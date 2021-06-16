Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

Year to date, performance has been strong with ATVI delivering a beat and raise in the first quarter of this year. Margins are above 35% and there is still significant top and bottom-line growth. As ATVI continues into the year all signs are pointing to continued success, as their products have all-time momentum and engagement well after a year into their release. Warzone has led to all-time records in MAUs and engagement while COD Mobile and Candy Crush have reinvigorated the mobile segment. ATVI’s offers a great way to play the secular growth of video games while also gaining exposure to the most popular franchise title and strongest operating model. In recent days, ATVI has sold off drastically after a solid run up after consolidating earlier this year. With headlines about the release of Diablo and the shareholder meeting over the CEO's pay floating around, there has been volatility in the stock recently. In the past few sessions, ATVI has sold off by 5%. As the leader in their class, this recent dip provides a solid opportunity to gain exposure to a secular growth story. At this current price, ATVI presents 10% upside to ATH, at a time when the company has never been stronger and the outlook has never looked better.

Technicals

Source: CNBC

ATVI recently broke below its 7 and 50 day moving average after breaking out above their trend for a couple weeks. As this breakdown was stark and quick I would not be surprised by a sharp bounce back, especially given the muted atmosphere regarding the sell-off. Recent videogame sales figures pointed to growth against tough comps and offered positivity to the sector narrative. Keep your eyes open for a sharp bounce back and test of the 50 day at $94.50 and an eventual retest of the 7 around $96.20. Yields seem to be under pressure after recent FED remarks and tech rallied today as yields sold off at the 1.5% resistance level. If yields remain under 1.75% for the rest of the year, ATVI should see limited resistance from their movement, as long as it is not volatile. As a whole the chart looks set up for either a test of new highs or a rest test of support around $90 and further consolidation. After rallying this year, ATVI has allowed its 200 day to close the gap to its current stock price, offering further support to this move in the long term. If ATVI bounces here consider the 50 day for an indication of further upside and the possible formation of a breakout patterns to new highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha

When looking at performance over the past year, ATVI actually lags the S&P 500 and TTWO, its other high performing peer. Despite all time engagement and profitability, the S&P has outperformed ATVI by almost 40% in the past 3 years. During this time period, TTWO has appreciated by 2x ATVI's performance. As ATVI's engagement leadership, top and bottom line growth, and heightened profitability segment wide progress into this year, the gap between these two comps may close. ATVI presents not only potential for growth as its heightened performance continues in this multiple valuation range. But also the potential for multiple expansion as these above average results continue.

Financial Performance

Source: Activision Investor Relations

The table above demonstrates steady improvement in income margins in each business segment. As you can note Activision and Blizzards income margins have steadily improved over the last two years while the King segment has stayed relatively flat. This is logical as the King segment is by far the youngest, and thus more emphasis is placed on top-line growth. As a whole, ATVI has improved margins by almost 2000 basis points from ~25% to ~45% while accelerating growth in their highest margin segment. Growth in Activision’s segment revenue year over year was 72% while growth in King was 22% year over year. This quarter demonstrates the power and non-cyclical nature of ATVI’s newfound top and bottom-line growth, which should change how ATVI is valued going forward. Margins in all segments were impressive again especially with Blizzard income margin almost testing all-time highs. With ATVI's significantly high level of cash on hand, $9.3B in the most recent quarter, and their low debt load, expect significant investment in all sectors without the need for a strain on their heightened profitability. This could produce a powerful growth engine for a couple years and initiate multiple expansion, while ATVI stimulate their business with tactical deployments of cash.

Despite not releasing a COD title in Q1 2021, MAUs in the Blizzard franchise were at 150 million, 22 million players higher than past highs. This is a strong indication that the success ATVI found in this franchise during the pandemic has more legs than one might think. In fact it seems that the game is actually attracting new users and in fact gaining momentum even 12 months after its release. Despite a year of heightened performance in both the top and bottom line, the market has still not fully priced in the power of the strategic changes, ATVI has deployed. As we have discussed previously, this rise in interest is not just accretive the annual title sale of Call of duty, it is accretive year round with the new free-to-play microtransaction model. This development eliminates cyclicality, extends the live cycle of initial game investment and heightens profitability with an entirely new revenue segment. It takes a full year for these companies to develop a full game for $60 using the full resources of their company. While it takes only a couple weeks and a small team to develop the camos and characters they sell for $10-20 with the release of each new season update. These purchases have driven revenue growth, improved profitability, stimulated engagement, and reduced the cyclicality of the business model essentially producing an entirely new business to analyze. With the continuation and refinement of these new changes, ATVI could resemble a software business, with strong re-occurring revenue from a consistent active and strong user base. While other videogame companies have invested in similar strategies it doesn't seem anyone has capitalized on the model to the extent ATVI has.

As I modeled in previous articles, based on comparable trading multiples with their peers, ATVI has ~25-27.5% upside from its current ~$93 stock price. As their growth continues and elevated levels of profitability persist, the stock should see multiple expansion and potentially a significant move higher.

