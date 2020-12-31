Nodar Chernishev/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Many investors are quick to dismiss Lemonade as a highly overvalued insurance company, but in fact Lemonade's business model puts it somewhere between an insurance company and a tech company. Lemonade has massive potential but also comes with more risks than most other companies. This article will provide a balanced overview of Lemonade's often misunderstood business, considering both the upside and downside catalysts.

Introduction

Lemonade is an insurtech company that describes themselves as "rebuilding insurance from the ground up on a digital substrate and an innovative business model. By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, we believe we are making insurance more delightful, more affordable, more precise, and more socially impactful."

There are a few factors that differentiate Lemonade from traditional insurers:

YoY growth of 84% fueled by a strong brand, effective marketing, and high customer satisfaction.

Their status as a certified B-Corp, which means they meet certain standards for doing social good.

Their heavy use of reinsurance, which combined with their B-Corp status is intended to lower margin volatility and support growth.

Their focus on AI/ML in their branding and corporate structure.

We'll take a closer look at these factors and a few others throughout this article. I've grouped them based on whether I consider them positive, neutral, or negative.

The Sweet

We will first take a look at a few reasons why Lemonade has the potential to be a great long-term investment.

Amazing Growth

It's clear that Lemonade's brand has resonated with consumers, especially younger ones. Gross written premiums (GWP) grew 84% in 2020, 147% in 2019, and 422% in 2018. Here are a few points which help to explain this growth:

"As of December 31, 2020, we spend $1 in marketing to generate more than $2 of in force premium ("IFP"), which has been approximately equal to annualized GWP."

"In an industry where most insurance companies receive less than 1% of their traffic from social media, lemonade.com is a clear outlier with over 17% of their traffic coming this way in 2017"

"About 90% of our customers said they were not switching from another carrier."

"We routinely rank first on prominent customer review sites, out of hundreds of providers of renters and homeowners insurance" (This can be verified with a quick search).

It's clear that Lemonade is popular with younger users who haven't had insurance before, and this is a positive for the company's longer term growth prospects. As these users grow older, their value to the company will increase as long as they don't switch to another carrier. As the company describes:

"Approximately 70% of our current customers are under the age of 35"

"The median age of a Lemonade customer with an entry level $60 a year policy — corresponding to $10,000 of possessions — is about 30 years old. This climbs toward 40 for customers with policies of about $600, and among the handful of customers paying approximately $6,000 a year, the median age is about 50"

"The need for insurance grows in line with the wealth and age of its customers … customers who bought Lemonade renters insurance approximately four years ago spend 62% more on their renters insurance now than when they first joined"

So basically, Lemonade's long-term growth plan looks like this:

Acquire young customers who are typically looking for renter's insurance or pet insurance. These customers are underserved since these policies have smaller premiums, so they are cheaper to acquire. Retain these customers for 10-20 years, at which point they may be paying 10x as much in premiums as they do today.

Retaining users for decades is of course not a given. But I'm optimistic that Lemonade can do well here given its fantastic 4.9 star rating on the App Store. They also note that "We achieved a net promoter score ("NPS") of above 70 in an industry that typically scores much lower… many of the world's largest financial institutions have single digit or negative NPS" (The NPS is a rough measure of user satisfaction).

So far, the growth has been rapid. And there are many reasons to believe that it will continue.

The Opportunity

Lemonade notes that "property, casualty, and life insurance premiums amount to approximately $5 trillion globally, and account for 11% of gross domestic product in the United States."

With Lemonade working to offer all of these types of insurance direct to consumer, it's easy to get excited about the idea of Lemonade taking over a $5 trillion industry and becoming the most valuable company on the planet.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The insurance industry is very competitive and fragmented, mostly due to strict regulations that prevent significant differentiation between insurance offerings. Hence, the "switch and save" advertisement has been very effective for traditional insurers.

In my view, it's unrealistic to assume that Lemonade's technological advantages will be enough differentiation for it to capture more market share than some of the current insurance giants. For reference, Anthem is worth $92B and Progressive is worth $54B. A market cap somewhere in this range seems like a reasonable long-term bull case target for Lemonade, which is currently worth $6B.

If they continued to grow GWP at the current 84% YoY rate (which is highly unlikely since this rate is already declining), they could match Anthem's GWP in less than 10 years. At a 30% growth rate, it would take about 17 years. Even if it takes 20 years, 1000% returns in a decade or two is much better than the market average return. And this doesn't factor in potentially better margins from their high-tech approach, or a higher multiple awarded for a higher growth rate.

