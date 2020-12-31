Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) is one of the most unique closed-end funds in the space. This is because it does not rely on a single strategy to achieve its returns like most funds do. Rather, the fund operates almost as three funds at once, which will be explained throughout this article. This lack of a single strategy has not impacted its return in a negative way though as the fund’s shares are up a very attractive 42.25% over the past year. This has certainly not suppressed the fund’s yield though, which is the primary reason why investors like closed-end funds. As of the time of writing, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund yields 8.26%, which is certainly one of the highest yields available in the market today. As some long-time readers may recall, I have discussed this fund before but it has been more than two years so obviously a lot has changed. We will naturally discuss those changes in this article as well as take an updated look at the fund’s finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has the stated objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation. There is certainly nothing unique about this as most equity funds seek capital appreciation in one form or another. The thing that does make this fund unique is the strategy that it uses to achieve this objective. As most investors know, most funds focus on a specific sector or equity type. This one operates almost as three funds in one, which are small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap growth. The interesting thing is that each of these different capitalizations has a different manager:

There could be some advantages to this three-manager structure, although it is certainly a bit unusual. Most managers only have expertise in a certain area of the market. Thus, this structure allows the fund to hire specialists for each segment of its portfolio as opposed to one generalist manager that may not know each one particularly well. This should help to improve the fund’s performance over the long term, which is something that any investor can appreciate.

A look at the fund’s portfolio reveals a number of companies from all around the market of many different sizes:

Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are two companies that we tend to see in most equity funds. These are both among the largest companies in the world and both have delivered very solid returns over the past decade. In most funds though, these two companies will often be the most heavily weighted, which is obviously not the case here. We also see a number of companies here that are not typically among the largest holdings in a fund. In fact, the only company on this list that I have ever seen in another closed-end fund is UnitedHealth Group (UNH). This might have to do with the fact that most closed-end funds only invest in large-cap firms while this one has a much broader focus due to its three different management teams.

The fund’s portfolio has changed fairly substantially over the past two years, which is not exactly surprising when we consider the fund’s 55% turnover rate. For example, neither Amazon nor Microsoft were among the fund’s largest positions the last time that we reviewed it. These two companies saw their stock prices perform exceptionally well following the March 2020 market crash as governments around the world imposed lockdowns and employers began to rely on products produced by these companies to enable their employees to work from home. There are still a few companies that have retained their positions among the fund’s largest positions over the two-year period, most notably FirstService Corporation (FSV), Chegg (CHGG), and Paylocity (PCTY). FirstService provides property management and maintenance services to residential property owners. Chegg is a provider of education technology to students. Paylocity is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human resources software. Thus, we can see that the fund’s mainstay positions are in disparate sectors, although two of them are technology companies. We can also see that a few of these companies, especially Chegg, may have benefited from the pandemic. This may show some forward thinking on the part of management, although both companies were in the fund long before the pandemic broke out.

One thing that eagle-eyed readers might note is that a number of the fund’s positions are technology companies. In fact, technology does account for the largest single sector weighting in the fund, as we can see here:

This is not surprising as the technology sector is generally considered to be one of the highest growth areas of the market. We do see that the fund is reasonably well diversified into other areas though so it is certainly not exclusively a technology fund. In particular, we see that healthcare has almost as large of an allocation as technology. While healthcare does not always get the media attention that the high-profile technology companies do, it is still an area of the economy in which many high-growth companies can be found. This is especially true with medical research companies, although with the aging population there is certainly growth to be found at all levels of the industry. As this is a growth fund, it does make sense for it to be most weighted towards high-growth sectors and thus the high allocations to both technology and healthcare do make a certain amount of sense.

As we might expect from its three-pronged strategy, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is incredibly well diversified. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the largest positions in the fund as shown above. As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. That is because this is approximately the level at which the asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not. Thus, such a scenario could result in an overweighted asset dragging down the fund with it in such a scenario. As we can clearly see though, such a scenario is not something that we need to worry about here as there is no single asset that accounts for more than 5% of the portfolio. In fact, there is no single asset that accounts for more than 2%, which is a bit better than what the fund had the last time that we looked at it.

