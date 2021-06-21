Fed Watch: Ignore The Dot Plots

pabradyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Listen To Jay Powell

[T]he dots are not a great forecaster of future rate moves. And that's not because -- it's just because it's so highly uncertain. There is no great forecaster of future dots. So, dots to be taken with a big grain of salt. - Fed Chair Jerome Powell, FOMC press conference, 6/16/2021

No matter what Jerome Powell says or does, markets seem to take his every utterance poorly at first.

Data by YCharts

The kerfuffle that sent yields up and stocks down regarded the Fed’s dot plots, which show the projections for Fed Funds of the 18 members of the Fed Open Market Committee, who make these interest rate decisions. The median member still sees rates unchanged through 2022, but in the June dot plot there are now 50 basis points in rate hikes in 2023 that were not there three months ago, the last time we saw their projections.

The dot plot are great for understanding where everyone’s head is at. Here’s what the June dot plot looks like.

Federal Reserve

Each dot represents a committee member, and what they think Fed Funds will be in the year on the X-axis. But as Powell noted, the dot plots are actually a terrible predictor of future rate policy. CME’s Fed Funds futures are a somewhat better. But whomever you ask, people’s predictions of future Fed policy and inflation is, well, just awful.

Kudos to whomever at BofA Research who came up with that chart title. There was a brief period in 2012-2014 when the near-term predictions were pretty good, but otherwise, this is a pretty sad showing. With that in mind, this is what the futures and dot plots are showing at end of day Friday:

Keep in mind, the Fed only gives the annual number, and only at 12.5 basis point intervals. You see the 50 basis point difference between the March and June dot plots in red there, which is what made everyone so nervous. Fed Funds futures jumped, but then settled in on about a 8-12 basis point increase across the curve in 2023:

But again, this is a terrible predictor of future rate hikes.

What You Should Watch

This is very simple. Watch yields in the next week or two, not dot plots or futures. Once this settles, we will get a better idea of how the market is pricing the future. Interest rates are a price for money, and are determined primarily by supply — capital — and demand — debt. The biggest myth is that “the Fed controls interest rates.” They have control over the short end of the yield curve to some extent, but very little the farther you get out in maturities. QE has a much bigger effect on the out years of the curve, because that is where they buy — increasing the supply of capital available to these maturities.

If they could control those yields better with current policy tools, we would never have narrow spreads or inversions, like we saw frequently in 2018-2019. If you want to know what the market is thinking, look at the curve.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped from 1.51% to 1.63% in moments after the dot plot hit the wires on Wednesday. But Friday, it was down 6 basis points from the pre-FOMC close. Long end yields crashed, and that should also tell you something about the transitory nature of current inflation. As for the dot plot time window, you can see the 2-year yield jumped from 16 basis points to 27 basis points. I expect that to come back. The other thing to note for the bond vignettes is that even after the FOMC, even after the 11 basis point rise, if you give the US Treasury $100, they will give you $100.55 in 2023. This is historically low.

That red line is just under 5%, the historical median for the 2-year. The Fed proposing maybe two rate hikes in maybe two years is not “hawkish” as I have seen described all over.

The red line is the historical median for Fed Funds, 4.25%. The green line is what the upper limit of Fed Funds would be after two rate hikes. This is the most accommodative the Fed has ever been, not to mention $120 billion in QE a month. This is not hawkish; it is trying desperately to get back to some sort of normal policy without tipping over the boat like they almost did in 2018-2019.

The Fed’s dot plots moving is good, not bad news. It means the downside risks have abated.

