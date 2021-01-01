Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:JBL) is what some may regard as a boring old electronics manufacturer that specializes in making printed circuit boards ("PCBs"). While JBL certainly does build PCBs, it also has a growing Diversified Manufacturing Services ("DMS") technology business that has diversified into health-care and Eco-packaging. The market is so friendly toward JBL these days that the company recently was able to issue $500 million in five-year senior notes (due 2026) at a very attractive rate of only 1.7%. The company's recent EPS Q3 FY21 EPS report, and the resulting increase in FY21 guidance across the board, was a bullish indicator of continued success for the remainder of this year. But despite the 60%+ increase in the stock price since my Seeking Alpha article last August (see JBL: No Short Circuit Here), the stock currently trades at a forward P/E of only 10.9x. That being the case, JBL is a rare combination of both growth and value. I reiterate my rating on JBL: the stock is a BUY.

Earnings

As mentioned previously, JBL's Q3 FY21 EPS report was another sparkling update on the company's financial and operational performance. Among the highlights were:

Net revenue of $7.1 billion was up 13.9% yoy.

SG&A held relatively flat yoy.

Interest expense was down $16.7 million yoy.

R&D expense was down almost $2 million yoy.

The outstanding fully diluted share-count was up only ~0.8% yoy.

As a result, EPS zoomed to $1.12/share from a loss of $0.34 last year. That was a $0.26/share bottom line beat.

Top-line revenue came in $250 million higher than expectations.

As I have been reporting in my Seeking Alpha articles on Jabil, a primary growth catalyst has been diversifying its DMS Segment business. Indeed, DMS revenue jumped 21% in the quarter as compared to only 8% growth in JBL's more traditional EMS Segment. The result is that JBL is now a much more diversified company with revenue from its two segments split right down the middle:

Source: Jabil Q3 Presentation

That being the case, Jabil not only exited last year's global pandemic as a strong company, the company has supplemented it previous business with additional and diversified EMS operations (particularly Eco-packaging and health-care). That being the case, one could argue JBL is a stronger company now than it was going into the pandemic. I say that because in Q3 all of its DMS businesses demonstrated impressive growth - led by a 29% yoy rise in Automotive & Transportation end-market revenue:

Source: Jabil Q3 Presentation

In my view, this diversification, and the resulting lower dependency on its long-time and #1 customer Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), has led to a much more resilient portfolio.

Better still, note what Jabil refers to as its "core operating margin" (i.e. non-GAAP) in DMS is some 1.1 percentage points higher than its more traditional EMS segment. So, we have growing revenue in the segment that has a more favorable product mix with considerably higher-margins. That is obviously a great combination.

That said, don't count out the EMS segment. Jabil could see volumes begin to rise higher than expected as semiconductor manufacturers ramp-up production in response to the current semiconductor shortage.

Going Forward

As a result of the company's excellent performance in Q3, management has raised FY21 guidance (yet again). As I reported in my last Seeking Alpha article on Jabil, the company raised its guidance last quarter as well (see JBL: Big Companies like Apple, Amazon, and Tesla Will Benefit From Biden's American Jobs Plan). With one quarter remaining in fiscal 2021, the company now expects:

Source: Jabil Q3 Presentation

Note revenue guidance of $29.5 billion is up $1 billion as compared to the company's guidance given just last quarter. The $5.50/share in core-diluted EPS guidance is up 10% from last quarter's guidance and implies ~80% growth yoy, while free-cash-flow expectations of $630 million equates to an estimated $4.14/share based on the 151,976,000 fully diluted shares outstanding at quarter's end. That level of FCF generation is obviously very bullish in consideration of JBL's current $0.32/share annual dividend and its $130 million in share buybacks during the quarter. That said, the share-buybacks are apparently simply keeping pace with share-based compensation as the outstanding share count actually grew (slightly) during the quarter despite the $130 million spent on buybacks.

