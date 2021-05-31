RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

I wrote about Kroger (NYSE:KR) a while back, arguing it’s a good setup for a contrarian play with a large upside potential in the next three to five years. This time, I want to analyze it from a different perspective with a focus on a longer investment horizon, under a framework of perpetual growth and what I call the Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule.

Before going into any further details, it would help to briefly summarize my investment philosophy to provide a context. I am a long-term, conservative, and value-oriented investor. I hold a rather concentrated portfolio with about a dozen stocks. I rarely buy and very rarely sell. So you will see me writing about a handful of holdings multiple times from different angles. If you like reading in-depth and multifaceted coverage on the same holdings, I am your guy.

My goal for my stock holdings is to generate Double Digit return during a Decade, and that is why I nickname my portfolio the DDD portfolio. Currently my portfolio holds the following 9 stocks. Using the date I first published the DDD portfolio on 5/31/2021 as the inception date, its performance on a weekly basis is summarized in the following two charts. It has been a really short time compared to my horizon, but so far so good fortunately.

Source: author.

Source: author.

Kroger: brief history

With the above context, now let’s move onto KR and what I call the Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule. If you are not familiar with the business itself, you could refer to my earlier writing to see the basics. In case you follow Warren Buffett’s portfolio, he has been holding KR since 2019. Currently, KR is the 18th largest holding in his portfolio: 51M shares with a current value around ~$1.8B. As a result, Buffett (or Berkshire Hathaway) is the 3rd largest shareholder of KR (after Vanguard and Blackrock), holding about 6.2% of the total outstand shares. A pretty strong endorsement for KR.

To better anchor the rest of the discussion about risks and opportunities, the following chart briefly reviews the recent history of the stock. As can be seen, KR was a market favorite during 2012 and 2016, during which price appreciated for more than 400% and reached a peak valuation near 10x pretax earning (referred to as “EBT” from here on, Earning Before Taxes) at the beginning of 2016. Then it began, inevitably, to fall out of favor. The priced bottomed to $20 (about 6.5x EBT) when Amazon announced the acquisition of Whole Foods. It seemed that market has lost direction after that, reflected in the wide price and valuation swings. Currently, at a price level of $38, the stock trades at ~11x its 2021 projected EBT.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule

If you’re a devout Buffett cultist like this author, you must have noticed or heard that the grand master paid ~10x pretax earnings for many of his largest and best deals. The list is a really long one, ranging from Coca-Cola, American Express, Wells Fargo, Walmart, Burlington Northern, and the more recent Apple and of course Kroger as seen on the chart above. Though whether his Kroger investment turns out to be a good one or not is yet to be seen. Buffett himself also mentioned and discussed the 10x pretax multiple times in his shareholder meetings and Q&A sessions. An example quote is provided below (highlighting was added by me):

Buffett: “Geico would be valued differently than Gen RE and other insurance businesses because it’s rational to assume a large underwriting profit and significant growth. You cannot say that about many insurance businesses. I would love to buy a new bunch of operating businesses with similar competitive positions to the ones we own now at nine to ten times pretax earnings.”

Before I go any further, it is time to clarify that what I call the 10x pretax rule is really just an observation. The master did not always pay 10x pretax himself. But there must be something fundamental to it given how many times he did it, the success he had with it, and how many times he mentioned it. So here are my attempts and speculations on the underlying reasons for the 10x pretax multiples.

Why pretax?

Out of all the earning metrics, EPS, operation income, free cash, dividend, etc., why do we favor the pretax earning? I think there are at least two good reasons.

After tax earnings do not reflect business fundamentals. Taxes can change from time to time due to factors that have no relevance to business fundamentals, such as tax law changes and capital structure change. Plus there are plenty of ways to lower the actual tax burden of a company.

Pretax earnings are easier to benchmark, say against bond earnings. The best equity investments are bond like, and when we speak of bond yield, that yield is pretax. So a 10x EBT would provide a 10% pretax earning yield, directly comparable to a 10% yield bond.

Why 10x?

Besides being a nice and round number, it passes the/my common sense test. A 10x pretax multiple roughly translate into 12 to 15x PE depending on the tax rates, which is not far off from the long term average of stock valuation. Furthermore, if we buy average business at 10x pretax, we already get a 10% pretax return. And if we can do better than buying only average business (like Buffett), paying 10x pretax pretty much guarantees double digit pretax earning. Of course, the 10x here is only for businesses that are conservatively leveraged (say with interest coverage around 10x). The number needs to be adjusted for a highly leveraged business or a business with loads of cash.

Warning!

Here a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that is below 10x its pretax earning. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality.