Inflation Expectations

This is of course at root about inflation and expectations thereof. There may be many on Wall Street and in the financial press who view rising inflation expectations with fear, but Jerome Powell is not one of them. Here was his answer in regard to rising expectations:

I think if you look at the broad range of longer-term inflation expectations, they've moved up. They moved down during the beginning of the pandemic, you know, sort of further exacerbating concerns that we might find ourselves where, for example, the ECB and the Bank of Japan been where you have expectations and inflation itself sliding down, and you have a really hard time stopping that process once it begins. So that was a concern. So, it's good actually to see longer-term inflation expectations move back up to a range -- it's a range that's consistent with what our objectives are… So the answer is yes, I think they are anchored and they're at a good place right now. It's gratifying to see them having moved up off of their pandemic lows. - Fed Chair Jerome Powell, FOMC press conference, 6/16/2021

From our current standpoint, higher rates and inflation are good, not bad news. It is a sign that demand for capital is catching up with the ocean of supply. More from Powell at the FOMC presser:

[O]ur expectation is that these high inflation readings that we're seeing now will start to abate. And that's what we think. And it'll be like the lumber experience, and like we expect the used car experience to be. With things like airplane tickets and hotels, which are the other two factors in the most recent CPI report that went up a lot, we expect that those prices will get back up to where they were, but there's no reason to think that they're going to keep going up a lot. Because if they are, people will build new hotels. There's no reason for supply and demand to be out of whack in the hotel business over any period of time.

Jerome Powell remembers something from Econ 101 that seems to have eluded so many. High prices are a signal to firms to increase supply. It’s a signal to consumers to purchase something else. Here’s January 2022 lumber futures, alluded to by Powell:

CME

Every price chart is going to look like this eventually. But the risk is that some of these supply dislocations last too long:

But we don't in any way dismiss the chance that it can work out that this goes on longer than expected. And the risk would be that over time, it does begin to affect inflation expectations. And if we see inflation expectations or inflation moving up in a way that is really materially above what we would see as consistent with our goals, and persistently so, we wouldn't hesitate to use our tools to address that. Price stability is half of our mandate. And we would certainly do that. We do not expect that though. That is not our base case.

Those lines are the difference between inflation expectations and actual inflation a year later for the labeled age groups in the Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Every one of these age groups got inflation wrong in a 1-year window for the entirety of that chart. The 3-year window is much worse. But you will also notice a huge difference between the Under-40s and the rest. The over-60s are off by more than a percentage point for most of the chart. There is a very good reason that. Those over-60s were adults in the 1970s and 1980s, and their thinking about inflation is still anchored in that experience. But the 1970s were a very unique set of circumstances:

A huge influx into the workforce from Baby Boomers and women driving up labor force participation and nominal consumption.

Two giant oil shocks.

Neither of these things is happening right now. Labor force participation and nominal consumption have been dropping for nearly two decades:

The pandemic put giant holes in both. The other great inflationary bulge was in the 1940s. At first there were consumer supply shortages from the war, then industry had to adjust from having one customer — the Department of War — to millions of consumers. Again, a unique set of circumstances.

So, if you would like to argue with me about inflation in the comments, I would first like to ask you a question. At the end of the longest US expansion ever in February 2020,

unemployment was at 3.5%, the lowest since 1969

Fed Funds at was 1.55%, 270 basis points below its long term median

the Fed was engaged in $76 billion a month in “not QE,” only about a third less than the current crisis levels.

Why, with all this inflationary pressure, was core PCE inflation (the Fed’s preferred measure) only at 1.87%, still below target? What has changed so that no longer applies?

But TPR, How Can I Trade This?

Eventually, rates will rise considerably if there is a strong recovery, so the long-term bet is short bonds, but the maintenance on that will get expensive, because we are talking about a slow, stop-and-go process that will take years. Fed Funds futures are probably the best way to go for that trade, but the out years are thinly traded.

Then there’s this other thing I’ve been doing. It hasn’t been very profitable, only 75-100 basis points on each trade, but it keeps working.

Data by YCharts

Every time there is something that freaks people out about interest rates this year, something like this has happened. You have to watch it very closely, so it probably isn’t worth the time investment for most people.

Anyway, the best trade here is probably long the dollar, but this article is already a little late for that:

Really, there’s no great trade off this. Sorry.