Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

Source: Sun Hung Kai Investor Relation

Investment thesis

Size matters. In terms of assets and revenues, some of the largest property companies in the world are located in Hong Kong.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJY) is one of Hong Kong’s largest property companies. Their main business activities are divided into property development and property investments.

What differentiates Sun Hung Kai from most of its local peers is its big asset concentration on the Hong Kong market. Most of their peers have large investments and activities in mainland China. Sun Hung Kai’s earnings from property development business in China account for only 15% and their investment portfolio in China generated just 24% of their earnings.

A potential rise in inflation is on many people’s mind these days, and we will assess if Sun Hung Kai could be a good investment in such an environment

The company reports full-year results ending 30 June each year, with their interim report with accounts ending 31 st December each year.

Let us start by looking at how they did in their last interim report.

2021 Interim Financial Results

Their underlying profit for the six months ended 31 December 2020, excluding the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties, amounted to HK$17.5 billion, compared to HK$13.4 billion for the corresponding period last year

Source: SHKP 2021 Interim report presentation

Their recent development project is Central Peak with just 53 units. The smallest units are 1,649 sq. ft., with a price tag of HKD 129 million, which equates to USD 16.8 million. The largest units are 2,962 sq. ft, costing HKD 188 million which is USD 24.2 million. Sorry, this is excluding car park spaces. You need to pay extra for this if you want to park a couple of Bentleys for you and your family. I did not check the price of the car park spaces. In all likelihood, it is more expensive than the Bentley.

Property development contributed HKD 12.4 billion in earnings for the first half of the year. This was 80% higher than the previous year.

We move on to the other main activity, namely property investments.

Sun Hung Kai owns a portfolio of investment properties. This is mainly modern office space in prime locations. with a total space of 10 million square feet. The occupancy level is about 95%.

They also own 12 million square feet of retail space.

Their retail portfolio was negatively affected by the sharp decline in tourist arrivals and mandatory social distancing measures. However, this segment that constitutes 51% of their rental income should see improvements once tourists return to Hong Kong.

Rental properties generated HKD 9.5 billion in earnings for the first half of the year, which is down 1.8% from the year before, as a result of the pandemic.

Let us look at the balance sheet.

Many investors I talk to say that they are reluctant to invest in Chinese real estate companies because they have heard that many of them are loaded with lots of debt. Over the years highly profiled fund managers, such as Kynikos Associate’s Jim Chanos and Hyman Capital’s Kyle Bass have also warned people that it is only a matter of time before we will experience a crash in China and Hong Kong. These warnings are not new. I moved to Hong Kong in 1990 and heard similar warnings then. We will later look at how property prices have done since 1990, and answer the question as to whether it, in fact, is a good hedge against inflation.

Back to the issue of indebtedness. There are certainly individual cases with companies such as China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) that have too much debt. It is hard to fully understand their complex accounts. It is even harder to know how much potential debt is held off-balance sheet. Nevertheless, as of 31st December 2020, they had a ratio of 84.8% of total liabilities to total assets.

Sun Hung Kai, on the other hand, is very conservative. It has a net gearing ratio of just 14.4%

Source: Sun Hung Kai Properties 2021 Interim Report

That is a SWAN stock in my opinion. You should not have any sleepless nights over this company's financial well-being.

Compelling valuation

As is the case with many Hong Kong-listed companies, their valuation is very compelling when we look at traditional measurements, such as P/E, P/B, and dividend yield.

Source: Quamnet

Their dividend history is also quite good. It has been growing steadily since 2014 and is very sustainable based on a payout ratio of 48.9% of earnings. The present yield works out to just over 4% which is competitive in today’s low-interest-rate environment.

Source: Sun Hung Kai Properties 2021 Interim Report

By most standards, Sun Hung Kai Properties looks attractive at today’s level.

Risks to the thesis

There are always risks associated with any investment thesis.

If you follow me here on SA, you might have read some of my articles about HSBC. The latest is an article dated 14th April. If you have not read it, I would recommend you to read this as the article deals with some of the risks to the thesis of HSBC. Both of these companies have their main business activities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Some of their risks are therefore intertwined.

Apart from sociopolitical risks associated with Hong Kong and how it may impact Sun Hung Kai’s business in the future, there are also risks around the role of property developers in Hong Kong.

Over the last 50 years, and still today, there has always been a symbiotic relationship between the powerful property developers and the government of Hong Kong. They both need each other.

Hong Kong is obviously short of land. At least land which is suitable to build on. You can see that from the picture above of the development called “Central Peak”. The terrain is steep and for the most inaccessible. As a result, you have some of the most expensive prices of land in the world.

Hong Kong Government typically sells land on 99-year leases, and that is one of their main income. Year in, and year out.

As would be expected, 2020 was not a good year for the Hong Kong government as they only collected HKD 88.7 billion, which equates to USD 11.4 billion, from land premium revenue. That is the lowest they collected in the last five years. This kind of revenue, which mostly comes from the sale of government land, modifications to existing leases, and other fees, accounted for 16.3% of total inflows into government coffers last financial year. It was still the second-largest source of government income, after corporate profit taxes, which accounted for about 25% of their total revenue.

Here is a snapshot of the latest results of their land sale.

Source: Landsd.gov.hk

On a positive note, as of 31st December 2020, Sun Hung Kai’s land bank in Hong Kong was 56 million square feet. This included about 22 million square feet of properties under development which is sufficient to meet their development needs over the next five years. In addition, they own another 34 million square feet of land which holds properties owned by the group for rental and long-term investment purposes.

But the bigger picture is the lack of affordable housing.

The large crowds that took to the streets in 2019 and 2020 vented their frustration about the direction Hong Kong was, and still is, taking. I am not going to debate or pass judgment here on what is right and what is wrong. But we cannot ignore the fact that it is very difficult for the young people of Hong Kong to see a bright future in a society where it is becoming increasingly more unattainable to get a roof over their head.

This is illustrated in a graph I have made showing the average price of new residential units from the year that I initially moved to Hong Kong. The number is compared to the Consumer Price Index.

Source: Data from Hong Kong Statistic. Graph by author.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her administration are acutely aware of the importance of solving the housing problem.

In a commentary article in Channel News Asia last year, Professor Ngai Ming Yip of the Housing and Urban Studies in the Urban Research Group at the Department of Public Policy, City University of Hong Kong explained the difficulties around the housing issues and how the government is working to try to solve it.

What will the role of the private property developers be going forward?

There is a risk, albeit a small one in my opinion, that their role as the main provider of residential properties will take a back seat to an increasing supply of cheaper housing from the government.

Conclusion

Even if Sun Hung Kai would develop fewer properties in Hong Kong in the future, they still have their stable business from their investment properties. They could also pivot towards more real estate development in other markets in South East Asia.

Sun Hung Kai has seen its stock price go up about 20% over the last year. It is still good value.

It is a Buy in my opinion.

I would also recommend you to read a fresh article on Sun Hung Kai Properties just posted by my fellow author The Value Pendulum. He concurs with me with an upgrade from neutral to a buy.