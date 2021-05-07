Boonyachoat/iStock via Getty Images

I last wrote about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a REIT that provides loan origination and servicing to commercial businesses, in "Arbor Realty Trust: 9.3% Yield From A Solid, Low-Profile Income Stock," published on October 22, 2015. This will update that article by reviewing Arbor Realty's performance since then and examining whether it remains a good investment for your portfolio in June 2021. Sporting a sustainable 7.82% yield, Arbor Realty merits your consideration.

A Quick Look Back

I'm including this section because I think it reflects not just on Arbor, but also has broader implications for every discussion about stocks in places like Seeking Alpha. This is a lesson about thinking for yourself and keeping your eye on the big picture.

In my 2015 article, I was bullish about Arbor. I wrote:

By several valuation measures, Arbor is an overlooked value that many income investors may find attractive as they wait for the investing public to discover it.

Among the reasons why I liked ABR then were that it easily covered its large dividend, debt was under control, and it had plenty of cash on hand to take advantage of opportunities.

As I noted in the title of that article, Arbor never has gotten a lot of attention to rival the superstars of the REIT field. These include such well-known names as Realty Income (O) and W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC). Those are great companies, and I own their stock, too. But Arbor is great, too, despite having such a low profile.

You rarely see Arbor discussed on the financial channels or, well, pretty much anywhere else. Lack of familiarity due to a low profile naturally invites suspicion by people unfamiliar with the company. If this stock is so great, why isn't Jim Cramer and everyone talking about it?

I've previously written about the value of brands. Let's just say that Arbor's brand recognition could be better. There's a reason advertising is such a large industry, as drilling the name of a company or brand into consumers' brains over and over makes them more receptive. And the reverse is true, too.

Stocks, though, can overcome a lack of name recognition. A company can perform well quietly and still see its stock price rise despite not being a household name. Savvy investors look beyond the well-worn names and some find value in stocks like Arbor. A rising stock price is the proof in the pudding.

Not everyone agreed with my bullish 2015 analysis. The article did not generate a lot of comments because Arbor perpetually is an overlooked stock. For instance, one commenter back then asked, "Why no discussion of how much Ivan and management pay themselves? It's almost $9 million per year. Is that not a bit much?" That was a fair question.

Executive compensation at Arbor is a perennial topic of market Bears. News flash: top executives do make good money. The answer to why I don't put a lot of stock in such details is that I instead pay attention to results that matter to investor returns, not envious gossipy blurbs about who gets paid what.

Another complaint back then centered around the large dividend: "A 9.3% dividend can easily go to 15% or higher - just as it did last time, only to see the shares obliterated." It's common to view large dividends with great suspicion. There's nothing wrong with that, all dividends should be examined closely for sustainability.

Arbor's yield did not go to 15% and its shares were not obliterated.

Just because a dividend is large does not automatically mean that it is unsustainable. You need to open the hood and check the oil and other fluids. You can't just blindly assume that any large dividend is bad if you want to find good opportunities.

The proper question is not whether a dividend is large, but rather whether it is sustainable. I discard companies paying small dividends that are unsustainable and buy companies with large dividends that are sustainable. A company with any dividend, large or small, that also has a long-term rising share price is always worthy of consideration. A company with a declining share price over the long term does not meet my standards, I'm not interested in being paid back my own money.

I have included these negative comments from long ago here for a reason. You may have some of the same concerns about Arbor today and think those issues automatically disqualify it as a worthy investment. Always good to be cautious, skeptical, and judicious in your purchases.

But in Arbor's case, the negativity was and is unwarranted. Those concerns have now been proven to be non-issues.

Data by YCharts

Since that article, ABR hasn't done too shabby. Its stock price has risen dramatically and, due to the large dividend, its total return has been through the roof.

ABR five-year performance vs. S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha).

Legendary investor Sir John Templeton summed up his philosophy thusly:

For all long-term investors, there is only one objective: maximum total real return after taxes.

Since my 2015 article, Arbor has beaten the S&P 500 by a wide margin in total return. This is despite the CEO's compensation, despite the large dividend, and despite the naysayers busy picking nits. Since October 2015 when I wrote that article, and despite its recent pullback, ABR as of the close of business on June 18, 2021, is up 374.94% for an annualized total return of 31.65%.

In my years at Seeking Alpha, I've noticed some commenters who are extremely pessimistic about REITs in general and claim you will always lose money in them. "They used to be good investments, long ago, but now they are all horribly overpriced and you will lose your money" is the general refrain.

Everyone has a right to their opinion. As the charts above and total return stats show, though, you can make good money in REITs if you invest wisely.

Circling back to the negative comments I referenced above, it simply didn't matter in 2015 what President/CEO Ivan Kaufman was making. ABR performed spectacularly regardless. It still doesn't matter, though overall General and Administrative Expense (G&A) as a subset of the company's operating expenses naturally matters as much as anything else on the balance sheet. The stock will rise or fall on its merits independent of what some executive is making. With some CEOs, you really do get what you pay for.