For me, the 10x pretax rule is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price. The optimal zone lies in the middle as shown, which represents an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people (Buffett being the most famous one) have thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt’s little book, entitled “The Little Book That Still Beats the Market”, probably is the best starting point. And the Magic Formula investing method described in this book was the backbone of my stock investment approach for generating stock ideas with optimal combination of valuation and quality in a methodical process.

Source: author

After I get some ideas from the magic formula, how do I eliminate the type A risk? I look for three things primarily:

The business should have not existential issue in the long run. However, at the end, this is largely a subjective judgement. The business should have no existential issue in the short run either. This can be quite reliably and objectively evaluated based on the cash flow and debt coverage. The business should have a decent change to grow its earning in the long term (and estimate the so-call perpetual growth rate). This will be a plus. Because remember, even if the business stagnates forever, I am already perfectly happy to be making a 10% return pretax – it’s like holding a bond with 10% yield. Any growth is a bonus.

If we paid 10x pretax and bought a business that meets requirement 1 and 2, we will be paying an average price for an average business. Not the best investment ever, but 10% pretax return is not that bad either. But if we can get any growth from requirement 3, then we will be buying an above average business at an average price. And we will have a large chance of a double digit return compounding for a long time (if you hold onto to it long enough like Buffett).

So now within this framework, let’s examine KR more closely.

KR: does it have existential issues in the short run or long run?

As aforementioned, existential issue in the short run can be quite reliably and objectively evaluated based on the cash flow and debt coverage. And as detailed in my previous article, KR does not face any such issue at all in the short term.

A shortcut to look into this issue is dividend. Dividend is one of the most reliable and indicative metric of a business, certainly more than earning. Earnings can fluctuate from year to year for reasons out of anyone’s control. Earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation. Dividend has not of these issues. Dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management’s view, at least in the near and short term, more clearly and directly – especially for a business like KR who has a long track record of being good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence about their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simple and clear.

Kroger has increased the dividend by 13% in 2020 from 64¢ to 72¢ per year, marking the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases - a respectable streak. And its dividend has been increasing at a 14.6% CAGR in the past decades as shown below.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

For the long term, also as aforementioned, existential issue ultimately is largely a subjective judgment. If any of us think KR has issues surviving in the long term (say 10 to 20 year), it is probably mainly because of the competition from now online entrants such as Amazon. However, as detailed in my early article, I think these perceived threats are exaggerated for several reasons:

The grocery sector has always been competitive as long as I can remember. And all players in this space have to be constantly on high alert and keep adapting, whether Amazon enters or not.

KR is well-positioned to compete many fronts (product sourcing, automation, and alternative profits) in the new online platform, and the data so far suggest that they have been doing a solid job. Almost five years after Amazon bought Whole Foods, KR still remains a scale leader in the grocery shopping business. It is the largest conventional grocer in the U.S. by sales. It enjoys the critical mass in its key markets: #1 in 90% of their major markets and top-2 in 75% of their minor markets.

Out of the many initiatives KR has taken since 2016, a recent milestone involves the partnership with Ocado to build automated distribution sheds. In May 2018, Kroger announced it will partner with Ocado to build automated warehouse facilities in the United States and help enhance Kroger’s digital and robotics capabilities. And digital sales have been a big part of the top-line surge, rising 116% during fiscal 2020. Kroger recently (April 2021) began filling orders from its first shed in Ohio, reaching an important milestone in it digital initiative. Admittedly, it is too early to declare victory. But it is an intriguing opportunity, considering the large surge in its digital sales and the fact that that 75% of its customers are within a 90-mile radius, i.e., an Ocado shed range.

Also, the valuation in recent years views KR as a business who will never increase profits, but I think in the mid to long term, it will – which bring me to the third and last requirement.

KR: what are its perpetual growth prospects?

In my last article, I estimated an annual return of ~14% in the next ~3 years for an investment in KR at its current price. Such estimation is based on the following assumptions:

3.5% growth in the bottom line (from 3% growth in the topline and 0.5% margin expansion), a bit more conservative than their historical average to account for the ramp up of the new distribution sheds. Share repurchase at ~3.2% per year (i.e., on par with their last year’s level), again a bit more conservative given that they have been repurchasing and reducing outstanding shares at a 4.3% CAGR over the past decade. Such repurchase assumption is very reasonable given A) their free cash flow can easily cover such repurchase, and B) the relatively compressed valuation of their stock at current prices. Dividend around the 1.9% level (assuming dividend increase would keep their dividend yield approximately at the current level). A PE of 15x due to market mood swing. This is really where we need a bit of luck on our side in this good scenario. If such expansion occurs within 3 years, it would add ~5.7% per annum to the return, leading to an annual return of 14.3%, and ~50% total return in 3 years.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

However, if you, like me, are a long term investor who subscribes to the concepts of owner’s earning, perpetual growth rate, and equity bond, then the long-term return is simpler. It is simply the summation of the owner’s earning yield (“OEY”) and the perpetual growth rate (“PGR”), i.e.,

Longer Term ROI = OEY + PGR

Because in the long term, all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). And it doesn’t really matter how the business uses the earning (pay out as dividend, retained in the bank account, or repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as KR have demonstrated in the past), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner.

