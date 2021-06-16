i-Stockr/iStock via Getty Images

This pick is something of a binary bet. If Washington passes a new infrastructure plan to rebuild roads and bridges, Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will likely fly higher. If gridlock between the major political parties and/or infighting between progressive and moderate factions in the Democratic party prevents passage of new spending dollars for heavy construction projects (which is definitely a possibility), Granite may turn into an average to below average gainer the rest of 2021.

Perhaps the best chance at an infrastructure compromise that can actually pass is the moderate bipartisan Senate plan announced last week, including fewer tax hikes and far less spending than President Biden’s initial $2.3 trillion proposal. Green energy and social spending initiatives were cut out. The roughly $1 trillion proposal has 21 Senators on board, including 11 Republicans, and would be GREAT news for Granite’s prospects specifically.

Granite Positioned to Benefit

The company is a leading heavy construction outfit, based in California, with about 32% of Q1 revenue derived from this state. Geographically, the remaining revenue comes from all over the U.S. with another concentration of work done in the Midwest. Nearly 3,000 employees design, engineer and build roads/bridges, airports, and water plants, on top of selling basic materials to other construction outfits.

Granite’s business has already started to recover nicely from the pandemic slowdown in local government spending during the pandemic. A summary of March Q1’s sizable operating improvement is pictured below in slides from the earnings presentation. Liquidity measures are turning higher, which should put the company in a strong position to bid on new federal government-sponsored infrastructure projects.

Industry Normal Returns/Margins

Granite is not the highest earner on capital or assets in the heavy construction sector, but a substantial increase in orders should allow the company to expand bid levels and margins on the $1 trillion infrastructure package, if passed.

Below are graphs of various financial metrics comparing Granite to firms in the industry around the same company size. This peer/competitor list (generated by SA) includes Construction Partners (ROAD), Primoris Services (PRIM), MYR Group (MYRG), NV5 Global (NVEE), and Dycom Industries (DY).

Cash flow to sales and debt are right near industry averages. The total liabilities to assets ratio is slightly more leveraged, while revenue per employee is on the positive side of the ledger.

Bullish Valuation Story

Against the peer group, Granite has lower than average valuations and the highest dividend yield for new investment. Below I have drawn price to “trailing” cash flow, sales and book value. All are near the cheapest of the group. And, a big uptick in sales and cash flow as our modeled reality in 2022 (on the new infrastructure rebuild push by Uncle Sam) means these multiples could be even lower in the near future.

Price to forward 1-year earnings is a little disappointing out of the group, but this data point is a function of the stock's sharp advance since the November election win by Democrats.

Again, management is committed to paying a dividend to shareholders, something of a rarity in the mid-cap, heavy construction sector of the market. Today’s 1.4% yield is roughly equal to the S&P 500 cash distribution annually, and markedly better than the Russell 2000 small cap index rate of 0.9%.

Trading Picture

Granite has been the leading stock to own in this group since the November election. Perhaps investors are anticipating a big infrastructure bill will pass, and Granite will be a real beneficiary. At least that’s what I would expect. The total return of price gains and dividend payouts has doubled investor capital the last seven months, and run circles around the equivalent S&P 500 gain of +22%.

The chart pattern has also become more interesting for those contemplating purchasing Granite. The 1-year and 3-year charts below of daily price and volume changes highlights an "oversold" condition being created with the drop in price last week. The 14-day Money Flow Index has declined below 20 for the first time since the pandemic blowout during March 2020. Circled in green, past instances of MFI below 20 have turned into solid buy opportunities. Decent short-term gains and long-term advances have followed lows in this indicator.

The odds favor a recovery in price, after a bottom is reached this coming week into July. The tricky part will be forecasting how low price will fall during late June. I can visualize the stock dropping another dollar or two per share, if a market correction of 10% off the May-June highs has arrived. And, a larger 15-20% drop this summer on Wall Street could even push price back to Granite’s 200-day moving average just under $31 today.

Other bullish momentum indicators include a nicely rising Accumulation/Distribution Line (marked with a red arrow) and On Balance Volume numbers (marked with a blue arrow). The whole trading picture argues for a new advance in price after the June (possibly into July) sell-off plays out.

Final Thoughts

It is quite possible a rapid downdraft in the share quote will open a solid buy opportunity in the coming days. The investment angle is several years of strong growth in infrastructure spending by the U.S. government could propel Granite’s price well above $50 into early 2022, and perhaps north of $60 or even $70 during 2023.

A comprehensive CBO study found state, local and federal expenditures for basic infrastructure in the U.S. was $441 billion in 2017. If a new 5-10 year plan worth $1 trillion is passed, mostly on projects Granite already constructs, I am modeling a front-loaded 10-year spending spree should raise Granite's revenues and cash flows by 25-50% in 2022-23 (all other variable remaining the same, including the company's share of dollar spend, around 1-2% nationally depending on project type). If the company capitalizes on the situation and increases market share, even better numbers are possible.

What if infrastructure spending fails to pass in 2021? My odds-making goes as follows: a 50% chance the latest bipartisan deal passes after some haggling in July or September; a 25% chance Biden and the Democrats ram through a different, bigger spending version, under parliamentarian budget reconciliation rules later in 2021 or early 2022; and, a 25% probability nothing grand is passed.

If you believe nothing of consequence is going to become reality for largesse infrastructure spending, Granite Construction may turn into an average to below average investment choice. Otherwise, a low to mid-$30s price soon could be a truly bullish development for Wall Street risk-takers.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.