A similar negative sentiment would be, "Well, the stock price is too high, that means it is overvalued and must fall down." Sometimes that is true. However, some high stock prices are high for a reason and are perfectly justified. A "high" stock price alone does not tell you anything about the future direction of the stock.

There are people who will search high and low for any negative thing in order to avoid buying a stock anywhere near its current market price. They will always find something wrong. Sometimes the stock does fall and they are "proven right" - and then find more reasons why it should fall even further and never wind up buying. Hey, whatever investing strategy works for you is fine. But here's a pro tip: there are no perfect companies or stocks.

My larger point is that you have to make your own decisions about stocks and not get bogged down in minutiae. Don't miss the forest for the trees. Don't obsess about things that have an insignificant effect on the bottom line just because you can easily relate to them. Instead, see what the investment can do for you if you give it enough time to play out. Look at actual data.

It's fine and often appropriate to be bearish. Just have and be able to articulate to yourself and others your valid reasons. That will make you a better investor.

Okay, enough with the recap. I "get" that whether Arbor was a good investment five years ago doesn't tell us whether it's a good buy right now. "Past performance is no indication of future results."

So, let's get down to business. We will first look at Arbor's recent financial performance.

Arbor's Recent Performance Has Been Strong

Let's look at ABR's financial performance in some key metrics of interest to investors over the past five years.

ABR Book Value/ Share Free Cash Flow/ Share Dividend/ Share Payout Ratio 2016 $9.68 ($4.02) $0.64 78.16% 2017 $9.82 $7.79 $0.76 68.36% 2018 $9.59 ($0.65) $1.04 65.29% 2019 $9.98 ($2.52) $1.17 89.73% 2020 $10.19 $0.42 $1.26 87.37%

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The annual metrics in the table above are going to ruffle the feathers of some conservative investors. The book value per share has never kept up with the share price. In addition, the free cash flow per share (unlike many other REITs, Arbor does not report FFO or AFFO) fluctuates wildly.

Given its $17.40 price, ABR stock thus trades at a large premium to book value, though that premium has narrowed slightly over time. Interestingly, free cash flow - which is barely positive over the past five years - swung to positive during the pandemic stress test year 2020, showing resilience in the face of adversity. So, even in these metrics, there are glimmers of sunshine.

Overall, these are red flags for the most conservative investors. I can imagine the red faces. To them, I merely ask that before you scorch me in the comments about this travesty, this horror, that I could ever be bullish about a stock with such numbers. What infamy! Please reflect on how I was upfront in giving you this information so prominently to help you make your investing decision.

But wait a minute. Before you run off in a huff, there's something odd about all this. These two metrics were compiled while ABR's stock was more than doubling. But how can this be if these venerable financial measures are so important? Is the stock market utterly mad?

The reason these particular numbers don't carry weight, I believe, is that Arbor is a different kind of REIT. It is a hybrid REIT with multiple streams of income. Arbor does not just lease out real estate, which is perhaps the case where book value is most relevant (and even then, it has issues, but that's for another article).

Arbor has multiple product lines and has been rolling out successful new ones such as the single-family rental platform. It is a dynamic REIT.

The secret behind Arbor's premium is that its Return On Equity [ROE] is outstanding. Thus, in my view, the only two columns in the table that really matter are the last two. The dividend per share has doubled in just five years (as we'll see below) and the company has increased the dividend for ten straight years. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 21.67%. Put that on the Cadillac Board! (obligatory "Glengarry Glen Ross" reference alert).

Now, you might counter that simply raising the dividend means little if it isn't sustainable. You are absolutely correct. But my response to that is the table's final column. Arbor's payout ratio is consistently well below 100% despite the high and growing payouts. It also shrugged off the 2020 pandemic stress test and actually reduced the payout ratio during that trying year. Arbor Realty is not borrowing money to sustain the dividend (coughcoughAT&Tcoughcough) because it doesn't have to.

Let's drill down a little more and see how the most recent quarter stacks up against previous quarters.

ABR Dilute EPS/ Share Free Cash Flow/ Share Dividend/ Share Payout Ratio 2019 Q4 $0.34 ($2.81) $0.30 86.99% 2020 Q1 ($0.54) ($2.12) $0.30 NM 2020 Q2 $0.40 $6.91 $0.31 4.12% 2020 Q3 $0.72 ($2.04) $0.32 84.55% 2020 Q4 $0.80 ($2.09) $0.33 42.04% 2020 Q1 $0.55 $3.91 $0.34 60.84%

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The table above shows that the column I called the most important - Payout Ratio - has performed well in recent quarters with the exception of Q1 2020. That was the nadir of the pandemic stress test and many companies experienced difficulties then. I also suspect that some companies may have loaded that quarter with lingering bad news to get it off the table, but I'm not implying anything.

Other than that one quarter, Arbor's recent numbers look pretty good. Note that the dividend per share has increased for four straight quarters. Only partially shown is that the dividend has doubled from $0.17 paid in the fourth quarter of 2016. And Arbor did all that with a declining payout ratio! Obviously, something is going right with Arbor's business model.