OEY is the owner’s earning divided by the entry price. All the complications are in the estimation of the owner’s earning - the real economic earning of the business, not the nominal accounting earning. Here as a crude and conservative estimate, I will just use the free cash flow (“FCF”) as the owner’s earning. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner’s earning should be free cash flow plus the portion of CapEx that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CapEx). With the uncertainties in estimating the future earning and CapEx, my estimation of KR’s OEY at the current price can range from 6.3% to 8.3% (i.e., 12x to 16x price to FCF).

The next and more important item is the PGR. To understand and estimate it, we will need to first estimate the return on capital employed (“ROCE”). Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income – a key to estimate the PGR. For businesses like KR, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to run their business and sell their products.

Based on the following considerations, the ROCE of KR over the past decade are shown below. As seen, they were able to maintain a quite remarkably high and stable ROCE over the long term: on average 20%, exceeding the cost of capital by a large margin.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

With a 20% ROCE, it obviously makes sense for KR to reinvest all the earnings back into the business and grow the business at full speed – if it can find plenty of investment opportunities. It is a big if. For established and large businesses like KR, there are not that many opportunities with 20% ROCE at a scale that can move the needle. As a result, KR returns a large part of the earning via dividend and share repurchases, on average 45% in recent years as shown.

Also with a 20% ROCE, it means that if KR “only” reinvests 30% of its earning to expand the capital employed, it would be able grow at 6% (PGR = ROCE * fraction of earning reinvested = 20% * 30% = 6%). Based on my estimate, KR has been reinvesting 10% to 20% of its earning for growth, leading to a PGR between 2%~4% if such rate continues.

As a result, the ROI in the long term is estimated to be somewhere between 8% and 12%, as shown in the figure below. The range reflects the uncertainties in estimating the owner’s earning and the portion reinvested for growth. As seen, even when both ROCE and the reinvestment portion fluctuates somewhat, the fluctuations wouldn’t change the long-term return dramatically and we will have a large chance of an upper single digit to double digit return in the long run.

Admittedly, a long-term return between 8 to 12% are not anything earthshaking. However, I myself are very comfortable and satisfied with such moderate level of returns, especially under the current elevated overall market evaluation. Moreover, considering that under the current valuation compression and good business fundamentals, there is little downside in the short term. Such moderate level of long term return becomes even more attractive when adjusted for risks.

And as a final note before ending this section, this might be the most valuable insight that I’ve learned by studying Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. The insight really is that I do not need a business with double-digit growth to generate double-digit returns. A reliable business that can offer a stable growth at a boring rate of a few percent (like 2%~4% in the example of KR) can already provide double-digit returns with good certainty as long as A) they are purchased at a reasonable valuation, and B) they have ROCE sufficiently high so that the growth can be driven by reinvesting a small fraction of the income. In the long run, assuming a growth rate more than a few percent probably is a dangerous assumption to start with anyway.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Risks and uncertainties

The grocery sector has always been competitive as long as I can remember. And all players in this space have to be constantly on high alert and keep adapting. The space is crowded with players, large and small (e.g., Walmart and Lidl), high end and low end (Whole Foods and Aldi), constantly fighting. So many risks are common to all players, and some of indeed unique to Kroger. Here, I will only focus on the risks and challenges that are unique to Kroger.

1. A large portion (estimated to be ~20%) of Kroger’s operation income is from gasoline retail. Some of us probably did not know that Kroger is actually one of the largest retailers of gasoline in the country, a lucrative addition to their core grocery business. The downside is that this makes ~20% of Kroger’s operation income reliant on the gasoline margins, which can fluctuate quite a bit as we have experienced in the recent past.

2. The digital sales are in their earlier and the future is far from certain. As mentioned above, KR’s digital sales grew 116% in FY21 to more than $10 billion. And it is about 7%-8% of total current sales, a non-negligible portion but again still in its earlier stage. Furthermore, the digital orders are currently carrying lower margins than in-store transactions. The automated shed distributions centers are expected to improve the margin of digital sales, however, the actual results would not come till 3~4 years alter. Kroger plans to identify and build more of these sheds in the next a few years. So far, 10 more sheds have been announced in various parts of the country. These sheds cost between $50 million and $100 million. Each shed typically takes 2 years to build and is expected to reach EBITDA breakeven by year 3 after opening. And by Year 4, the shed should reach parity with in-store EBITDA margins. So each shed represents a 4~5 year breakeven investment period before the upfront cost can be recouped and begin to bear fruits.

3. Kroger’s Alternative Profit revenue streams are still in their infancy stage and the future is again far from certain. These alternative streams included Personal Finance, Media, Marketing Data, et al. These alternative streams generated $250 million of incremental operating profit in FY 21, and the company expects to deliver an additional $100 million to $150 million of incremental operating profit growth from its alternative profit businesses in FY22. Therefore, even if FY22’s goals are fully accomplished, these alternative profits would still only represent a ~15% of the operation income, not negligible but again not substantial either.

Conclusion and final thought

Kroger (KR) is a scale leader enjoying either #1 or top 2 position in their market sectors. However, it has been out of favor for a while, and valuation compressed to its current level ~11x EBT. The grocery sector has always been competitive and there are definitely challenges and uncertainties ahead. The business faces both challenges generic in the grocery sector, also its unique challenges (margin fluctuation of the gasoline business, digital sales in earlier stage, alternative profit streams’ limited role).

However, I believe KR is well-positioned to mitigate these risks based on the effectiveness of their initiatives, their cash generating ability and financial strength, and a capable management team with a long proven track record. This article examines its long term prospects under the framework of perpetual growth and Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule. And the thesis from my analysis is that at its current valuation, we are buying an above average business at an average price, with a large chance of double digit return in the long term. The business not only does not have any existential issues either in the short run or long run, but also offers excellent perpetual growth prospects.

Thx for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!

My investment strategy and disclosure of holdings

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selectin methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio’s All Weather Portfolio. I hold three asset classes: gold, treasury bonds, and stocks. The main variation is adding a Dynamic Leverage as detailed in another one of my posts in case you are interested. Out of the stock asset class, 2/3 are invested in indexed stock ETFs (including leveraged ETFs), and the remaining 1/3 is invested in individual stocks.

For these individual stocks, I hold a rather concentrated portfolio of about a dozen stocks. For my stock selections, I follow a variation of Joel Greenblatt’s Magic Formula (“MF”) method to generate ideas. The variations primarily involve A) the inclusion of growth rate into the ranking, B) the use of a relative valuation metric (i.e., a stock’s current valuation compared to its historical valuation) to replace the absolute PE or EV/EBIT ratio in the original magic formula method, C) the fundamental aspects of the business, and D) some consideration of diversifications across different market sectors (though I do not mind holding multiple stocks in the same sector). Then I analyze these ideas in depth to make my final picks.

With the above background, here are my current holdings and their weight in my current portfolio. As you can see, I currently hold 9 positions. I am a firmer believer that actions speak louder than words. Instead of (or in addition to) showing the arguments and analysis, show how much you actually hold. How much we actually hold tells more about our true opinion than our analysis.

I have written an analysis for some of them with links provided here in case you are interested. And I will gradually write my analysis for the rest of my holdings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which represents an asymmetric reward/risk profile to me as discussed in this full analysis here. AbbVie Inc (ABBV), a pharmaceutical juggernaut Intel Corp (INTC), a global leader in integrated circuits Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a diversified telecommunication provider Kroger (KR), the US largest grocery store by sales, which represents a good setup for a contrarian play as discussed in this full analysis. Merck & Co. (MRK), a global leader in health care and animal health products Lockheed Martin (LMT), a leading aerospace and defense company, which represents a wide moat business at a fair price as discussed in this full analysis here. General Dynamics (GD), a leading aerospace, marine systems, and defense company, which represents a business with both short term potential and decent perpetual growth prospects as discussed in this full analysis here. Alibaba Group (BABA), the largest ecommerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume

Source: author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc.

As you can see, my holdings tend to be stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, and high quality. In terms of valuation, all holdings are trading at very reasonable valuation (both in terms of absolute valuation and relative valuation). The average PE is ~13.x for this group, compared to ~44 for the overall market (represented by SP500).

In terms of the growth, the PEG column provides some insights. The PE Growth ratio (“PEG”) was defined as the PE divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. As seen, this group offers an average PEG of 1.4, with the maximum of 1.8. In contrast, the PEG for SP500 is ~4 (assuming ~8% growth rate and ~2% current dividend yield).

In terms of quality, they are all leaders in their sector with a well-establish business model, brand name, and moat. Their financial strength is among the strongest. For one thing - the interested coverage, calculated as EBIT divided by interest expense, is ~12x. And this calculation excluded INTC and BABA, which are essentially debt free given their current working capital and EBIT. And the quality of the business, measured by return on equity (“ROE”), is on average 30%, significantly higher that of the overall market. Note the ROE of ABBV is ~160% with its particular capital structure and is not included in this average.

As a diversified group with such a wide margin of safety compared to SP500 both in terms of valuation, financial strength, and quality, they have been helping me beating the overall market and at the same time help me sleep well during any market turmoil.