Mobile

A highlight to start the year has been the notable re-acceleration of growth in the mobile segment. Despite notable improvements to the re-opening outlook, mobile growth has been strong. ATVI specifically saw momentum in the King advertising segment which grew 77% year over year and highlighted that they expect it to continue. They released a competitive aspect into the game and other updates that have driven engagement and Ad sales. Segment revenue growth overall was 22% in the mobile segment. Additional growth in this segment was recognized by the COD mobile title which has thrived off of Warzone's momentum with COD segment revenues up 72% Y/Y and income up 100% Y/Y and MAU's up 40% sequentially.

Source: Google Search Trends

Recent release in China should also fuel the growth in Asia that has been strong in the past year. As the market continues to grow within the US, and ATVI successfully brings its titles into the mobile space, this growth should be supplemented by international interest.

It seems as though a good amount of focus is being placed here currently and that will be the case going forward as they mentioned their focus and investment in the COD Mobile and Diablo Mobile game. This should be the main driver of growth going forward as the console franchises fight against all-time comps and popularity. And ATVI is positioned well to succeed in the space as they noted most top 10 mobile games are based off of pre-existing PC or console titles. As the owner of some of the strongest entertainment franchises in the space, they pose good chances for success here going forward.

Looking forward, ATVI is focused on the continued development and implementation of new strategic initiatives to heighten top and bottom-line growth. They do not have any targets in the M&A space, despite recent activity by their peers. This was a point I appreciated and I believe this is the right mindset moving forward. They plan to hire 2000 plus developers over the next year and continue to build out all their gaming franchises. This should not only fuel top-line growth for years to come but should raise the quality of their pre-existing titles and increase engagement over time.

Recent Developments

Videogame sales were up 3% Y/Y off of tough comps from 2020 when they rose 52% from 2019 numbers. YTD total sales are at $24.02B up 17% from the same period in 2020. Despite doubts, video games have continued their pandemic strength into this year. As I expressed in past articles, I believe the strength within this space is here to stay, even with the current re-opening measures. While growth may dip as a sector, while some companies struggle to produce titles after a year of tightened labor, the trends are strong. ATVI, as a leader and clear benefactor of the last 12 months poises the best potential to take advantage of this trend and continue their top and bottom line growth. As a secular growth sector, this trend of progression should continue, and it is likely that this pandemic only accelerated this trend both in the US and abroad.

On 6/16/2021, ATVI postponed the consideration of the executive compensation proposal, specifically eyeing the CEO's pay. Last year CEO and founder Bobby Kotick received nearly $100M in stock and options alone after passing significant performance milestones. While this headline may look concerning, I think it actually is a good sign that they are taking the time to provide more consideration to this manner and provide more opportunity for shareholders to express their opinion. If a significant contraction to pay is agreed upon, not only will this improve the social governance rating, but it could also stimulate hiring and growth in other areas of the company. As a billionaire and company founder, I believe Kotick will understand the negative noise his elevated pay causes and reign in the contract.

In recent days, ATVI released a new update to its Warzone game that introduces new items to buy as well as updates to the gameplay. Trends appear to still be positive with the title as it approaches 18 months since release. ATVI also released a trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected which will be launching in September to PC and consoles. Initial reactions seem positive and I imagine mobile developments within the title will follow.

Risks

The risks to ATVI going forward are that the engagement and momentum they are seeing currently slows down, hurting their in-game micro transactions. This has been a large driver of improvement in both top and bottom line growth in the past twelve months, and if this were to stop, there valuation would suffer. Additionally, as a relatively long-dated equity asset, there valuation might be negatively affected by rising rates, despite positive financial performance. Recent pressure on the 10-year has positively supported ATVI's stock price, expressing the clear correlation between the two assets. If the 10-year were to rise and break through the 1.7% ceiling it established earlier this year, ATVI might experience selling pressure. Additional risks now include regulatory pressure in China on their Cod Mobile product that was recently approved and deployed within the last year. As a strict market, China allows presents unique risks especially to foreign companies operating in its domain. However, ATVI has actually partnered with Tencent in this domain, which should not only provide a better product that aligns more with the target market, but also limit regulatory risks. With Tencent's experience operating in the Chinese market, risks to Cod Mobiles existing should continue to be low.

Conclusion

As a whole, the performance this year has been impressive and momentum seems to be appearing across multiple business segments. As they continue into the year, if this success continues, their valuation should re-rate as the cyclicality is removed from their quantitative model. As the owner of some of the strongest franchises in the space and the operator of the most efficient and profitable model, ATVI offers the best way to play the video game industry. After the recent sell off, consideration of either initiating or adding to a position in ATVI is reasonable. After the most recent sell off ATVI is ~11% off ATHs which occurred at a reasonable valuation compared to its counterparts. If ATVI was able to just continue their performance into this year and print 850M in Income each quarter, at 25x income, ATVI would trade at a 85B market cap based upon a current P/E ratio. This scenario offers ~20% upside from the current price point and assumes no multiple expansion if this performance was to continue which is unlikely. Given the recent sell off, initiating a position or adding to one seems intelligent here given not only the short term catalysts for growth and multiple expansion but its long term positioning within a secular growth theme.