During Arbor's May 7, 2021 conference call reporting first quarter results, CFO Paul Elenio had the following to say about the company's financial performance:

These results once again translated into industry high ROEs of approximately 20% for the first quarter which was up 50% from the first quarter last year and have allowed us to increase our dividend run rate to $1.36 a share.

CEO Kaufman had an explanation for why Arbor performed so well during the 2020 stress test:

It is also very important to stress that over 90% of our book are senior bridge loans. And more importantly, 83% of our portfolio is in multifamily assets which has been the most resilient asset class in all cycles and continues to significantly outperform all other asset classes in this cycle as well.

The bottom line is that Arbor has become a money machine.

Arbor Has Pulled Back With the Market, But "This Too Shall Pass"

As I write this, the market is currently in the middle of a typical summer pullback (okay, we're not quite into summer yet, so let's call it a "post-May swoon"). The Dow Industrial Average fell 3.5% during the past week, mainly due to fears of approaching Fed rate hikes and some soft employment numbers. The other major averages were down as well, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-week winning streak.

Even most rate hawks don't see any raises until 2022 at the earliest. Others peg 2023 for the first hike. Odds are this sell-off will not be "the end of the world as we know it" but just a typical knee-jerk reaction to ever-changing Fed language.

Source: Stock Analysis.

Historically, June is one of the three worst-performing months for the stock market. The kids are out of school, it's time for family vacations, that barbecue really needs some hamburgers on it. People are particularly happy to get out and about in 2021 after being cooped up throughout the 2020 pandemic.

This makes June a great time to grab a favored stock that is falling due to general summer doldrums and not because it has reported any dire news.

But, wait, Arbor did report some news recently that we can't ignore. Another reason for Arbor's pullback is that it recently announced a six million share stock offering. This will raise about $111.9 million to be used for investments and general corporate purposes. Since this comes right after the company said it would redeem high-yielding preferred stock, it apparently was time to refill the coffers. That this offering news came in conjunction with a general market sell-off was just a case of bad timing.

This brings up another issue that investors should realize before investing in ABR. Its diluted weighted average shares outstanding has more than doubled over the past five years, from 51.7 to 137.2 million. That's a big increase. If you worry about share dilution, that may be a reason to skip ABR. On the other hand, the company obviously is putting the money raised to very good use and has rewarded diluted shareholders handsomely.

My experience is that buying stocks that dip because of share offerings usually works out well. Your experience may differ. A company that has a roughly 20% ROE can find good uses for that money. Yes, some of the money reportedly is going to wind up with CEO Kaufman, that's just how life is.

ABR's most recent closing price on June 18, 2021, was $17.40. This is just over 10% off its closing high of $19.43 on June 14th. This drop places ABR in "correction" territory. This is a perfectly normal price move that happens often. ABR has had similar pullbacks several times during its long uptrend. Perhaps I'm not alone in thinking that risk actually goes down during a pullback/correction as long as the company is still doing well, remains in an uptrend, and continues supporting that generous dividend.

The chart below suggests that Arbor's move down with the herd has put it into a favorable buy zone.

Data by YCharts

Arbor sits right under its 50-day exponential moving average. As you can see from the chart above, it has rebounded from this line consistently over the past year. Anything can happen, and maybe this time is different. But if you like the odds with you rather than against you, this is buying territory. Traders can always put on a fairly close stop if the stock "falls out of bed" and continues falling well past the 50-day. Or perhaps just wait and see which direction the stock chooses before doing anything at all.

ABR one-year stock chart. Source: ThinkorSwim.

The picture becomes a little clearer if we add some more carefully chosen studies. A channel drawn with a 0.5 Standard Deviation (above) shows that ABR is currently trading at the bottom of its long-term channel.

This is considered a classic "do or die" zone. Either the channel holds or it fails. Typically, there are a lot of limit buy orders sitting at the bottom of the channel, which is why stocks bounce off there so consistently. Again, anything can happen, smart traders just try to get the odds in their favor.

I also have a volume profile study on this chart (light blue area to the right). It suggests that a breakdown below the channel would find support at the heavy congestion area around $16.50. So that might become the buy point.

Technical studies are just aids to show you how stocks have traded in the past. They do not necessarily foretell the future - but they might. If there is a general market breakdown, ABR likely will follow suit and drop another point or more. But if the market shrugs off its eternal rate worries as it usually does, it could rebound to the top of the channel again.

Conclusion

Arbor Realty stock has exploded higher over the past five years since I last wrote about it. The stock currently remains in a year-long and well-defined uptrend and is trading in a buy zone after a recent pullback. Arbor pays an enticing 7.82% sustainable quarterly dividend that it has raised in each of the past four quarters. Thus, you are paid well to hold the stock while you wait out price action.

Admittedly, Arbor does not meet some standard value buy thresholds. For instance, it always trades at a large premium to the price-to-book ratio. But if you're looking for a reliable income stock that brushed aside the 2020 stress test, you should consider money-machine Arbor Realty.