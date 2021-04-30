SPmemory/iStock via Getty Images

One of the most popular investments for retirees and other conservative investors has traditionally been utilities. There are a few reasons for this. One of the most significant of these is that they tend to be reasonably recession-resistant and enjoy very stable cash flows. There are a few reasons for this, including the fact that they provide a product that is generally considered to be a necessity for our modern lives so people tend to prioritize paying their utility bills above other things during times when money gets tight. Utilities also tend to be fairly low-growth entities, which causes them to pay out a higher proportion of their cash flows in the form of dividends than other companies. As a result, they typically have higher yields than most other things in the market. Unfortunately though, today’s high market valuations have suppressed their yields and they are no longer as attractive as they once were. Fortunately, there are some ways around this. The most popular of these is the use of closed-end funds, which are able to use a variety of strategies to boost their yields beyond what other funds are able to accomplish. One of the more popular of these funds is the DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP), which yields an impressive 7.50% at the current price. I have discussed this fund before but it has been more than a year so obviously many things have changed. Thus, this article will have a particular focus on how the fund’s portfolio has changed and revisit its financials so that we can see how it weathered through the unprecedented events of 2020.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s webpage, the DNP Select Income Fund has the stated objectives of providing its investors with a high level of current income along with long-term growth of capital. This is a relatively common objective as most closed-end funds have a very similar objective. In order to achieve this, the fund invests in both the equities and fixed-income securities of utility companies. This is admittedly not exactly what we would expect simply by looking at the name of the fund as the name implies that it is somewhat more diversified across sectors. The focus on both equity and fixed-income securities is different from the single-minded focus that some funds have but it is not exactly unusual for an income fund. There are a few advantages to this strategy overall. One of these is that fixed-income securities typically have higher yields than common equities issued by the same company. Thus, by including some of these securities in the fund, it is able to boost its yield beyond what could be accomplished with common equities alone. In addition, fixed-income securities tend to be somewhat safer and less volatile than common equities so the inclusion of these securities should reduce the fund’s volatility compared to if it invested solely in common equities. These are both things that conservative investors should be able to appreciate.

A look at the largest positions in the fund will reveal many companies that are likely to be quite familiar to anyone that follows the utilities sector. Here they are:

Source: Duff & Phelps

As regular readers will undoubtedly recall, I have discussed several of these companies in the past. The majority of these are ordinary utility companies that operate in several different parts of the country. For example, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) primarily serves the state of New Jersey while Dominion Energy (D) serves mostly the southern part of the Atlantic Coast. In addition, we have a few of the electrical utilities - such as Eversource Energy (ES) - that are increasingly interested in the renewables space, although they still continue to operate as traditional utilities. The most unusual position here is Crown Castle International (CCI), which is not a utility at all. Crown Castle International is a real estate investment trust that owns cellular towers throughout the United States and abroad that it leases out to telecommunications firms that are looking to expand their networks. This has proven to be a very popular sector of the economy in recent years as investors increasingly expect that it will deliver strong growth as fifth-generation cellular technologies become increasingly widespread. Although it is not a utility, it does admittedly have a few things in common with utilities as it services the telecommunications industry and many of these companies have almost become utility-like over the years. A few of these companies were among the fund’s largest holdings the last time that we looked at it, although the weightings have changed somewhat. In particular, Eversource, Public Service Enterprise, WEC Energy Group (WEC), and XCEL Energy (XEL) were all in the portfolio the last time that we reviewed the fund. There are also a few positions that have changed. The most notable of these is that the fund sold off its position in NextEra Energy (NEE). NextEra Energy is one of the largest developers of renewable energy in the country and this caused its stock to deliver a phenomenal performance in the market last year. As I pointed out in a previous article though, this may have caused it to become overvalued so it does make a certain amount of sense that the fund’s management would opt to dispose of this position and take the profits.

One of the very nice things about this fund is that it is exceptionally well-diversified. As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s total assets. This is because that is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not. This could result in the asset dragging the whole fund down with it if it is too heavily weighted. Fortunately, we do not have to worry about that here as there is no single asset that accounts for more than 5% of the fund. Thus, we appear to have sufficient diversification here to not have to worry about the performance of any single asset.

