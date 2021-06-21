Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Energy midstream mostly isn't a high-growth industry, but Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has nevertheless managed to deliver compelling growth in the past and plans to do the same in the future. The stock also offers a strong dividend yield and reliable dividend increases, and last but not least, due to continuing investments in renewable energy projects, Enbridge could see some ESG tailwinds in the future. This has the potential to increase Enbridge's valuation, which could lead to share price upside potential.

Energy Midstream And The Realization That The World Still Needs Oil And Gas

A little more than a year ago, when the COVID pandemic was gaining traction in the US and many more countries in the world and lockdowns were hurting oil demand, oil prices crashed massively, even dropping to negative levels for a while. Add in weak sentiment across equity markets generally, for almost every stock except for story stocks such as Zoom Video (ZM), and you get a mixture that led to massive declines in almost every energy-related stock. Upstream producers, refiners, and even most energy midstream names saw their share prices drop by a lot, no matter whether the company was highly impacted on an operational basis or not. This was also true for Enbridge:

Data by YCharts

At the nadir, shares had declined by almost 50% from the pre-crisis high. One may assume that this was the result of a disastrous hit to Enbridge's profitability and cash flows, but that was not the case. In fact, during the conference call for its Q2 2020 earnings results, the company announced that its cash flow guidance would remain unchanged from pre-crisis levels, still forecasting cash flow growth over the near term -- despite the global pandemic. This outstanding resilience was, in a less pronounced way, also seen in earnings reports by many other midstream companies, which saw their profits and cash flows either remain flat or decline only slightly. For refiners and oil producers, the impact of the oil price crash was larger, of course, but even most of those have only taken a temporary hit.

Cathie Wood, one of 2020's most successful and hyped-up investors, recently stated that oil prices would likely not reach $70 again. About a month later, however, we have breached that level already, for both WTI and Brent, and also for other international indexes, including the OPEC basket:

Source: oilprice.com

Oil prices have regained the losses that they experienced during the pandemic, on the back of OPEC discipline, coupled with economic reopening that led to growing oil demand in the US and many more markets. The outlook for the second half of 2021, and for 2022, is even better:

Source: eia.gov

Current EIA estimates see global oil demand at pre-crisis highs next year, and the trajectory suggests that we will likely see new all-time highs for oil demand in 2023. It is true that governments in many countries are pushing for increased renewables consumption and that EVs are gaining market share, but that will, it seems, not be enough to put a major dent into oil demand on a global scale. Higher-growth economies, such as China, India, and many more, will see their oil demand grow so much that, overall, the world will consume more oil than before the pandemic.

2020 was thus, after all, not the end for the energy space, and that also includes energy midstream names such as Enbridge. It should be noted that many of those midstream names also transport a large amount of natural gas, where demand is less cyclical generally, as it is needed for many everyday purposes such as heating, cooking, etc. Natural gas is also a lot cleaner than coal for electricity generation, which is why the natural gas demand picture is looking solid, both in the near term and over the next couple of decades. Many analysts predict that the world will consume significantly more natural gas in 2040 than today -- this is far from a dying industry. At Cash Flow Kingdom, we identified the large disconnect between the underlying business strength and long-term outlook, and the weak share prices during the market crash last year, and prioritized a couple of natural gas infrastructure names for investment. Locking in high yields in names such as Enbridge, Enterprise Products (EPD), or Archrock (AROC) during the panic days of 2020 has worked very well for us so far, but even though shares of these companies and other energy-related names have experienced steep gains since then, they are still not overly expensive.