The Team

Lemonade was co-founded by Shai Wininger, who also founded Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR). Fiverr is a very successful growth story, and remains one of my favorite growth stocks for a long-term time horizon. When the founder of Fiverr starts a new company, I definitely take notice.

With Fiverr, Shai demonstrated an ability to take a historically painful problem (working with freelancers) and make it nearly effortless. It seems to me that Lemonade is his attempt to do the same thing with insurance.

The other co-founder is Daniel Schreiber, who I admittedly know less about. But as the current CEO, he has an unheard of 99% approval rating on Glassdoor.

In fact, Lemonade's overall rating on Glassdoor is one of the best I've ever seen. They get 4.7 stars with 95% recommending them to a friend. Having happy employees is great sign, since it makes it easier to hire/retain better talent and make better products.

Here are some notes from Lemonade which may help to explain this rating:

"Our status as a Certified B Corp and commitment to charitable giving distinguish us from our competitors and promote a relationship among our employees and customers founded on trust"

"As a B Corp, it is part of our legal mission to advance the health, well-being and equity of employees. To that end, employees have access to health and wellness programs, and healthcare plans."

"We encourage employees to bring their lived experiences, and personal strengths, to develop new ideas, improve customer experience and shape our brand."

The Unknown

There are a few components of Lemonade's business which are so novel that only time will tell whether they are benefits or drawbacks.

The B-Corp Business Model

Lemonade is a certified B-Corp which means they are a business "that meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose."

Normally, it would be a red flag if a potential investment was not primarily focused on generating shareholder returns. However, Lemonade's explanation for being a B-Corp actually makes a lot of sense: "In addition to digitizing insurance end-to-end, we also reimagined the underlying business model to minimize volatility while maximizing trust and social impact. In a departure from the traditional insurance model, where profits can literally depend on the weather, we typically retain a fixed fee, currently 25% of premiums, and our gross margin are expected to change little in good years and in bad."

Basically, Lemonade uses reinsurance to protect against major down years. But when they have a very good year, they give excess profits to charity. This should in theory stabilize their margins. As Lemonade says, "Non-Proportional Reinsurance Contracts intend to ensure that the most we will pay for any one claim is unlikely to exceed $125,000. Our probability models suggest that we have crafted a ±3% collar around our gross margin".

It's easy to see the wide variety of benefits this could have:

Counterintuitively, it may make Lemonade a less volatile and thus more attractive investment than other insurance companies, since potential investors won't have to worry about unpredictable swings in margins.

It differentiates them from other insurance companies in marketing/branding, since many potential customers will like that some of their premium goes to charity.

It may help to reduce insurance fraud since their customers won't want to take money from charity. Insurance fraud is a much bigger problem than many people realize; it costs the average U.S. family up to $700 per year.

In fact, this concept is not completely novel. There are a couple other B-Corp insurance companies like Assurity and G2 Insurance Services. And, there are other insurance companies including Kinsale Capital (NASDAQ:KNSL) which use reinsurance to fuel growth and lower risk.

But as far as I'm aware, Lemonade is the first publicly traded insurance company that's a B-Corp. And it's easy to see how this could present a conflict of interest or other issues for shareholders:

Lemonade may be obligated to prioritize social good over shareholder returns, which means the bar for it to be a successful investment is raised. They note that "as a public benefit corporation, our focus on a specific public benefit purpose and producing a positive effect for society may negatively impact our financial performance"

If Lemonade were to lose its status as a B-Corp, that could severely damage its brand and marking efforts.

If Lemonade becomes an extremely successful investment, it could generate negative press for appearing to prioritize shareholder returns over charitable donations.

Moreover, this is still a very young company. It will be at least few more years before they've established a convincing record of stable gross margins while being profitable and charitable. Despite their use of reinsurance, they are not completely shielded from catastrophes, especially since their reinsurance rates might go up. The ±3% collar around their gross margin is entirely theoretical at this point.

Future Profitability

Lemonade is not a profitable business right now. As an extremely young and fast growing company, it's in shareholders' best interest that Lemonade aggressively invests in growth. Overall, it seems like Lemonade is making good progress towards eventually being profitable.

They spent $80M on sales and marketing in 2020 (vs $94.4 in revenue). This is a very high ratio that should definitely decrease over time, and in fact this expense decreased in absolute dollars since 2019 thanks to more efficient marketing campaigns. Given how effective their marketing campaigns have been at driving growth, I view this high spend as a positive.

Their gross loss ratio of 71% is also decent, especially considering that it's down from 79% in 2019 and that they're a very new company (loss ratios are often higher for recently acquired customers). For comparison, Allstate has a 60% loss ratio, while many specialty insurers like Kinsale and James River (NASDAQ:JRVR) have loss ratios between 60% and 80%. As long as this ratio keeps declining over time, I don't think it's particularly concerning.

Lemonade's high-tech platform should also benefit from economies of scale, since their general and administrative expenses shouldn't grow as quickly as their revenue.

What does concern me is their share dilution, especially when combined with their status as a B-Corp. Lemonade did an offering of 5.5M shares in 2021, compared to their issuing of 12.7M shares at IPO. This level of dilution is technically offset by their growth rate, and Lemonade has stated that they don't plan further offerings in 2021. And with their founder owning over 3M shares himself, his interest should be aligned enough with shareholders' that this may not be a big concern. Nevertheless, it will be something to keep an eye on going forward.

Reliability

Lemonade is still a very young company. So far, it looks like their users are very satisfied. As I mentioned above, they have a 4.9 star rating on the App Store and a very high net promoter score.

However, it's not clear what their scores are for users who have actually filed a claim. Most people file claims very infrequently, so as a very new company it's safe to assume that many of their users have never done this. People might be rating the app 4.9 stars based on how easy it is to sign up and the charitable donation factor, but their opinion might change when they go through the claims process.

Reading through the reviews to some extent confirms my suspicion, with the top five star review noting that "I'm hoping that it'll never come to the point where I'll actually need to file a claim". There are mixed reviews from the users that have actually filed:

"Sarah at Lemonade was sooo helpful, so KIND and so understanding, as these situations are often really messy with a LOT of moving parts that can be completely out of your hands. My claim was handled quickly and seamlessly"

"I made the claim in APRIL! It look months for them to finally deny me... Seemingly a couple days after posting this [review] I received an email saying my claim was approved... the process took nearly 3 months and was extremely difficult and trying"

"I'll be canceling today... they still have not approved my claim they're saying it's closed yet when I go on the app it says it was approved... this is a joke company"

It's worth restating that the overall picture still looks promising. And the apps for other insurers have similar negative reviews about the claims process. But there are a couple reasons to be concerned that Lemonade's claims experience could turn out to be worse than it currently appears. Most notably, claims are filed through an AI bot which could feel frustrating and impersonal especially if it denies the claim.

Lemonade also notes that "our insurance subsidiary company currently has a Financial Stability Rating ("FSR") of 'A' Exceptional from Demotech, Inc. We have never been reviewed by A.M. Best and do not currently intend to seek a rating from A.M. Best. Unlike Demotech, Inc., A.M. Best may penalize companies that are highly leveraged, including those companies that utilize reinsurance to support premium writings."

Although Lemonade's business model to some extent justifies their lack of a rating, it's unusual for an insurer to not have an A.M. Best rating. For a more standard insurance company, this might be a red flag.

The Sour

While there's a lot to like about Lemonade, at over 60x price-to-sales, this definitely isn't a hidden gem. And some of the claims in favor of the company don't hold up that well when looked at in detail.

Too Much AI/ML Hype

Lemonade claims to have a large advantage from the AI/ML integration:

"[Our AI] understands what customers are saying, asks for the information it needs, and takes it from there: canceling the existing policy when the time is right, evaluating the risk of the new address, transferring all customized coverages to the new policy, pricing it, processing the payment, and sending the new policy to the customer by email. The process takes a few seconds. This story has repeated itself time and again across different customer inquiries, so that while only 6% of support requests were resolved by [our AI] as of December 31, 2017, that percentage increased fivefold in just under three years, to 30%"

"[Our AI] continuously analyzes spectrometry imaging beamed from NASA's satellites, identifying wildfires in real time and blocking ads and sales in the affected areas"

While I'm all in favor of using AI/ML to improve efficiencies, let's not pretend like this is a novel idea in the insurance business. One doesn't have to look far to see that other companies like Progressive have been experimenting with AI/ML for nearly a decade. The same is true for Allstate.

Lemonade claims that since they were built from the ground up to use AI/ML, they have a structural cost advantage. While insurance is typically a highly commoditized business, Lemonade notes that "In the United States, insurance pricing must be approved by regulators who seek to ensure policies are not sold below cost. This means that our structural cost advantage cannot be blunted by competitors simply through subsidies."