When the majority of people think of a utility, they will normally picture an electric, natural gas, or water company that brings its respective product to your home or business. The management of the DNP Select Income Fund appears to have a somewhat more expansive definition, which we may have guessed from the presence of Crown Castle International in the portfolio. In fact, about 15% of the fund’s assets are invested in midstream energy companies and another 15% is invested in telecommunications firms:

Source: Duff & Phelps

As I mentioned earlier, one of the reasons why conservative investors tend to have a fondness for utilities is that these companies tend to enjoy remarkably stable cash flows. For the most part, this is also true of both midstream and telecommunications firms. With that said, some of the larger firms like Comcast (CMCSA) have begun to enter into the media production space, which has much less stable revenues. The primary source of cash flow for these businesses is still their cellular and wireline businesses though and these are certainly a source of relative stability. Overall then, all of the companies that the fund is invested in have utility characteristics even if they are not exactly what we picture when we think of a utility.

Fundamentals Of Electricity

While the utility sector is not generally considered a high-growth industry, the electricity sector has attracted the interest of some investors in the past few years. This is because various government officials, futurists, and those in the media have been talking a great deal about electrification recently. In short, this refers to the conversion of things that traditionally use fossil fuels to utilize electricity instead. The two primary areas in which attention is focused are electric cars and space heating but there are certainly other potential avenues for conversion. As this trend plays out, the narrative goes, the demand for electricity will grow and this will naturally be beneficial for electrical utilities. Unfortunately, the Energy Information Administration throws a bit of cold water on this narrative. According to the government agency, the consumption of electricity in the nation will grow at less than a 2% rate over the next 30 years:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This is much less than we would expect should wide swathes of the American economy convert from fossil fuels to electricity. In fact, it is less than the growth rate that we saw throughout the 1990s. Thus, we can conclude that the utility sector will grow at a fairly modest rate going forward, just as it has always done. This is not necessarily a bad thing since it is relatively in line with what traditional investors in the sector have come to expect.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the DNP Select Income Fund is to generate current income for its investors. As such, we might expect it to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund current pays out a distribution of $0.0650 per share monthly ($0.78 per share annually), which gives it a 7.50% yield at the current price. This is substantially higher than the 2.91% yield boasted by the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), which will undoubtedly appeal to those investors that are in the utilities sector for the purpose of generating income. These investors will also likely be attracted by the fact that the fund has been remarkably consistent with this payout over the years:

Source: CEF Connect

One thing that might be concerning though is that a relatively high proportion of the fund’s distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as a return of capital, however. The most prominent among these is the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we want to investigate how exactly the fund is financing these distributions so that we can see how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a very recent report that we can consult in order to analyze the distribution. The most recent report for the fund corresponds to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. As such, we can gain a great deal of insight into how the fund has been performing recently and how well it has been covering its distributions. During the six-month period, the fund received a total of $10,938,584 in interest and $64,660,015 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. The curious thing though is that $12,037,657 of this was money that the fund received from various master limited partnerships, which is not actually classified as income (it is return of capital that is ultimately incorporated into capital gains). When we combine this with a few small sources of income from elsewhere, the fund had a total of $63,726,668 in reportable investment income. The fund paid its expenses out of this, which left it with $37,516,418 for the investors. This was nowhere near enough to cover the $124,487,069 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period. The fund does have other methods to cover its distributions though, such as capital gains. During the six-month period, the fund had net realized and unrealized gains of $458,454,598, which when combined with the fund’s net investment income was obviously more than enough to cover the distributions that it paid out. Overall then, this distribution appears to be reasonably sustainable and the fund is clearly not paying out more than it can afford.

Valuation

It is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the DNP Select Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of June 17, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the DNP Select Income Fund had a net asset value of $9.8884 per share but trades for $10.40 per share. That gives the fund a 5.17% premium at the current price. While this is certainly more attractive than the 7.38% premium that the fund has had on average over the past month, it is still a premium and generally speaking we do not want to pay a premium for any fund. This fund does historically trade at a premium, which means that investors place a lot of value in the fund's management but I would prefer to look for a similar utility fund that trades at a discount.