Enbridge: Reliable Growth, Strong Yield, Upside Potential

Enbridge is the focus company of this article. As shown above, the company remained remarkably resilient during 2020, being able to grow distributable cash flow per share despite the massive crash in oil demand and a very weak price environment for oil. This can be explained by the company's diversification across a range of businesses, including natural gas transportation, oil transportation, and renewable energy generation. On top of that, the company also profits from the fact that many contracts are fee-based, and that commodity prices thus do not impact underlying operations by a lot. For 2021, 2022, and 2023, Enbridge expects more DCF per share growth, as the combination of toll escalators, new projects being put into place, and productivity enhancement measures are resulting in a 5%-7% expected growth rate through 2023, relative to 2020:

Source: Enbridge presentation

The company has executed very well in the past, which is one of the reasons why Enbridge has been able to grow its dividend for 26 years in a row, despite the volatility of energy markets and the multiple crises we have seen in that time frame. Thanks to management's strong track record, Enbridge's resilient business, and thanks to the fact that the company operates with a long-term strategy instead of chasing near-term results, I believe that the company's multi-year plan is highly realistic and I fully expect Enbridge's cash flows to be materially higher a couple of years from now compared to what we see today.

This growth is not the only positive, however. Enbridge currently offers a dividend yield of 7%, which is quite attractive by itself already, but even more so when combined with a mid-single-digit growth rate. Take a 7% yield and grow it at 5% for a couple of years, and investors can expect a very sizeable yield on cost, especially if dividend income is reinvested to grow the income stream further. The dividend is looking reliable, as Enbridge's DCF payout ratio is about 70%, which equates to a coverage ratio of around 1.44. That is not an ultra-high coverage ratio, but for a company with Enbridge's track record, diversified operations, resilience, and balance sheet health, the risk of a dividend cut seems small. If they did not cut during 2020 -- instead they raised it -- it seems quite hard to come up with a scenario where management suddenly decides to cut the payout.

The combination of solid growth and a high initial dividend yield is attractive by itself already, but returns could be enhanced by another factor. Valuation upside, or multiple expansion, could be achieved in several ways. First, in a low-yield world, retirees and other income investors may be attracted to Enbridge and bid up shares over the coming quarters or years, as more and more people realize that energy midstream can, in fact, be very resilient and that companies such as Enbridge could thus be good retirement investments.

On top of that, however, Enbridge may also benefit from what one could call ESG tailwinds. Not only is the Canadian energy industry comparatively ESG-friendly compared to energy names in other countries (one of the reasons we like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)), but Enbridge is even more attractive for ESG investors due to company-specific items. Enbridge has a sizeable renewable energy business that continues to grow aggressively. The company owns a range of offshore wind parks in Europe's North Sea, but also other assets, including solar projects. Enbridge seeks to grow this segment further, through 4.8GW of capacity that is in development right now, while more growth opportunities are already identified, these will likely be pursued through the mid-2020s. Enbridge is also working on carbon-capture technologies and seeks to expand in this space during the 2020s. This will not only help improve Enbridge's own carbon intensity, but Enbridge should also be able to sell carbon-capturing services/offerings to other companies, thus this could turn into a meaningful profit center eventually (even though it is not so today). Adding in these factors, one could assume that Enbridge's shares could benefit from the growing ESG investment trend, as both individual investors and ESG-focused funds may expand positions in Enbridge over the coming years, which could drive multiple expansion.

However, trading for less than 9x 2020's distributable cash flow, Enbridge is currently not particularly expensive. With some tailwinds from ESG investing, and growing interest from conservative income investors, it is possible for the firm to eventually trade at 1x or 12x DCF. Factoring in dividend payments and DCF per share growth, gains could be quite attractive:

Source: Company 10-K, and extrapolation of future results by Cash Flow Kingdom

Takeaway

Enbridge is a company that combines many attractive traits: Resilience, a strong dividend yield and reliable dividend growth, a great management team, and a culture that seems to be focused on creating long-term shareholder value. Last but not least, Enbridge is active in the renewables space that is gaining attention from retail and institutional investors. Since shares are still inexpensive today, we believe that Enbridge will generate attractive returns in the long run, even though shares were, of course, an even better buy during last year's panic days, when one could lock in dividend yields of 10%+.