Performance

As stated earlier, one of the advantages of the fund’s strategy of using a specialist manager for each segment of its portfolio is that it could allow the fund to outperform a similar fund run by a single generalist manager. This has indeed proven to be the case. As we can see here, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has outperformed the Lipper Multi-Cap Growth Average over any past period that we care to look at:

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, it should still be encouraging to potential investors. The fund has used the same three management teams for years and it seems rather unlikely that they will change their past winning strategies. The market outperformance has certainly proven to be beneficial for investors that have held the fund for years. This is due to the effect of compounding, which can turn relatively small differences into very large extra amounts of money over time. It is important to note that the above return figures assume that the investor reinvested all the distributions that the fund paid out so someone that simply took the distributions and spent them would see noticeably weaker returns.

One of the nice things about this fund is that it has the potential to significantly outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) over time. This is due to the presence of the small- and mid-cap stocks in the portfolio. According to the IFA, small-cap stocks have risen by an average of 10.9% annually since 1928, which significantly beats the 9.6% average rise of the S&P 500. This historical outperformance is something that has been lost in recent years as the S&P 500 has substantially outperformed the S&P 600 Small-Cap Index (IJR) over the past five years:

This is something that is a historical fluke however and it seems likely that at some point small-caps will once again begin to outperform their larger brethren. After all, these companies are generally able to grow their earnings and cash flows much quicker because it takes much less money to deliver a given level of growth. Thus, the fact that the fund has exposure to these stocks could be beneficial to investors looking to outperform an S&P 500 index fund.

Distribution Analysis

One of the things that sets closed-end funds apart from other types of funds is that they tend to pay out their investment profits to their investors in the form of distributions as opposed to relying on share price appreciation. As a result, these funds tend to boast very high yields relative to most other things in the market. This fund is no exception to this. The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund pays out a quarterly distribution to its investors. The most recent one was $0.17 per share ($0.68 per share annualized), which would give it a 7.80% yield at the current price. This is not a consistent distribution though and tends to vary significantly from quarter to quarter:

This is a direct result of the fund’s distribution policy. Unlike many funds, this one does not pay out a steady distribution. Rather, it pays out 2% of its net asset value every quarter. This is roughly the level that management expects to be able to consistently generate, although, as we have already seen, it has beaten its goal on many occasions. Over the past twelve months, the fund paid out $0.72 in distributions, which gives it an 8.26% yield over the trailing twelve-month period. This is in line with the fund’s stated goal of achieving an 8% yield. Unfortunately, while that yield is certainly attractive, the fluctuating distribution may not appeal to those investors that want a steady source of income to cover their bills. Many investors may be comforted though by the fact that these distributions are entirely composed of capital gains and dividends with no return of the capital component:

The reason why this may be comforting is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them, which is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. The fact that the fund is only distributing its capital gains and dividend income is a much more sustainable situation. However, as I have pointed out in the past, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we still want to investigate exactly how the fund is financing its distributions in order to verify that they are indeed sustainable.

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund runs its fiscal year in conjunction with the calendar year. Thus, the fund’s most recent financial report is for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. As such, this report will give us significant insights into how well the fund weathered the turbulent and unprecedented conditions in the market last year but it will unfortunately not give us any insight into what happened over the past few months. During the full-year 2020, the fund received $1,216,336 in dividends and $128,381 in interest off of the investments in its portfolio. This was not enough to cover the fund’s expenses and it actually had a negative net investment income of $1,853,706. It was fortunately able to make this up with capital gains, netting $108,524,186 through both realized and unrealized capital gains. This was more than enough to cover the $25,798,075 that the fund paid out in 2020. The fund likewise easily covered its distributions in 2019 and it saw its assets increase in both years even after paying out the distributions. Overall, these distributions appear to be easily sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios, including very strong performing funds. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of June 17, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund had a net asset value of $8.45 per share but the fund actually trades for $8.72 per share. That represents a 3.20% premium to net asset value. That is certainly a price that is better than the 6.28% premium that the fund has averaged over the past month but it is still a premium. That price shows that the market has a lot of confidence in the fund’s management and admittedly this confidence is not misplaced. Overall, I do not typically like to purchase any fund at a premium but I will admit that I can justify a relatively small premium given the historical performance of this fund.