janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Graphics Source: Fluidigm Corporation

Introduction: What is Fluidigm Corporation?

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) is a leading global developer of life sciences instruments and consumables for use in research, diagnostics, and clinical applications to advance the understanding of health and disease. Fluidigm's customers include a variety of leading academic and government laboratories as well as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology, plant and animal research organizations, and clinical labs globally.

Founded in 1999, Fluidigm has since grown to a market cap of $460M (June 2021) with 627 employees. 2020 was a strong year for Fluidigm aided by growing COVID-19 sales; however, growth isn't expected to continue at such a pace and should drop down from +13% y/y in 2020 to only 2% per annum until 2023 ("CAGR"). Fluidigm still has strong technology but has heightened risk due to a struggling financial position. All-in-all though, it offers a compelling entry point for investors seeking a bargain in the LS instruments sector and the following sections will aim to outline broadly the position Fluidigm is in and the upside potential if growth remains.

Source: Investor Presentation

Products/Pipeline

Fluidigm designs, manufacturers, and markets a variety of instruments, consumables, reagents, and software. Stemming from Fluidigm's two major technologies, CyTOF® Technology (mass cytometry used for quantifying labeled targets on the surface/interior of single cells) and Microfluidics Technology, Fluidigm's work covers Single-Cell Analysis, Genomics and Gene Expression, Imaging Mass Cytometry, and Mass Cytometry in general.

Fluidigm's Single-Cell Analysis covers genomics with mRNA Sequencing, Targeted Gene Expression, miRNA Expression Profiling, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted DNA Sequencing, and a variety of additional single-cell tools. Fluidigm also offers proteomics work with their protein analysis tools and software.

Fluidigm's Genomics and Gene Expression program covers Genotyping, Gene Expression, RNA Sequencing, Targeted DNA Sequencing, Sample Identification, Sample Preparation, Digital PCR, and CNV Detection, amongst others.

Fluidigm's Imaging Mass Cytometry product line covers the Hyperion Imaging System alongside their "pathologist-verified" Maxpar Antibodies with various reagents for the Hyperion Imaging System and a variety of software packages for data analysis. The Hyperion Imaging Systems utilize the CyTOF technology alongside advanced imaging to simultaneously analyze from 4 to 37 protein markers which cover tissues and tumors at subcellular resolution while preserving tissue architecture and cellular morphology usable for biomarker correlation and cell interactions across up to 135 channels with additional parameters detection.

Lastly in the general Mass Cytometry segment, Fluidigm offers Helios, a CyTOF system for cell phenotype profiling and functional state analysis; Maxpar Metal-Conjugated Antibodies, a catalog of 800+ metal-labeled antibodies; Cell-ID for discriminating various single-nucleated cell types and life-situations; Maxpar Panel Kits which are reconfigured screening panels; Maxpar Direct Assays; Maxpar Metal-Labeling Kits; and more.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the product line, please see either the company website for additional product features or the latest investor presentation.

Management

Fluidigm is being led by CEO and President Chris Linthwaite, MBA, who took the post in October 2016. Linthwaite has extensive experience across various life science businesses covering genomics tools, bioprocessing, forensics, Ag-bio, animal health testing, and more which provide a well-rounded perspective on potential customer segments. Before Fluidigm, he served as president of the Genetic Sciences Division at Life Technologies which was later acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in 2014. Linthwaite is stated to have specific experience in franchise development across LS research markets and various other regulated environments and in leading many acquisitions driving growth. Before that, he was a management consultant at what is now PwC and as a co-founder of a biomedical company gaining experience in early-stage technology. He also served on the board of Claritas Genomics, a pediatric genetic testing company, and in the American military.

Financial position

Fluidigm is in a less-than-stellar financial position with only 1-2 years of cash runway dragged down by a higher-than-average CAPEX + CFO loss of -$43M (TTM ended March 2021) alongside minimal cash at $50M. Revenues aren't expected to grow too promisingly with FYE 2020 reaching $131.4M (+13% y/y) and analyst expectations of only 2% CAGR until 2023. Net losses in 2020 amounted to -$53M and there is no expectation of profitability before 2023, most likely several years following. Liabilities are comparatively high at $182M incorporating $94M in total debt and $29M in short-term liabilities (AP+AE). These high debt levels may inhibit future growth, if not compensated by additional share dilutions which already amounted to $22M in FYE 2020. The financial situation is certainly the most negative aspect of Fluidigm and investors should exercise caution.

Risk discussion

Fluidigm at first glance seems to compete strongly with its peers and historically has proven quite strong in 2020, but has not maintained the right position financially or on a sales basis to keep up moving forward. This is evidenced by the EV/Sales multiple afforded the company (negative earnings as well) which equated to 3.5x EV/Sales when compared to its peer group average of 28.82x and peer-median of 20.64x. Additionally, the liabilities may inhibit future growth which, as of March 2021, were large enough to add a higher level of risk to Fluidigm's investment thesis.

Price target and valuation

Wall-street has outlined a short-term "bullish" recommendation and a price target of $9.33/share (+58% upside). This would be contingent on maintaining the current status quo and wouldn't require too many drastic alterations to reach within the next 2-3 years outside of maintaining growth at greater than analyst expectations of 2%.

Graphic Source: Seeking Alpha, Inc: Wall St. Analysts Rating

For the medium term, a valuation was conducted highlighting a large potential upside if multiples can expand to the comparable peer group average of 20.64x from Fluidigm's current EV/Sales multiple of 3.5x. This low multiple is primarily driven by lower-than-expected growth in the future (2020-2023 CAGR: 2%) and a poor financial position that'll inhibit growth opportunities in the near future outside of significant share dilution. If Fluidigm can turn around its current position and increase comparable growth beyond analyst expectations, an expansion of EV/Sales multiple would occur. This would lead to an expanding multiple closing in on the median for Fluidigm's respective peer group outing a valuation price target of $25 by 2023; however, this is quite a difficult task and unlikely to be met without aggressive changes in 2021 or 2022.

Table Source: Self Created | Financial Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion / Investment thesis

In summary, although Fluidigm is struggling financially, in the context of its technology, there are still various factors that stand out positively. Fluidigm's strategy, it seems, is to ensure long-term recurring revenue growth, primarily behind the established installed instrument base of 330 Mass Cytometry installed units with 113 enabled for imaging that all will require further consumables. It's an advantage, but it doesn't guarantee new technologies from competitors won't replace existing active units. Additionally, Fluidigm certainly has strong leadership, but other peers have equally strong leaders, which doesn't aid Fluidigm's thesis too much. Fluidigm still offers a competitively discounted price relative to peers, but whether or not growth can be kept up should certainly be monitored alongside debt levels and cash positions to reach that valuation-multiple expansion. As a final statement, Fluidigm offers investors seeking exposure to the life sciences instruments and consumables industry a discount, but with a heightened level of growth risk that should be monitored on a quarterly basis.

In summary, the author projects Fluidigm Corporation as a "hold".