The tone on the Q3 conference call was oozing in confidence. As Jabil CFO Mike Dastoor put it:

Next, I'd like to take a few moments to highlight our balanced portfolio of businesses by end market. Today, both segments are in incredibly good shape. Last quarter, I highlighted some long-term sustainable secular trends in strategically important end markets such as health care, automotive, connected devices, 5G, cloud, and semi-cap, all of which continue to show strong performance for the balance of FY '21 and beyond.

In addition, CEO Mark Mondello responded to an analysts' question about the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) business by saying:

And in terms of health care, we've been banging on the drum on health care for three or four years. And again, I would just say health care overall, whether it'd be on the pharma side, med device, diagnostics, et cetera, is performing above plan. And we've got a pretty interesting path forward for FY '22, Ruplu.

Reading through the Q3 conference call, it is clear management is bullish on the opportunities surrounding personalized on-body, off-body healthcare and diagnostic devices and how to connect them via 5G wireless to doctors and health-care providers.

It speaks volumes about Jabil's transformation as a company that Apple was not even mentioned on the conference call while a health-care company like JNJ was.

Valuation Potential

Jabil's more diversified portfolio is more resilient today than ever before. That reduces risks going forward and should be rewarded by a higher market multiple in my opinion. However, that does not appear to be the case (at least not yet). So far, JBL's stock has rallied on EPS growth, not by margin expansion. A multiple expansion from the current forward P/E of 10.9x to 12x seems quite rational in my opinion and that alone would add an estimated 10% to the company's current stock price.

Jabil's estimate that it will generate $630 million in FCF in FY21, or an estimated $4.14/share based, means JBL stock (at current pixel time trading at $55.70) is trading at only 13.5x this year's free-cash-flow expectations. That is a remarkably low valuation level given the company's growth potential moving forward. At 15x FCF/share, JBL would be trading north of $62/share.

Risks

That said, the EMS business is notoriously volatile and cyclical and can be significantly impacted by global economic conditions and/or potential pandemic related supply chain issues. Yet even on supply-chain issues, CEO Mondello's commentary was rather bullish on the Q3 conference call:

Our approach to demand planning, and the analytics we use, the fact that our supply chain team is tightly linked to their commercial folks and then the trust and long-term relationships we have with suppliers, and that spans across things, whether it's semis, PCBs, interconnects, passives. And then, we - I think, we've done a very good job in terms of bulk purchases, locking in pricing on raw commodities.

Apple remains a large, important, and profitable customer and Jabil is exposed to any significant changes in Apple's markets. That said, the company's recent moves to diversify into businesses like health-care and Eco-packaging have significantly reduced its overall risk profile.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company is in good-shape despite considerable and recent investments to grow its Eco-packaging and health care businesses: JBL ended Q3 with $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as compared to $2.9 billion in debt. Note $300 million of the recent low-cost $500 million issuance of senior notes was to pay down the company's existing term loan facility.

Summary & Conclusions

Jabil has done a great job of building a much more diversified company as compared to the EMS centric business it was prior to the global pandemic. JBL's move into the health-care and Eco-packaging business has grown that business into the company's second largest behind 5G/Networking/Cloud - plus, it is growing much faster. Unfortunately for shareholders, management continues to over-emphasize share buybacks as compared to dividends directly to ordinary shareholders. In fact, the dividend has not been increased since 2011. That could be one reason for the relative lack of enthusiasm in the company's stock price. I say that somewhat tongue-in-cheek given the significant rise in the stock price since I began covering the company. However, as pointed out in this article, Jabil is getting little respect in terms of the multiple it receives from the market - despite its recent diversification and excellent financial returns. That being the case, I still find Jabil and excellent combination of both growth and value. JBL is a BUY and it would not surprise me if the stock saw $70 by the end of this year. That would be only 12.7x FY21's EPS guidance, and for Jabil, note that FY21 is over next quarter.

I'll end with a three-year stock price chart for JBL: