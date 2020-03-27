Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income (NYSE:RFM) is another RiverNorth fund that operates in the municipal space. This is along with the prior two that we already covered; RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (RMI) and RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc (RMM). There is only 1 more fund to go in this lineup of similar funds. It was the most recent launch from RiverNorth; RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II (RFMZ).

RFM offerings little in the way of changes from RMI and RMM. As we discussed previously, RMI and RMM only had subtle differences as well. Coming down to some holdings that were different and some extra hedging for RMM that lowered the fund's portfolio duration.

RFM's objective is to "provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes with a secondary objective of total return." They do this by investing in a hybrid approach with MacKay. RiverNorth selects municipal CEFs to invest in - while MacKay operates the individual muni selection sleeve of the portfolio.

Similar to the other funds, they use a tactical approach depending on where they believe the CEF market is. At this time, they are looking at the CEF space as a "Neutral CEF Environment." In my opinion, I feel that we are in a more defensive CEF environment if it would be based on discounts in the CEF in relation to their historical ranges. At this time, discounts across the CEF space are at the narrowest discount levels not seen in years.

This fund is on the smaller size at around $233 million in total managed assets. Leverage for the fund comes in at 35.32%. This seems to be on the loftier side, but typically municipal holdings aren't as volatile and therefore, funds typically leverage these up on the higher end. Of course, that still adds risks for an investor during times of panic selling.

The fund has a term structure and should terminate around March 26th, 2035. Though this fund also leaves in the usual chance to switch to a perpetual structure. This is through the common terms of having a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. If the fund still has $100 million in total net assets after such an offering, the fund may terminate its term structure.

The fund's expenses are on the high side at 2.76%. This climbs to 3.25% when including leverage. The performance so far has been able to overcome this, but this is something to watch. This is because the fund has a portion of its portfolio that holds other CEFs. It can mean discounts on discounts; however, it also means expenses on expenses as well.

Performance - Fortunate Timing

One of the things I noticed first about this fund was that it launched at one of the best times in history. Shares began trading on 3/27/2020. That was only a short while after the market hit its absolute lows in the COVID-induced panic selling of 2020. The lows were in the market on March 23rd, 2020. So if they had even better timing, it would have been a few days sooner.

Combine that with the fund's use of leverage and the fund has put up some exciting returns. Though the results were similar to the other two RiverNorth funds we've discussed as well. We see once again that this fund had beaten its benchmark quite easily.

RFM also didn't drift too far away from the other funds at this time, coming in at a somewhat shallow discount of 2.92%. This is a considerable difference from where the fund was trading at most of its existence. Though the sell-off last year saw discounts across the board expand wildly. The only time the fund hit a premium level was shortly after its launch. Interestingly enough, this collapsed quite rapidly after a couple of short months.

Distribution - 5.22% Yield, A Monthly Payer

Of course, one of the best things about CEFs is that a lot of them pay monthly. This is no different with RFM. They started with a $0.1042 and haven't changed it since over their short history so far. That currently works out to a distribution yield of 5.22%, on a NAV basis of 5.07%.

One area we now know we have to double-check is the tax classifications of their distributions. They have varied wildly and weren't always to the investor's benefit. As muni funds, we would have expected much more to be tax-exempt. However, that hasn't been the case. For RFM, so far it had been somewhat better than the others. Though with no consistency in the others, it would make me hesitant to rely on this fund either.

It doesn't make it a bad fund; it just means that if you are right on the fence for taxes on staying within a certain limit - then this fund isn't right for you. The swings from year to year we saw with the others and the fact that some year's the majority isn't even tax-exempt, means it is too hard to try to predict.

In terms of coverage of the distribution, we also see this as similar to the other RiverNorth muni funds as well. Low coverage from net investment income [NII], which is something we would like to see increased. Though if we are being technical, they have covered their distributions through capital appreciation as well. For a muni portfolio, it seems hard to believe that they'd be able to do it again given the current environment. Chances are rates are going to be heading higher, not lower, in the future. Therefore, that will put pressure on the portfolio at least in terms of appreciation. Long to medium-term, it will help the fund's coverage due to rising rates.

Holdings - Looking Familiar?

Due to the risks of rising interest rates, looking at the fund's duration is of critical importance. In this case, the fund is quite similar to RMI in that the unhedged duration is 8.5 years. Though when factoring in the hedges they have it is estimated at 5.8 years. This means RMM had the lowest duration of the trio we covered so far. Though it also isn't radically different either.

The average discount of the CEF portfolio for RFM comes to 5.3%. This can be combined with the fund's own 2.48% discount. This is where the benefit of discounts on discounts can come from that could make it still somewhat attractive even if the fund was at a narrow discount.

Looking at the portfolio, we are going to see the same names we saw in the other two funds. The largest positions, which were the same largest positions for RMM and RMI as well; Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD).

NEA is the largest position and is also the largest CEF by managed assets. The fund has $7.074 billion in total managed assets. Currently, NEA comes to a discount of 5.05% and sports a distribution rate of 4.61%. NEA on its own holds 1428 positions. This helps the overall diversification of RFM as well.

NAD is the second-largest position. This fund isn't any small fund either, with $5.482 billion in total managed assets. That fund currently comes to a discount of 4.81% and a distribution rate of 4.56%. We see plenty of underlying holdings there as well with 1405 positions adding even more diversification. Though the likelihood of overlapped positions between NAD and NEA are presumably high as well.

With a 6% cash allocation - similar to the other funds - I noted that it should largely be invested. This is because the funds are leveraged and are, therefore, being charged leverage expenses for running this leverage. If it isn't invested, it isn't earning anything as cash returns are minuscule these days. This fund's daily weighted average interest rate came to 0.76% for the 6-month period ending December 31st, 2020.

Conclusion

Once again, there isn't too much of a difference with RFM compared to RMM or RMI. Noting that the largest positions are exactly the same. Where we start to see some difference is beyond that, and is also evidenced by the allocations attributed to each state. Though even there, we see a recurring theme amongst the top holdings. California, Illinois, New York and Texas representing fairly meaningful allocations in each of the three funds we covered so far. We also know that there are some differences in the portfolios when we look at the duration of the funds.

RMM so far has the lowest duration when they last reported, if one is suspecting major changes in interest rates over the coming years, that could play a role in one's decision for which fund to choose. Otherwise, it would seem these candidates are all so far great opportunities for utilizing the Income Lab's "double-compounding" for "free shares" through swap trades. Picking up whatever fund is cheapest and swapping it out when valuations present such a chance.