Basically, they claim that by cutting out typically human-driven parts of a traditional insurance company, they've obtained cost advantages and better efficiency that their competitors can't offer. While that sounds like a moat in principle, it may work against Lemonade in practice. When it comes to insurance (or other money matters like banking and brokerages), having great human-based customer service can be something people are willing to pay more for.

And for now, I don't see Lemonade having much of a cost advantage anyway. A list of sample quotes shows that other insurers are mostly price competitive with Lemonade, and State Farm actually has a lower rate. Moreover, until the company can be profitable, I remain skeptical of any cost advantages they claim to have.

We can also see that Lemonade's GWP per employee is $377K. For comparison, Kinsale Capital - another insurance company I cover that's of similar size - has over $2M GWP per employee and this doesn't seem to be a particularly unusual number. If Lemonade was truly getting a huge cost benefit from AI/ML, we'd expect them to have significantly fewer employees relative to the premium they're writing, which definitely isn't the case.

A couple other concerning points around hype:

Many say that Lemonade's future growth will come in part from becoming available in more states. However, Lemonade is already available to most potential users on a population basis. They note "As of December 31, 2020, we were licensed to operate in states covering 95% of the U.S. population".

With only 31% institutional ownership, Lemonade has a lot of retail shareholders. In the past, this has been known to lead to high volatility and occasionally bubble-like behavior.

High Valuation & Volatility

When I find a high risk/high reward company that I think has incredible long-term potential, I normally don't think too much about the current valuation. After all, if a company will be 10x bigger a decade from now, the current valuation would have to be truly insane for the stock to not generate market-beating returns. And on the other end of the spectrum, if the business fails and ends up being worth nothing, then it still doesn't really matter what price you buy in at.

Overall, I have the same philosophy about Lemonade. Even at the current valuation, I think that if they continue to grow quickly for the next decade and can prove that their business model works, then this company will be worth $50B+ like some of the larger insurers are now. But if they hit a wall in their growth, get wiped out by some black swan event, or fail to reach profitability and continue to dilute their shares, then this stock will go nowhere.

It's also been shown that stocks with certain buzzwords (like AI and ML) tend to trade a higher premium regardless of how related the underlying business is to those words. That could be the case for Lemonade, so I tend to be more concerned about the valuation for trendy companies like this.

And Lemonade's valuation is a bit of an extreme case right now. At over 60x price-to-sales at the time of this writing, the company is valued more richly than most high-growth tech companies, many of which are growing at a similar rate and some of which are profitable. Moreover, Lemonade's shares have been extremely volatile since IPO, trading between $46 and $172... perhaps thanks in part to one or more short squeezes which may still be ongoing.

It may be that in the short term your capital would be more efficiently deployed towards other compelling growth opportunities. Especially in light of the stock's massive volatility, I think it's likely that patient investors can get a (at least slightly) better price if they are thoughtful with their entry and/or dollar cost average.

I would love to buy Lemonade below 30x price to sales, and would maybe start entering at 40-45x, valuations more in line with other high growth companies. Even if that means waiting a year and missing out on some growth, the bull thesis for this company is very long-term so it wouldn't mean the opportunity is gone.

A Note On Book Value

Bears would point out that most insurance companies are priced based on their book value rather than P/S or even P/E, and Lemonade's P/B is off the charts. However, Lemonade's use of reinsurance allows its book value to detach from its valuation.

They note that "regulators require insurers to keep significant reserves to absorb swings, making them capital intensive. In defiance of these industry norms, we set out to architect our business to be at once capital-light and possessed of predictable and growing gross margin."

Only time will tell whether this strategy qualifies as appropriate risk management, but it's necessary fuel for Lemonade's growth. As such the book value of Lemonade is about as important as it would be for a tech company, meaning it's not that relevant.

Conclusion

Lemonade has been a major success when it comes to top line growth. I attribute most of this success to strong marketing and user experience, but remain skeptical of their claimed technology advantages. The benefits or drawbacks of some of the more ambitious parts of its business like AI/ML integration and B Corp Status are yet to be proven. As a result, it is still unknown whether this company can be very profitable for shareholders.

Nevertheless, the company offers a long-term growth story in an industry that's typically fairly stagnant. That alone makes it worth a long look. But given the risks and current valuation, I'd only invest with money I can afford to lose, and would dollar cost average.