock with double-digit yields. It also makes waiting for the market to wake up to the company's value story less irritating. With the company recently reporting another quarter of solid results, it is time to revisit the investment thesis on this mid-cap oncology concern.

Exelixis is a California-based mid-cap oncology concern that is focused on forms of cancer that are especially challenging to treat. Thus far, the company has brought to market three FDA-approved products. However, the vast bulk of revenues comes from its emerging blockbuster compound CABOMETYX, which will continue to be the core revenue and earnings engine for the company. The stock currently trades right over $22.00 a share and sports just over a $7 billion market capitalization.

Last month, the company posted quarterly results. EPS came in at 9 cents a share, in line with estimates. Revenues beat slightly as they rose 19% from a year ago with a $270 million tally. The company guided its expected total sales in FY2021 to rise to a range of $1.15 billion $1.25 billion (which includes milestone payouts) with net product revenues of $950 million to $1.05 billion.

In late January, the company announced that that the FDA has approved its CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) drug in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) (BMY +1.2%) OPDIVO (nivolumab) for treating patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma [RCC] in the first-line setting. That was followed by the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP recommended approval in late February, with official approval happening for marketing partner Ibsen on the last day of the month. The company noted it has already seen an uplift in sales in the U.S. for this new indication on the conference call following its earnings release.

Sales for CABOMETYX rose some 13% on a year-over-year basis to $223.6 million during the quarter. The company also earned $23.8 million in royalty revenues during the quarter, pursuant to collaboration agreements with their partners, Ipsen and Takeda.

The company plans to continue to expand the potential customer base for its franchise drug in 2021 with three possible sNDAs and two new INDs for CABOMETYX by year-end.

It should be noted that the company recently suffered a setback in one of the myriad trials working to expand the potential patient population for CABOMETYX. On May 24th, the company disclosed data from the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [CRPC] cohort six from its COSMIC-021 study for CABOMETYX and atezolizumab combination in locally advanced/ metastatic solid tumors. These results were disappointing to the market judging from the reaction of the stock, which dropped just under 10% that day.

Exelixis also is advancing XL092 which is a next-generation oral TKI that builds on the company's extensive experience with CABOMETYX. This compound also targets VEGF receptors, MET, TAM kinases, and other kinases implicated in cancer’s growth and spread. XL092 entered phase 1 clinical development in 2019 and could enter pivotal studies later this year.

Analyst firms are largely sanguine on the prospects for the company. Since Mid-February, nine analyst firms, including Oppenheimer and Credit Suisse, have reiterated Buy ratings on EXEL. Price targets proffered have ranged from $30 to $47 a share. Morgan Stanley is one of the pessimists on the stock as it maintained its Hold rating and $26 price target on the shares on April 19th. On February 15th, Piper Sandler reissued its Overweight rating on the stock and lifted its price target three bucks a share to $36. Here is the commentary from their analyst at the time.

The analyst is "even more convinced" that CABOMETYX + OPDIVO will become standard-of-care in frontline renal cell carcinoma. He projects front-line RCC utilization will re-accelerate CABOMETYX sales from $719M last year to $980M in 2021 and $1.35B in 2022. The analyst also expects further CABO label expansion with sNDA filings in differentiated thyroid cancer based on COSMIC-311 and mCRPC based on Cohort 6 of COSMIC-021 this year. Further, the analyst expects data from COSMIC-312 in 1st-line HCC in the first half of 2021, as well as three Phase III CONTACT trials in NSCLC, mCRPC, and RCC."

Stifel Nicolaus is the other bear on the stock and reissued its last Hold rating in late May.

In addition, here is the color from the analyst at Credit Suisse who initiated the shares as a new Buy on March 30th with a $30 price target.

The analyst sees opportunity in the front-line renal cell carcinoma upcoming launch for Cabometyx/Opdivo based on his U.S. physician survey that suggests the regimen will gain one-third of the market. Exelixis management's 2022 U.S. Cabometyx sales guidance will be surpassed and the stock will respond positively to increasing estimates this year."

Exelixis continues to have a pristine balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, the company had accumulated $1.6 billion in cash and marketable securities, up $100 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. This is over 20% of the company's overall market cap at these levels.

Exelixis continues to nicely ramp up revenue growth. The company's huge cash balance and profitability mean there is little to no chance of dilution. Although the company hasn't been active in M&A, it could easily do bolt-on acquisitions if it found the right strategic target. Outside being bought out, I don't see an immediate big pop for the shares, but it is hard to see much downside either given the continued revenue growth on the horizon. That makes Exelixis a rock-solid, if somewhat unexciting (compared to some small high beta names we have recommended covered call ideas around), buy-write opportunity. The January $25 call strikes provide good liquidity and decent option premiums for those that are similarly inclined.

